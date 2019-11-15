MPLX: Still Cheap Even For Investors With A Gloomy Future Outlook

Naturally, this should be quite easy for their management to achieve and a creates a scenario whereby shareholders can very easily justify their investments.

Introduction

The last few months have been tough for unitholders of MPLX (MPLX), who have watched their unit price drop over 20% since September and thus sending their distribution yield towards a massive 11%. Given this situation it does not particularly matter if investors have a rather downbeat and gloomy long-term outlook for equities or the broader energy industry, as their unit price still offers attractive value even if their future growth is non-existent.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that their strategy of maintaining an adequately strong financial position continues being successful and thus they avoid either raising equity or reducing their future distributions. Although their current financial position is certainly not perfect, there are few reasons to believe their current distributions cannot be at least maintained, especially given their solid distribution coverage of 1.42 for the third quarter of 2019 and their investment grade credit rating.

Valuation Scenarios

The overarching valuation scenarios are based around a very conservative future outlook that could eventuate from various underlying causes, ranging from restrictive future government regulations, disappointing future hydrocarbon production to simply just mismanagement. Whether any of these actually eventuate remains unknown and the purpose of this article is not to necessarily predict exactly what will occur, but rather to demonstrate the very low future expectations required to justify an investment in their units.

The first scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged at $0.6775 or $2.71 on an annual basis perpetually into the future. Whereas the second scenario foresees their quarterly dividend continuing to be increased at $0.01 every quarter for the next ten years, before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. Since the beginning of 2018 they have consistently raised their dividend every quarter in this same manner.

Valuation Techniques

The primary two valuation scenarios used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.56% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.89% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 1.01 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

When presenting the results I have also included two additional valuation considerations to provide further insights, context and general interest. The first one simply examines how many years of distribution payments from the second scenario are required to return all of the initial investment of a unitholder in nominal, inflation adjusted and economically adjusted terms. Similarly to the name suggests, the inflation adjusted terms discounts their estimated future distributions by estimated inflation to account for the loss of monetary value across time, which was assumed to average 2.50%. Whereas the economically adjusted terms discounts these same distributions by their cost of equity to approximately account for the investment risk and opportunity cost of holding their units. The second valuation consideration compares the spread between their current distribution yield and various alternative income producing investments.

Valuation Results

The first primary valuation scenario returned a result of $35.85, which is 52.23% higher than their current share price of $23.55 as of the time of writing. This indicates that investors still stand to receive attractive returns even if future circumstances conspire against them and completely constrict their future growth. Given their history, current coverage and expected growing distributable cash flow it is quite unlikely their distribution will remain unchanged perpetually into the future and thus this valuation was provided to illustrate the value of their units.

The second primary valuation scenario returned a result of $51.43, which is 118.39% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. This scenario is more realistic, whilst still being conservative and indicates their unit price is significantly undervalued and presents investors a very attractive upside potential. Admittedly some investors may feel an expected market return of 7.50% is a little too low, however, personally I disagree due to current high equity valuations, mounting global economic risks that are accompanied with rising populism. Nevertheless, even if the expected market return is increased to 10%, the valuation for the second scenario still returns a result of $37.63, which is still an attractive 59.79% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing.

The first additional valuation consideration, to return all of the capital of a unitholder, it would take only seven years and one quarter in nominal terms, eight years in inflation adjusted terms and ten years in economically adjusted terms. This indicates that regardless of the exact lens in which an investors wishes to view their distributions, they stand to have the majority of their initial investment returned relatively quickly. The benefit of this is that it somewhat lowers the risks associated to their long-term future, as their returns are more front loaded than an investment relying on lofty future growth expectations.

The second additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments. A higher spread indicates that their distribution yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating their units are relatively undervalued. Thankfully these graphs largely speak for themselves and indicate that their distribution yield is quite attractive compared to both alternative investment options and its own historical spread.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Even though the probability that their dividend will forever remain unchanged is quite low, even if this eventuates their unitholders are adequately positioned with their current unit price still offering attractive returns. Since I believe an attractive investment is one that can be justified with very low future expectations, there is a strong possibility that I initiate an investment in their units within the coming weeks.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from MPLX’s Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.