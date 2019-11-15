Ryanair: This European Low-Cost Carrier Is More Attractive Than Ever

Thanks to the successful performance in the first half of FY20, the airline is on track to carry 153 million passengers this year.

After a rough two-year period, Ryanair (RYAAY) stock finally shows signs of strength and is now back in a positive territory on a 1-year chart. As a long-time investor of Ryanair, I have been disappointed about the company's poor performance in the previous fiscal year. However, in the first two quarters of Fiscal 2020, Ryanair managed to beat the Street expectations, and I believe that the stock will continue to increase in value in the upcoming months as we are nearing the holiday season.

Ryanair's stock performance against S&P 500 on a 1-year chart. Source: Bloomberg.

Since the publication of my latest article on the company, a number of things happened. First of all, the company reported an increase in October traffic by 5%. Its new subsidiary Laudamotion, which was fully acquired at the beginning of this year, also increased its overall traffic by 20% Y/Y. Thanks to such a growth, Ryanair has great chances to transfer 153 million passengers this fiscal year, which is an increase of 8% on an annual basis.

Out of all European airliners, Ryanair continues to have the best strategic position in the industry. Recently, it added Armenia and Georgia to the list of countries that it flies to and it now has 86 bases on the continent. It continues to dominate the low-cost airline market, as its average fare of €37 (~$41) is the lowest among its competitors. Its closest rival Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) has an average fare of €47 (~$52).

Ryanair had a successful performance in the first half of the current fiscal year and the earnings report that was released last week showed that the airline made €5.39 (~$5.93) billions in revenue, which is an increase of 11% Y/Y. What's interesting is that ancillary revenues increased by 28%, as passengers started to purchase priority passes and preferred seats more often due to the fact that the total cost of the trip with those extras is still lower in comparison to other airlines.

Outlook and Risks

I have decided to compare Ryanair's valuation metrics to its competitors. In my analysis, I used American counterparts for a comparison simply due to the fact that the majority of European airlines are only listed on European stock exchanges and are not always easily accessible to US investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author.

The table above shows that Ryanair's EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios are the highest in comparison to others. However, I would not call the company overvalued. Currently, S&P 500 Index has a median P/E of 14.79x, while the median P/E of UK's FTSE 100 is 16.66x. Even with P/E of 17.46x, Ryanair still has an additional room for growth, and I don't think that the stock is overpriced, as it has enough competitive advantages that will help it to stay afloat for a long period of time.

Going forward, there are a couple of things that, in my opinion, make Ryanair an attractive investment even at the current price. First of all, the airline continues to establish a stronger foothold in Europe, despite the fact that it's already the most dominant player on the market. Recently, Ryanair reorganized itself into Ryanair Group, which now includes 4 subsidiaries: Ryanair UK, Ryanair Sun, Laudamotion, and Malta Air. While Ryanair UK will continue to be the highest revenue earner, other subsidiaries will help the company to extend its reach in Northern Africa and Central and Eastern Europe.

In addition, the management continues to execute its buyback program, and in the first half of FY20, the company acquired back €250 (~$275) million worth of its stock. For the full fiscal year, Ryanair estimates to make €800 (~$880) million to €900 (~$990) million in profit after taxes.

However, despite the positive outlook, there are a number of risks that could disrupt the company's day to day operations and force the management to cut down its guidance. First of all, the uncertainty around Brexit might have a negative effect on Ryanair's stock in the foreseeable future, even though a no-deal solution is unlikely at this point.

In the recent years, European Union has been harsh on companies that pollute the environment and a number of environmental taxes have been implemented. As climate change continues to be a hot topic in Europe, Ryanair started to publish its own CO2 emission report in which it outlines its own environmental goals that it wants to achieve. According to the company, Ryanair should abandon plastic materials in the next five years and cut its CO2 emissions to less than 60g in the next two decades. While this will be a good thing for the environment, investors that invest in airlines, which have a deep exposure to the European market should now add environmental taxes to their valuation models. In FY20 alone, Ryanair will pay around €630 (~$693) million in environmental taxes.

However, the biggest risk is the company's inability to efficiently reorganize its own fleet. Ryanair UK relies solely on Boeing's 737-series to transfer its passengers. While Boeing (BA) says that it will resume the deliveries of 737 MAX next month, Ryanair is already behind the schedule and the first plane from the new series will arrive only in late Spring if everything goes according to the plan.

Takeaway

Considering all of this, I'm still of the opinion that Ryanair is a solid long-term play and its stock will be able to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. In the first half of FY20, Ryanair transferred 85.7 million passengers (up 11% Y/Y) and is on track to carry 153 million passengers by the end of the year. While Ryanair will have to pay higher maintenance costs due to the delay of 737 MAX, the company, in my opinion, has enough competitive advantages and financial resources to withstand bad times and carry 200 million passengers per annum in the next four years. After carefully looking at Ryanair's recent performance, I decided to continue to hold a long position in the company and have no reason to close it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.