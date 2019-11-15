Heron Therapeutics: Looking Solid Heading Into 2020

We highlight quarterly results and discuss what is ahead for Heron in 2020 in the paragraphs below.

Debt is a four letter word and means a four word sentence - Be Prepared for Trouble." - Lucas Remmerswaal

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) posted Q3 results this week. Both top and bottom line numbers beat the consensus. The shares also saw a rash of Buy reiterations at analyst firms following this third quarter earnings report. The stock has not seen much of a rally given these events. In today's post, we examine results and look at what is ahead for Heron Therapeutics.

Company Overview

Heron Therapeutics develops compounds utilizing its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels on a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. Heron currently has two products on the market and a potentially more important one (HTX-011) in late-stage development whose NDA was recently accepted by the FDA for review. The company's current market cap is approximately $1.8 billion and trades for just over $20 a share.

Q3 Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 42 cents a share in the quarter, 15 cents a share above the consensus. Revenues rose some 115% on a year-over-year basis to just over $42 million, $8 million above expectations.

Sales growth continues to be driven CINVANTI which posted sales of $36.4 million for the quarter. This is a huge increase from the $16.4 million CINVANTI did in the same period a year ago. This product is used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. SUSTOL sales rose to $6.2 million from $3.4 million in the year ago period. Nine-month sales of $13.3 million are lower than $15.8 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Management raised their full-year revenue guidance for FY2019 to $135 million from its previous range of $115 million to $120 million, a significant bump up in the forecast.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Wednesday, Northland Securities reiterated its Buy rating and $47 price target on Heron. Tuesday, Stifel Nicolaus ($36), Cowen & Co. ($40 price target) and Needham ($50 price target) all reissued Buy ratings as well. The company now has over $400 million in cash on the balance sheet. Net cash used for operating activities by Heron for the first three quarters of 2019 was $97.6 million.

Verdict

Heron is executing well with its current, two approved products, especially CINVANTI. The company should get a big lift as well when HTX-011 is approved in late March. This product is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and opioid use through 72 hours compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. Given the huge focus in the nation on less addictive pain management products, HTX-011 should garner significant market share.

Source: Company Presentation

HTX-011 has both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA, which is currently evaluating its NDA under accelerated review. A decision is scheduled for March 26th of next year. In addition, CINVANTI should get an additional sales boost in the fourth quarter. In late October, the FDA approved the company's supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for CINVANTI for intravenous (IV) use.

Source: Company Presentation

In summary, the company is already seeing impressive growth from its CINVANTI franchise and has a potentially even bigger product on the horizon in HTX-011. Strong analyst support is also present even as the shares have not yet gotten the boost from Q3 results they deserve.

A man in poverty suffers intermittently but a man in debt suffers constantly." - Amit Kalantri

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

I present and update my best small-cap biotech stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Biotech Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.