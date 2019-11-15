Coca-Cola Is Very Overvalued

Investors could be in for quite a surprise in the event this blue chip, tried-and-true equity experiences a 25% decline to our intrinsic value estimate.

The high end of our fair value estimate stands at $48 per share, but we think a more appropriate point estimate is actually in the high $30s.

We think the market is overlooking Coca-Cola's large debt load and giving it far too much credit for its brand name.

By Callum Turcan

We see shares of Coca-Cola Company (KO) as aggressively overvalued, with KO trading right near ~$52 per share yielding 3.1% as of this writing. Under very favorable assumptions, we at most value shares of Coca-Cola at $48 (our point fair value estimate stands at $39 per share), a valuation we derived by modeling out the company's future discounted free cash flows (traditionally defined as enterprise free cash flows--free cash flows to the firm--discounted at the appropriate rate) and factoring in its balance sheet considerations (in this case, primarily Coca-Cola's hefty net debt load).

Image Source: Coca-Cola September 2019 IR presentation.

Valuation Overview

In the graphic down below, from our 16-page Stock Report covering Coca-Cola, we highlight the assumptions we used in our discounted free cash flow modeling process (specifically under the base case scenario). Please note that when modeling out Coca-Cola's intrinsic value under an optimistic scenario, ultimately we assume faster growth rates in Coca-Cola's free cash flows. However, to justify Coca-Cola's current share price, one would need to assume free cash flow growth rates (meaning higher EBIT margins, stronger revenue growth, etc.) than we think are reasonable. Look at the strengths of the forecasts below, and these are just to get to a $39 per-share fair value estimate.

Image Shown: How we arrived at our Fair Value Estimate of $39 per share of KO under our base case scenario, a valuation that goes up to $48 per share when assuming more favorable free cash flow growth rates over the coming years.

At the end of Coca-Cola's third quarter earnings for fiscal 2019 (period ended September 27), the company was sitting on $13.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and marketable securities. Please note that Coca-Cola owns a large equity stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). However, Coca-Cola's total debt load stood at $42.5 billion at the end of its fiscal third quarter. We caution that this enormous burden weighs negatively on Coca-Cola's ability to meet its future dividend obligations. Moody's Corporation (MCO) downgraded Coca-Cola's credit rating to A1 from Aa3 on November 2018, which is still comfortably investment grade. As of September 2019, Moody's outlook for Coca-Cola's credit rating was stable.

Shares of KO have come under fire recently, possibly due to market participants realizing Coca-Cola was trading at a hefty premium to its intrinsic value. Also, with the possibility of the US reaching a narrow trade deal/truce with China growing, investors are moving back into assets perceived as riskier. The outlook for future economic growth worldwide would improve substantially should a concrete US-China trade deal emerge. While a stronger macroeconomic outlook is good for Coca-Cola the company, the equity of Coca-Cola is contending with investor funds shifting away from "safer" equities towards "riskier" ones, a paradigm that arguably had greatly behooved the stock price of KO in the past (until very recently).

We will give credit where credit is due. Coca-Cola's free cash flow profile is quite strong. During the first nine months of its fiscal 2019, Coca-Cola generated $6.6 billion in free cash flows which fully covered $3.4 billion in dividend payments during this period. Share buybacks totaled just $0.7 billion during this period as management has pared down repurchases to make room for Coca-Cola's acquisitive tendencies.

How We View Coca-Cola and the Nonalcoholic Beverage Industry

Here's an overview of how we view Coca-Cola, from our 16-page Stock Report:

Coca-Cola is the world's largest beverage company. The firm owns and markets four of the world's top five nonalcoholic sparkling beverage brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. The firm has seventeen $1 billion brands and more on the way. Do not count out the giant's ability to innovate. The company boasts a number of competitive advantages: its brands, financial strength, distribution system, global reach, and a deep executive bench. Nevertheless, we don't expect the 'cola wars' with PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) to subside anytime soon, nor will social pressures against sugary drinks will wane. Coca-Cola's long-term targets include 4%-6% organic revenue growth, 6%-8% operating income growth, 7%-9% EPS growth, and 90%-95% adjusted free cash flow conversion. We live in a thirsty world. From 2014-2016, the nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage category retail value advanced by over $100 billion and is expected to grow more than $150 billion from 2017-2020 (good for a 4% CAGR). Coca-Cola is very well positioned to capture incremental growth driven by growing middle-classes around the world.

We think it's important to highlight why the nonalcoholic beverage industry is a good one to operate in as it relates to shareholder value creation. Here's a concise summary of our thoughts on the industry, from our 16-page Stock Report:

The nonalcoholic beverage segment of the commercial beverage industry is highly competitive, consisting of numerous companies that make various sparkling beverages, water products, juices, fruit drinks, energy and other performance enhancing drinks. Pricing, advertising, product innovation, the availability of in-store private-label beverages, and health concerns about sugar-sweetened beverages are key drivers that impact demand. Leading brands with high levels of consumer acceptance and an expansive distribution network are sources of competitive strengths. We like the structure of the group.

Return on invested capital ('ROIC') is a performance ratio that measures the return investors in a firm are generating from their invested capital. If the spread between a firm's return on invested capital and its estimated weighted-average cost of capital ('WACC') is quite large and positive (meaning the ROIC exceeds estimated WACC), the company in question is considered to be a value creator. Over the past three full fiscal years, Coca-Cola's return on invested capital excluding goodwill (we remove goodwill from this calculation to provide a better picture of a firm's ability or inability to generate shareholder value) has handily exceeded its estimated weighted-average cost of capital. That's in part why shares of KO have performed so well, the market has bid shares of quality companies up aggressively in what had been referred to as the "flight to safety."

Going forward, we see Coca-Cola continuing to generate meaningful shareholder value and additionally, that the magnitude of the spread between its ROIC (ex-goodwill) and estimated WACC will increase as you can see in the graphic below, from our 16-page Stock Report;

Image Shown: Coca-Cola does a tremendous job generating shareholder value, seen through the company's return on invested capital (ex-goodwill) consistently exceeding its estimated weighted-average cost of capital.

Concluding Thoughts

We are staying far away from Coca-Cola and think shares of KO will continue pulling back as investors take a breather on the name. Recent share price action at KO indicates the market is starting to question the firm's valuation after rallying as much as ~19% from the start of 2019 to early-September, before slipping down lower (KO is down ~3% over the past month as of this writing). Coca-Cola is a great company, but we caution that its valuation has gotten out of hand, and we think the company could be in for a correction soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.