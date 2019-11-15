Territorial Bancorp's Earnings Set To Decline Next Year

Earnings rose in the third quarter due to non-recurring non-interest based income. Normalization of this line item in the quarters ahead is expected to lead to earnings decline.

Territorial Bancorp's (TBNK) earnings are expected to drop next year due to normalization of non-interest income, higher non-interest expense, and compression of net interest margin. The bottom-line is expected to receive some support from loan growth in 2020.

Loan Growth to Improve But Remain Low

TBNK's loan portfolio declined in the third quarter due to repayments as well as loan securitization. According to the earnings release, the company turned $29.2 million worth of loans into mortgage backed securities during the quarter. As the securitization was a one-time event, loan growth is expected to normalize going forward, but still be low.

TBNK focuses on residential and multifamily mortgage loans in Hawaii; therefore the strength of demand for the company's products can be gauged by unemployment in the state. As can be inferred from the chart below, Hawaii's unemployment is worse in 2019 than it was in 2018, which bodes ill for mortgage demand in the future.

Data by YCharts

I'm expecting TBNK's loans to grow at a low rate of 0.5% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and then increase by 2.0% year over year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Margin to Continue to Decline Next Year

A majority of TBNK's assets consist of long-term, fixed-rate residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, which are mainly funded by deposits. Consequently, the company's interest-bearing liabilities mature or re-price more quickly than interest-earning assets. This re-pricing gap should benefit margins initially when interest rates are cut, but after around a year the rate cut will have a detrimental impact on margin.

As I'm not expecting any further Fed funds rate cuts after the last cut in October, I believe TBNK's net interest margin will start declining in the latter part of next year as re-pricing of assets will overcome re-pricing of liabilities. I'm expecting the average margin in 2020 to be 5bps below the 2019 average. The table below shows my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

The compression in net interest margin is expected to mostly offset loan growth, thereby leading to only a 0.2% year over year increase in net interest income in 2020.

Non-Interest Income and Expense to Drag Earnings

TBNK's earnings are expected to decline next year due to lower non-interest income. Around $1.2 million of the high non-interest income booked in the third quarter was non-recurring. This amount was due to a gain on securitization of mortgage loans into mortgage backed securities. The absence of this gain in the coming quarters is expected to lead to a drop in non-interest income.

A normal increase in salary and occupancy expense due to inflation is also expected to contribute to earnings decline. I'm expecting TBNK's earnings to decline by 9.6% year over year in 2020 to $2.13 per share, as shown in the table below.

Dividend Yield of 3.67% Expected

Due to the prospects of earnings decline I'm expecting TBNK to maintain its quarterly dividend at the recently increased level of $0.23. I'm also expecting the company to continue to pay other dividend of $0.10 per share twice next year. The total dividend expected for 2020 is $1.12, which implies a forward dividend yield of 3.67%.

There is a very low chance of a dividend cut because the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53%, which is manageable. Further, TBNK's dividends face no threat from regulatory requirements of capital adequacy because its Tier I Risk Based Capital Ratio was recorded at an excessively high level of 25.71% at the end of September 2019.

Equity Book Value to Increase by 4%

Retained earnings, i.e. net income less dividend, is expected to increase equity book value in 2020. Due to a large amount of securities, equity is also likely to benefit from a decline in interest rates that will increase unrealized gain through other comprehensive income. I'm expecting TBNK's equity book value to increase by 3.8% year over year in 2020, leading to book value per share of $27.6.

Valuing at $30.4

I've arrived at a December 2020 target price of $30.4 using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple. TBNK has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.10 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $27.6 gives a target price of $30.4 for December 2020. This price target implies a 0.4% downside from TBNK's November 12 closing price. The table below gives sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Due to the slight price downside, I'm maintaining a neutral stance on TBNK. The stock will become attractive if its price dips to 10% below the target price, i.e. $27.64. Hence, I recommend buying TBNK at a market price that is below $27.64.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.