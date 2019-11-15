NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OTC:NWHUF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Lana - Chairman & CEO

Shailen Chande - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Blondeau - Echelon Wealth Partners

Chris Couprie - CIBC Capital Markets

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Paul Lana

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I'm joined by Bernard Crotty, the REIT's President; Peter Riggin, REIT's Chief Operating Officer; and Shailen Chande REIT's Chief Financial Officer. Together, we are pleased to share with you our results for the third quarter of 2019. But first, I'd like to point out that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian securities law. While such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations regarding our business plans and future results, they are necessarily based on assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and risk, which could cause actual results to differ materially. We direct you all to the risk factors outlined in our public filings. For the quarter, our results were in line with our expectations, including annualized quarterly adjusted funds from operations of $0.92 per unit on a normalized basis, implying a payout ratio of 87%.

Earnings accretion from recent acquisitions and financing activity, including the $1.2 billion Healthscope portfolio acquisition, which closed late in the second quarter was as expected. But was offset by foreign exchange movements, which saw the Canadian dollar appreciated by approximately 4% over the last quarter relative to the REIT's average foreign currency exposure. In fact over the past 12 months, we estimate that the relative strength of the Canadian dollar has reduced annualized AFFO by approximately $0.04 per unit. In the context of a lower for longer Canadian and interest rate environment, we expect that these trends will reverse over the balance of 2019 and into 2020, providing further tailwinds to the REIT's earnings going forward. Similarly, net asset value, which was broadly flat over the quarter and saw -- and impacted slightly by negative foreign exchange movements, offset by an increase in the value of the REIT's asset management platform, in particular, driven by an incremental $1.6 billion commitment in respect of the Australian health care joint venture. We see increasing momentum in our asset management platform, built around the REIT's strong regional operating businesses, increasing institutional interest in alternative assets, such as health care real estate, and ultimately, a very constructive acquisition environment.

Ultimately, over the next 12 months, the REIT sees the ability to add significant additional third-party capital, potentially approaching up to $10 billion, up from $3.6 billion today in support of a variety of regional investment strategies. It is well advanced on existing announced commitments to build on these numbers.

Operationally, our results derived from an expanded 171 property, $6.2 billion defensive health care infrastructure portfolio, all having long-term inflation index leases with leading health care operators. This strategy is reflected in the REIT's -- in Q3 year-over-year source currency in Canadian dollar cash recurring SPNOI growth of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively, largely driven by contractual rent indexation and underpinned by a 97% occupancy rate and weighted average versus TAM lease term of almost 1four years.

In addition to our focus on operations, the REIT advanced several key strategic initiatives, making substantial progress towards the previously mentioned $3 billion of institutional capital commitments targeted for 2019 and identifying a significant pipeline of attractive investment opportunities. Taken together, these initiatives provide the REIT with a significant runway in resources to continue to scale its business in both the near and long term.

In Europe, we continue to execute on our growth programs by developing new strategic relationships in both the medical office and hospital segments, which have seen accelerated deal flow that our team is converting into accretive acquisitions, including $1 million of transactions closed in Q3 and subsequent to quarter end. By way of example, the REIT has added 2 additional Dutch ambulatory care outpatient clinics in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, which were acquired from a local developer. And as part of the transaction, secured a right to a development pipeline from which 3 additional clinics, totaling $33 million, are under commitment.

Similarly, in Canada, the REIT leverage it's exceptionally strong footprint in Alberta to acquire the Cambrian Center in Calgary, a significant medical office building and close proximity to 2 major hospitals in the city's northwest. And as well an adjacent building to its Queensway Professional center, providing expansion possibilities across from the Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital.

The REIT continues to build it's scale in Canadian capital markets successfully executing its largest equity offering of $172 million during the quarter. Proceeds from the financing were deployed to repay existing debt and reduced leverage on an earnings accretive basis. The REIT also completed significant refinancing initiatives, repaying approximately $435 million of debt with a weighted average interest rate of 5.61% and a weighted average term to maturity of 2 years and entered into new facilities totaling $543 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.84% and a weighted average term of 6 years, reducing both overall leverage and weighted average interest rates by 90 and 54 basis points, respectively.

The REIT remains committed to reducing leverage below 50% over the medium term,and has targeted a suite of higher cost debt for repayment in the remainder of 2019 and during 2020, with similar accretive features using resources from its targeted noncore and Australian JV asset sales, which are also progressing well.

Regionally, Brazil is on plan with occupancy steady at 100% and continued strong and predictable income year-over-year, source currency cash recurring SPNOI growth of 4.5%. Operationally, the REIT's major tenant Rede D'Or continues to deliver strong results and expand its business, thereby opening up the possibility of further partnerships with the REIT. Of note, 2 existing developments totaling approximately $10 million at its HMB property in São Paulo, Brazil reached substantial completion and will be funded by the REIT at a 7.5% yield in Q4 '19.

Market interest rates in Brazil driven by a stabilizing economy and progress on domestic fiscal reforms have stabilized at substantially lower rates, as noted in the REIT accretive refinancing in the second quarter. The REIT is also gaining traction with other high quality operators in Brazil and is actively working on transactions to diversify its investments in the region. In Canada, we were also on plan continuing solid performance with positive year-over-year cash recurring SPNOI growth of 1.7%, and portfolio occupancy remaining healthy at 92.2%.

During the quarter, the REIT completed 76,000 square feet of renewal leasing at an average annual -- or average renewal rate of 4.1% above the expiring rent. The REIT also acquired 145,000 square feet through the acquisitions that I previously mentioned. We continue to focus on our ambulatory care initiatives, building on commitments to -- Lakeridge Health that we announced in the second quarter of '19, with additional projects under consideration in Ontario and Alberta.

And in Europe, we were on plan, performing as expected, with year-over-year source currency SPNOI being flat and occupancy increasing to 97.1%. As mentioned earlier, we continue to find good investment opportunities in Europe, allowing us to not only build scale and critical mass in both Germany and the Netherlands, but also to pursue opportunities in adjacent markets.

Lastly, in Australia, occupancy remained steady quarter-over-quarter at 99% and delivered consistent year-over-year source currency SPNOI with a weighted average lease term of 16 years.

At Vital, the business reported strong and on plan results, again, with SPNOI growth of 2.5% and stable occupancy over 99% with a weighted average lease term of more than 18 years. Post quarter end, Vital Trust held its annual meeting, where 99.9% of the voting unitholders approved amendments to the trustee, including changes to the manager's fees. The REIT does not expect any material impact to the Trust's operating results or to the management fees earned by the asset manager as a result of this amendment and views this as an opportunity to further stabilize and expand the platform. We note that Vital is currently trading near an all-time high, reflecting the strong fundamentals of this market-leading business.

Continuing in Australia, in addition to the $1.6 billion capital increase of its institutional JV, the REIT committed to 2 additional investments totaling approximately $200 million, including the Burnet Institute, a life sciences research facility in the Alfred Health precinct in Melbourne and Waratah Private Hospital.

For the balance of 2019 and building on these stable results, ongoing portfolio improvements and continued support of trends in the health care industry, the REIT will continue to drive internal growth through the completion of its value-added development and expansion projects, totaling approximately $402 million on a consolidated basis or $165 million at our share as well as the REIT expects a further $400 million of new investment activity to progress as 2019 comes to a close, split broadly amongst its regions. And furthermore, we are targeting approximately $350 million of JV asset sales in Australia for early 2020.

I am pleased with the progress made during the quarter, which advanced a number of the REIT's key long-term strategic objectives while also producing solid operating results. With deep relationships, best-in-class regional operating platforms and strong access to public and increasingly, attractively priced private capital, the REIT is well positioned to continue executing on its accretive growth while prudently managing its balance sheet and delivering long-term value for unitholders.

I'll now ask the operator to open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will be from Fred Blondeau at Echelon Wealth Partners.

Frederic Blondeau

Shailen, I was just looking at your NOI margin. It was a bit below our expectations at 76.6%. I was wondering if you could give us a bit more color on that. And maybe tell us about your expectations for next year.

Shailen Chande

Yes. Thanks, Fred. I might do a bit of a deeper dive there and come back to you more specifically. I'd say, there was no material nonrecurrings this quarter. I -- so I think 76.6%, obviously, I need to do a bit of a deeper dive into and come back to you on.

Frederic Blondeau

Perfect. And same for G&A, was a little bit higher than our expectations. I was wondering if you could give us a good run rate here.

Shailen Chande

Yes. Yes, I think the note that the G&A number includes -- because we consolidate 100% of Vital Trust, the G&A number includes fees that are effectively paid by Vital Trust to NorthWest, and I can get into a little bit more detail around how that elimination works with you offline. But I'd say the G&A number, given that management fees are highly stable, but do include some level of activity based fees on a quarterly basis and Vital's fees paid to NorthWest do fluctuate quarterly, you might see some quarterly volatility there.

Frederic Blondeau

Got you. And then lastly, for me, what should we expect in terms of same-property NOI growth for next year, but in local currencies?

Shailen Chande

Yes, I'd say what you saw this quarter was fairly representative, averaging around that 3.5% annual run rate. In this quarter, specifically, Europe, it was probably a little bit lower than where you'd see it on a run rate basis. We see that number tracking to about 1% to 1.5%, where it came in broadly flat year-over-year this quarter. But I'd say when you look at Australia and Brazil, given the inflation index nature of the leases and the highly contracted nature of those leases and in related SPNOI, the numbers are relatively stable.

Next question will be from Chris Couprie at CIBC.

Chris Couprie

I just wanted to go back to your comments, Paul, if you could just kind of maybe reiterate some of those -- the numbers that you were rhyming off. So just in terms of 2019, your acquisition -- I think you mentioned you had some acquisition commitments. And then into 2020, you -- I think you said $400 million is kind of a number that you're -- I don't know if that's something that you thought kind of on the table, that's the pipeline or that's your hope for next year. And then I think you also mentioned something about JV asset sales. Is that NorthWest selling properties into a JV? Or is it sales out of the JV?

Paul Lana

Okay. As you point to, so to the first point, consistent with last quarter, where we messaged about $500 million of acquisition activity for the remaining 2019 and the completed approximately just under $100 million of that in Q3. So $400 million to go. We do expect that to happen, broadly speaking, by the end of the year with maybe some small carryover into January, just around closings. So that number is a 2019 number, I guess high visibility on that number. So I would think that, that's looking fairly likely at this point. To JV asset sales. We have a culmination of a couple of noncore assets in Australia and a small amount of noncore assets in Canada that we have identified for outright sell. That would comprise, again, approximately a couple of hundred million dollars of assets. And then the balance is really our NorthWest Australia, 100% owned assets, which are being targeted, for one of -- either of our regional capital platforms. And all of those activities are reasonably well at hand, again, with likely late in the year or the next year closings in mind. So I think that was the first two.

And then there was, again, a little bit of a question around some of our JV capital activities. So obviously, the highlight of the quarter was increasing our existing Australian JV up to, again, approximately $3.7 billion, of which, again, including the acquisitions that I've just mentioned, around $2.2 billion has been committed. So again, $1.5 billion-or-so of capacity in that JV. We are actively and very close to signing off on an additional set of regional JVs. And again, would be targeting, again, approximately $3 billion of additional debt and equity capital commitments. In those JVs. That's up from $1.5 billion to $2 billion that we would have announced last quarter. Those are substantially progressed, and we do expect to be in place by the end of 2019. So I think that was the 3. Did I get all of that?

Chris Couprie

Yes, that's great. So just going back to make sure I've got this, and I understand this correctly. So within the kind of Australian third-party capital, I think the $3.2 billion, $3.7 billion. You've said $2.2 billion of that has been basically deployed, including the Healthscope. Is it -- Was that right?

Paul Lana

Correct.

Chris Couprie

Okay. And then maybe for both the remaining $1.5 billion in Australasia as well as the new relationships that you expect to enter, how should we think about the pace of deployment of the, call it, $4.5 billion?

Paul Lana

Yes. I think I'd give two answers to that. I mean, the commitments provide us with four years to deploy that capital. So I think it's very safe to say that there's a 100% likelihood that it would happen in four years. But I think in general, I would tease out that we are seeing an increasing opportunity set in the moment. Again, the overarching trends in health care and in particular, in the markets that we're in are leading us to believe that, that could be substantially quicker. Calling out our experience in Australia, as an example, we signed the initial JV there just over 12 months ago and deployed $2.2 billion inside of 12 months.

So I think we see a real opportunity to accelerate that. Again, we don't have any specific time lines in mind other than I think it's going to be substantially faster than the four years that we have to deploy it. Again, a reminder on everyone that these JV capital commitments are also in the same format of the original Australian JV with are in Evergreen and long-term and have that combination of base and incentive fees that NorthWest, again, largely targeting. In case of Australia, 70-30, and in the case of other markets, somewhere around 75-25 type investment program. So just calling out some of those features, but I would say that the moment for our business is very constructive, and we see high visibility into the opportunities to deploy this capital accretively and quickly.

Chris Couprie

Okay. And then just two quick ones. With the new potential capital partners, would there be an intent to -- similar to the inception of the Australasian JV, where NorthWest kind of see that the venture with some of its on balance sheet assets, would that be -- would it be a similar kind of set up for the new relationships? And then secondly, there was an article where NorthWest was highlighted kind of looking at mental health facilities in Australasia. Just wondering if you can kind of give any color on that market and that opportunity. And then I'll turn it back.

Paul Lana

Sure, yes. I think the answer is yes, Chris, that the additional JVs, which are a pretty direct structure, follow very closely the Australian JV that we have in place and are likely to include some seed assets, whether those are pending acquisitions or existing portfolio properties of NorthWest as part of the initial start-up. And I think so that is yes.

Specifically to the mental health opportunity article that you referred to. I might just call it a couple of things. We have a pretty active portfolio in Australia with that type of modality in it, and it includes large assets like the Melbourne Clinic that was acquired as part of the Healthscope transaction, probably the largest psychiatric hospital in Australia as well as a number of regional facilities. And certainly, mental health as a modality, as I said, is experiencing very significant growth. So a lot of our operating partners are focusing on that. In Australia as well, of course, we have an existing and growing relationship with MEDIAN in Germany. And they are very much in the post-acute care world, focusing in that area. So we would see that as an area of pretty secular growth in most of our regions and in health care in general. So I think that's something that we're seeing from our operating partners, an increasing focus on. And so we're certainly open to supporting them as they target those types of operations

Next question will be from Tal Woolley at National Bank Financial.

Tal Woolley

Just wanted to start, for the balance of the refinancing activity that you would like to complete, do you have an idea of what we should be penciling in, just from a -- with some of the like cash costs attached to that refinancing activity?

Paul Lana

Just a sec, if I could. Tal, sorry. So I'd just give a couple of answers to that. As we look down the line, we're probably seeing an opportunity to take our weighted average interest rate inside around 50 to 60 basis points over the next 12 months. I would see relatively limited cash cost to that, given that we have a pretty near-term maturity profile that expires naturally over that time line and gives us a pretty direct access to it. So the experience that we had more recently in Brazil, where there was a reasonable repayment cost that came through off of what was long-term financing just even replaced with substantially cheaper, newer, long-term financing being sort of more the exception than it will.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then just coming back to the fee income. I just -- I'd like to maybe understand a little bit better conceptually what's been going on this year. Like when you look at the presentation on Page 29 like year-to-date, your fees look roughly flat, which makes a bit of sense. You've made an adjustment to the Vital. The Vital fee structure, you brought on newer fees with the Healthscope opportunity. And so I can sort of understand that. By the time we get down to your proportionate exposure, though, you're down pretty significantly. And so I'm just trying to understand what's the shift in the mix of fees that's creating that gap?

Paul Lana

Maybe I could take that, just at a high level. So pick up a couple of points, but I might suggest that there's a more detailed response from Shailen to walk through that. But just at the highest level, what I would say is we've had last 12 months fees of about $40 million through the business. That's up pretty significantly over 12 months. Clearly, the construct of those fees is broadly split between Vital and our new Australian JV. So clearly, over that period, our fees from Vital would be approximately flat or a little bit, but in that or thereabouts level, and all of the new JV fees are new. That JV have only been in existence for 12 months. So those would be all new fees and pretty significant ones, given big transactions of Healthscope, and obviously, now $2.2 billion of run rate assets and growing. So I'd just highlight that the last 12 months is up materially over the 12 months before that.

To the Vital comment, I think I'd just be very direct to say that although we did renegotiate our Vital fee agreements, and those were concluded in October at the AGM, that fee arrangements now -- includes a different construct, which is a slightly lower base fee, but a very meaningful activity based fees. And so based on how we see the business going forward and its business prospects, which are also very constructive in the Australia and New Zealand markets and include a very active pipeline, we would expect those fees to grow going forward and also continue to be meaningful in the context of the overall business. So I think I might just call out those two overarching points. If I look down the line or if I'm being too prescriptive about it, I think that the great business opportunity that we have is to build up this asset management business. And I sort of highlighted that based on the $3.6 billion in committed capital that we have at the JV and the almost $2 billion that we have at Vital today, we see an opportunity to double that over the coming years and certainly more likely sooner than later.

And so I would think that, broadly speaking, we see an equal opportunity to double our asset management fees over that period. So I would just highlight that, over time, I think the business is going to generate, again, approximately $40 million of last 12 month's fees growing substantially and potentially doubling as we deploy what we see as these increasing capital commitments. And that those fees are highly recurring in nature, given the permanency of those JV and Vital capital commitments as well as the construct of the fees.

So I'd just say that, that's probably a part of the business that has very significant growth attached to it and very significant accretion attached to it, given that our business has substantially invested in its platforms today and has the people and relationships in place to deploy that capital with fairly limited additional G&A. So I think that's probably something from the business that has changed a lot over the last 12 months as we have accessed in the more and varied institutional and public capital through Vital. So I think it's a very important point, but the starting point is quite positive right now.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then just my last question, just on the Canadian business. Sorry, earlier, you had mentioned you're maybe looking at trimming your portfolio by how much in Canada?

Paul Lana

Yes. We've identified approximately $100 million of noncore assets, again, continuation of our major markets focus and major assets focused. I think that's been a long-standing program here in Canada. So I would think that over the next little while, we could see an opportunity to take that capital and recycle it into -- again, more core type assets that we believe have higher growth and better returns. And we've started to do that, obviously, with things like Cambrian and the Lakeridge ambulatory care center. So we see more of that opportunity in Canada. So a little bit more recycling than anything else.

Tal Woolley

And long term, because like when you look at the structure of the various regions now, like Canada does stick out a little bit versus the others just in terms of like shorter weighted average lease term, that kind of thing. Do you need to be in Canada longer term? Or is this a business that -- like I guess, yes, is Canada core to the long term? Because it certainly seems like your marginal investment dollars are outside.

Paul Lana

Yes. I mean, I think I would answer that in a few ways, right? Again, overall, the answer is yes, Canada is core to the business. And we like the business here. Given that we've been at it for 15 years and it's a more mature business, we have a very specific focus, as we've mentioned historically, to major markets and larger assets. And increasingly, are seeing the opportunity to find assets with that longer duration, more index-type features. And again, that really is coming out of some of the overall health care trends that we see and the opportunity to do things with regional health authorities like the ambulatory care center program, we've clearly had an active investment strategy in Québec that follows -- the Québec as the IC clinics, as an example, which are very similar. And we're starting to see trends in Ontario and Alberta as an example that offer us those opportunities going forward.

So I think increasingly, we see opportunities to deploy into slightly more infrastructure-like assets in Canada, and we're very focused in doing that. Clearly, the moment for health policy and as a result, sort of health care opportunities, is still stylized relative to some of our other markets. But we do see these trends starting to change. And so certainly, we're optimistic that we'll be able to use our essentially front row seat here with prime relationships with all of these health authorities and governments and related parties to drive some more differentiated investment.

So I think that would be our feeling about Canada. We're also very focused on looking for expansion opportunities within our existing portfolio and have identified good opportunities at places like 30 Merton and 1849 Yonge in downtown Toronto. We've called out 149 College and 5 Fairview Mall or Fairview drive to see real expansion opportunities. In Alberta, our portfolio and the addition of Cambrian opens up a number of interesting adjacencies to large hospitals and really more infrastructure-like assets, and we just continue to chip away at it. So I think, again, we're probably as constructive as we've ever been on Canada in the moment, noting that clearly, it still lacks some of the broader private opportunities that we see in other regions.

[Operator Instructions]. And your next question will be from Mario Saric at Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Just on the near-term acquisition activity, I wanted to clarify the $400 million expected by January, is that NWH share or gross?

Paul Lana

Yes, that's gross, Mario. And again, hard to break down at share, but again, probably at least 50% of that going into our JVs, and 50% direct, if I had to start as a starting point.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then when we look at the potential regional funds, the $3 billion target. I think, Paul, you mentioned a 75%, 25% -- kind of 25% cost general structure. And this back on to Chris' earlier question, when we think about NWH's -- how do you think NWH's net equity requirement to that $3 billion overtime between, like fresh new capital versus seating assets? And how do you go about determining the optimal composition of that?

Paul Lana

Yes. Again, just following our Australian experience, as an example, I think we would see, again, approximately 10% to 15% of that initial investment coming through our seed portfolio obviously, our -- substantial amount of our initial and near-term equity would be provided by that seed portfolio. And again, on that $3 billion debt and equity number, looking at 75%, 25%. And again, probably 65% -- 60% to 65% levered, you start to get some equity figures there that sort of back into it. So I'd highlight we're feeling reasonably confident that between noncore asset sales and JV asset sales that we have, feeding the capital to take the next steps in all of our JVs. So I think that's probably the way that we would see it in that sort of 12 to 18 months feel if I had to look at it that way.

Mario Saric

Okay, that makes sense. And the 60% to 65% LTV for an asset class that -- it is as stable as the assets you're buying? What's the governor there in terms of kind of optimal LTV? Could it be higher than 60% to 65%? Like why is...

Paul Lana

Yes, if you think of our regions, Mario, I think, again, and just highlighting that we have 65-ish percent in Australia as a starting point. And if we look into the European direction, obviously, it could be higher, highly constructive financing markets there. So it really comes back more to the [indiscernible], looking for an aggregate level of equity commitment as we look at the JVs there. And a little bit the opposite, let's say in Brazil, if we looked in that direction. And thinking that, in general, we've run lower leverage there, although the moment today is highly constructive. So I think that's a bit of a blended number between 2 quite different regions. But ultimately, again, we see debt being an accretion tool to the original investments, particularly Southern Europe and where we would see financing in our JVs in certainly sub-2% or may be close to 1% level for long-term financing. And we would see financing in Brazil, very much similar to what we've just done, which was up 4% for, again, approximately a 12-year duration financing in the Rede D'or financings that we just completed in the second quarter. So I think those would be data points. They're obviously very regional, but I think in all cases, certainly, allowing us to drive both near-term and long-term accretion through those investments.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then as you approach realization or finalization of these funds, presumably the fee structure has become more visible. Are there any kind of notable differences in the fee structures anticipated with these funds versus your existing funds in Australia?

Paul Lana

No, I would say that our experience in Australia is highly representative. And if you recall, we spent a lot of time thinking about not just -- we're not just socializing partners, but also thinking about structure and the types of things that we wanted in our agreement. So I would say that we're quite focused on maintaining those types of things in the new things that we're doing. So I'd highlight that again, what that type of construct is what we're looking to.

Mario Saric

Okay. And just my last question on the asset management side of the business. When you look at your experience in Australia, is there anything that you can take from that in relation to kind of future fundraising and feature funds that increase the efficiency of deployment? Or are there any kind of lessons learned that are maybe surprising for you that you think will benefit the organization going forward?

Paul Lana

That's a great question. And I'll try to answer that a couple of ways. I mean, I think there's lots to learn all the time. So we're growing and maturing as we go through this. But I think what we've learned is that, a couple of things. One, from a operator perspective and maybe a health care trend perspective, it's a highly conducive moment in the industry right now to our business. Again, we have just an incredible amount of need and opportunity for real estate capital. So we see that trend accelerating very quickly. And obviously, that drives our thinking to make sure that we have the types of commitments and capacity to pursue large things like Healthscope and varied things. So I think the general feeling is that there will be an increasing number of large opportunities. We're getting that feeling from both our existing and potential operating partners, as an example, and really seeing an opportunity at the deployment phase to be able to do that.

Certainly at the capital phase, I think the experience we've had in Australia is quite validating. Obviously, we've been able to find a very significant partner that is, I think, considered it to be one of the more thoughtful and capable investors globally, and that's allowed us to piggyback on that relationship and experience certainly, we have, behind the scenes, build the infrastructure, and really that's been a 5-year journey or more that we've been on around putting platforms in place with people and structures and resources to be able to leg these things out. So I feel that sort of -- it's just a real sweet spot moment for our business in all 3 of those elements. And so the answer would be to strike while the iron is hot and to move definitively and aggressively as we did in things like Healthscope last year and to be able to take advantage of myriad opportunities in front of us. So I do think that's our experience. But ultimately, it does come down to local investing and being able to find good opportunities and deploy that capital on a case-by-case basis. And certainly, we're set up for that and know, better than ever, how our partners and potential partners are thinking about those opportunities. But clearly, they're looking to us to originate and to underwrite and to operate these types of investments, and we have the capacity to do that now.

Mario Saric

Got it. And when you think about the sweet spot or conducive moment that you're seeing today and tomorrow, like what are the risks as you think about in terms of the longevity of that sweet spot moment going forward?

Paul Lana

Yes, that's a great question. And I think I'd answer that in a few ways. I mean, again, I think the movement into alternatives is a pretty -- again, it's an established trend, but certainly one that has lots of runways and comes off the back of a long cycle in conventional assets. And certainly, reasonable market maturity in most core markets. So certainly, in general, we see a very midterm opportunity in the alternative space, not just health care -- but certainly in health care. I think all the big trends in our industry are even longer than that, as we've mentioned. Health care really is coming into a moment of peak demand, and that demand looks like it's coming over the next 30-plus years, just to highlight sort of that bulge that's coming through our system. Obviously, that is driving, at the margin, a whole bunch of change. And I think that change we're very focused on. So when we think about risk, it's the risk of what's being done in buildings and what tower buildings look like over time. And so we're quite focused on that.

Again, we've called out a couple of key trends that we do see a huge movement to outpatient and ambulatory care and just more things happening outside of hospitals. So I think we're super well positioned there in terms of having those operating experiences starting with the hard learnings in our Canadian portfolio, but being a real estate company, first, being able to build and develop and round out the offerings of a campus, if you will, from any of those buildings and be inclined to do that, not just purely capital provision. And then what's happening in hospitals is higher acuity and change, right? So everything that comes out of a hospital, what comes back in is even higher acuity. So we really see a great opportunity through the capital expansion plans at our hospitals to continue to provide incremental capital there and to have facilities modernized and improved. So it's a very nice moment where you have things happening in both directions. Obviously, there are lots of disruptors and all that. And there's technology, there's clearly a lot of desire to see carry being into the care side of the equation. But those are big trends we still see huge fundamental demand coming through, the hospitals and cure infrastructure that we have.

So I think that -- but if we focus on risk, clearly behind that, we look very closely at our operating partners. And that's both top-down as a covenant and bottom-up as a rent affordability and real estate usability sort of thinking. So we're thinking about that in a few different ways. But so far, at least in our portfolio, we have high rent coverage. And I'd just highlight that the vast majority of our investment, in our regions that are both public and private and I guess, just in general, have lower business risk than perhaps a market like the U.S., where it's truly a private market, and you have much more business risk throughout the system. Again, all of our markets are public and private and have just a lower level of -- or more defensiveness akin to what we've seen in Canada.

So those are some thoughts. It's a bit of a general discussion, but I think I'd just combine all of it to say, we see a very dynamic moment in the industry and good operating partners are pursuing it aggressively, and really creating opportunities for us to provide from acquisition capital to big things like Healthscope to expansion capital and everything in between, and we're looking to round that out with related facilities, if you want to think of it that way. And we just see that opportunity gaining pace in all of our markets. So it does feel like a good moment. And I think in terms of relationships and platform sophistication, the ability to execute. We've got a deep team here. We've invested heavily in those resources over the last -- since inception, but certainly, internationally since we've been focused on it. And we really do have the leading platforms in all of our international markets. So we're ready to go and being quite discerning about what we do, but just seeing lots of good opportunities.

Next question will be from David Rothchild, Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Mine are two simple questions. Your FFO was $0.23 and your AFFO was $0.22. What was it last year in the same quarter?

Paul Lana

David, just bear with us. I'll -- we'll come back to that as we go. Maybe I can start with your second question. If it's -- we'll come back to you as we go through that.

Unidentified Analyst

No. Those are -- both is on the same question, to what it was last year?

Shailen Chande

Yes. Sorry, David. I might ask that you give me a call offline. I'm not seeing the numbers that you're seeing. So perhaps we can just go on that offline.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And at this time, Mr. Dalla Lana, we have no other questions registered. Please proceed.

Paul Lana

Okay. Well, thank you, operator. I think that at the end of the call, I'd like to appreciate everyone for joining and following NorthWest Healthcare Properties' third quarter release. Thank you.

