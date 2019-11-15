More Signals That Honda's Multi-Year Lows Are In

We wrote about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) in October and debated whether shares were in their initial innings of a major move. Shares are up more than 7% since we penned the piece but we now believe we have further information that advances the bullish argument. We are conscious of how global auto sales have been declining in recent times. However, we believe this trend has already been reflected on the technical charts.

Before we get into the fresh details on the daily chart, let's take a look at the long-term chart. As we can see from the chart below, the MACD indicator looks like it is just about to cross over. Why is this significant? The beauty of this oscillator is that it combines momentum with a dual moving average system. As we can see from the histogram (blue shaded area), downward momentum has stalled in recent months. The actual buy signal materializes when the faster moving average (black) crosses over the red one (slow). Furthermore, the further away the MACD crossover takes place from the zero line, the better the buying signal. As we can see from the chart, the monthly MACD has not been this low since mid 2016.

Furthermore, what is not talked about often on monthly charts is the whole area of divergence. We now have a divergence on the monthly MACD compared to the price-action of Honda's shares over the past 3+ years. When the MACD begins to move up ahead of the share-price, this usually means that higher prices are ahead.

Obviously there is no guarantee that prices will rise from where we are trading at present. However, because of recent price-action on the daily chart, we believe we have further confirmation that rising prices are ahead of us.

If we look at the daily chart below, we believe that Honda has now completed an inverse head and shoulders pattern. The left shoulder printed in late May of this year whereas the head and right shoulder printed in August and October respectively. The key in spotting the reversal pattern was how much buying volume was present in recent weeks. Reversals at market tops can be very difficult to spot. Nevertheless at bottoms, buying volume is always present in spades. Honda reported strong volume once shares broke through the head and shoulder neck-line.

Here though is the skinny. Since the height of the reversal pattern is roughly $5 a share, the target (only for this head and shoulders pattern) is roughly $32 a share. We believe if Honda can reach this price, that will be all the monthly chart will need in order to register a significant crossover on that monthly MACD indicator.

Nevertheless in the near term, traders should expect that it is very probable that the neckline will get tested (roughly around the $27.50 level). We should not, however, under no circumstance, close below this support level with conviction. If indeed we do, than all bets would off that Honda has indeed begun a new major uptrend.

To sum up, many articles have been written on how solid Honda's financials are. Its book multiple of 0.7 and sales multiple of 0.3 are well behind the firm's 5 year averages. Furthermore the firm's 3.6% dividend should attract value investors at its current valuation. Suffice it to say, the current valuation and the stability of the dividend and financials are further confirmations that the stock has printed multi-year lows. $27.50 must hold though here for our thesis to be correct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.