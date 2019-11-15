SPGSHU: The Dip Is Coming

With gasoline fundamentals loosening and spreads plunging significantly, headwinds are back on the SPGSHU Index.

Speculators decreased slightly their bets on the complex, yet, bets on gasoline futures are set to normalize, following the steep skewness seen in the past weeks.

In spite of gasoline reserves withdrawing for the sixth week in a row, price seasonality remains unfavorable for the motorist blend.

Petroleum stocks and seasonality

During the week ending November 1, U.S. gasoline reserves declined again, down 1.29% (w/w) to 217.2m barrels, posting the sixth consecutive weekly deceleration, whereas RBOB pricing declined marginally, down 0.78% (w/w) to $69.66 per barrel. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI Unleaded Gasoline Index Spot (SPGSHU) advanced slightly more, up 1.23% (w/w) to $332.77.

With this slight decline, storage seasonality in the gasoline complex reduces by half its fragile 5-year surplus, establishing now 0.7% or 1 535k barrels above that level, while increasing its yearly deficit to 4.7% or 10 792k barrels.

Source: EIA

That being said, the gasoline storage picture becomes slightly less supportive for the complex and its proxy SPGSHU.

In spite of that, RBOB prices are slightly subdued for the time being, with current prices continuing to trading in a horizontal range close to the $1.6 per gallon threshold, slightly below the five-year average.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

In addition, during the past 10-year, the monthly seasonality in gasoline storage has been unfriendly and motorist reserves decline moderately during the month of November, down 3.1%.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While this pattern somewhat supports the gasoline complex, price seasonality indicates the opposite, as the month of November posted the thirds worst performance of the year, with an average decline of 2.3% posted by the motorist blend.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, in the past week, refining utilization rates retreated moderately, down 1.94% to a total capacity of 86%. Nevertheless, as refiners complete their turnaround later this month, additional gasoline capacity is set to hit the market, weighing further on the complex and its proxy, SPGSHU.

Speculative bets

On the other side, the latest Commitment of Traders Report, released by the CFTC and covering the week ending November 5 shows that speculators reduced marginally their positioning on Nymex gasoline futures, down 1.28% (w/w) to 80 002 contracts. In the meantime, SPGSHU gained 1.83% to $355.68.

Source: CFTC

The slight reduction in net spec bets is mostly due to robust fresh short accumulations, up 10% to 62 645 contracts and is partly counterbalanced by slight long accretions, up 0.71% (w/w) to 148 888 contracts.

Besides, in the past month, longs lifted significantly their bets on the complex (53.19%), contributing to SPGSHU's appreciation, up 7.33%.

In this context, the sentiment on gasoline futures is still very bullish for the time being, as long open interest stretched even further, reaching now an overall length of 38.51% versus a 20-week average of 33.52%.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec bets on Nymex gasoline contracts decreased moderately, down 3.49% or by 2 895 contracts, whilst the SPGSHU Index gained 12.27% to $341.14.

In the past five weeks, the equilibrium between U.S. gasoline supply and demand loosened considerably. The balance deteriorated 19.82% (w/w) to 532k barrels per day, following a moderate decline in gasoline demand, down 6.53% (w/w) to 9.14m barrels per day, which was partly offset by surging exports, up 54.7% (w/w) to 1m barrels per day and a faint aggregate supply decrease, down 0.14% (w/w) to 10.1m barrels per day.

In this context, the complex is still in a moderate surplus and with refining utilization rates set to ramp up in the coming weeks, additional pressure is set to blow over the complex.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Concomitantly and although motorist crack spreads advanced robustly over the week ending November 1, up 17.56% (w/w) to $10.04 per barrels, in the past days, spreads halved, reaching $5.19 per barrel this Monday, November 11.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Furthermore, the Brent future curve edges slightly higher, steepening its contango pattern on next month deliveries, whereas gasoline future prices lowered on M1, but maintain a steady slope on the following maturities, indicating that a short-term pullback is nearing.

Conclusion

That being said and in spite of the persistent gasoline storage withdrawals seen in the past sixth weeks, we maintain our short recommendation on the SPGSHU Index, as we expect that the ramping up of refining utilization rates will boost supply, bringing renewed headwinds on the complex.

Besides and although speculative bets are still bullish, the deterioration of the U.S. supply-demand balance along with plunging gasoline crack will counterbalance that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPGSHU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.