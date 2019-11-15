4 Reasons Why I Am Downgrading Enable Midstream Partners

The company needs to cut capital expenses, which is aiming at doing in 2020.

Revenue is flat over the long-term, and down on a Y/Y basis.

Since my last publication on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) in the summer, the stock has returned (23.0%), including distributions. Today, I am downgrading the stock to neutral, as I have four primary concerns.

Natural gas gathered and processed volumes declined Y/Y for Q3 2019 Revenue is flat over the long-term, and down on a Y/Y basis for Q3 2019 The distribution may be compromised unless ENBL cuts capital expenses, which is aiming at doing in 2020 The company seems to be fairly valued from a relative point of view

ENBL's positive aspects are that

EBITDA continues to increase despite flat revenue over the long term and Y/Y Gross and operating income margins continue to expand The operational performance improved, primarily driven by expanding operating income margin ENBL is maintaining the leverage target set by management at 4.0

ENBL's gathering, processing, and transported volumes

Despite record levels of natural gas consumption in the U.S., ENBL's natural gas gathered and processed volumes declined Y/Y. Meanwhile, crude oil and considerate gathered volumes increased, primarily due to the gathering system acquisition in the Anadarko Basin and growth in the Williston Basin. Natural gas transported volumes increased Y/Y, driven by the new contracted capacity on EGT.

NGLs produced dropped substantially from 142 MBbl/d to 117.78 MBbl/d, primarily driven by a slowdown in production in the Anadarko Basin.

Revenue and EBITDA

ENBL's revenue is worrisome. Despite record consumption of natural gas in the United States, revenue declined on a Y/Y basis for Q3 2019, down from $928 million to $699 million. Over the past seven years, revenue for Q3 has remained relatively unchanged. However, the company is focused on managing expenses, as shown in EBITDA. The metric rose from $271 million in Q3 2018 to $283 million in Q3 2019. Moreover, EBITDA has been on a climbing trend over the past seven years. Nonetheless, going forward, EBITDA should plateau if the company does not focus on increasing revenue.

Another positive aspect for ENBL is that the gross and operating income margins expanded on a Y/Y basis. After declining for three consecutive years for Q3, the company posted gross and operating income margin for 46.9% and 25.0%, respectively, up from 33.6% and 18.4%, respectively. It is excellent that the company focuses on managing expenses. However, as mentioned before, the company must focus on expanding revenue.

Operational Performance

The ROE coefficient tells how many dollars of net income the company produces per dollar of shareholders' equity. However, it does not illustrate what is driving such efficiency. Hence, the importance of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea of the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. The following tables contain the DuPont analysis inputs and summary. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

It is essential to mention that I modified the DuPont ROE formula slightly. As with anything in the real world, you can rarely apply methods straight from the textbooks without accounting for other items. The DuPont ROE formula only works when the company does not have one-time events. However, when companies report discontinued operations, impairments, asset sales, and other one-time circumstances, the DuPont ROE formula provides no value. Instead of considering EBIT, we should consider operating income, since ultimately, what matters are continuing operations and not one-time events that could skew the ROE.

Below are the changes made to the DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified DuPont ROE formula

At first glance, it seems that the ROE has remained unchanged at 7.1% on a Q/Q basis for Q3 2019. Nonetheless, it improved substantially from five quarters ago when the company posted an ROE of 5.3%. It is imperative to assess if the improvement in operational performance is sustainable for the long-term.

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio EBT from continuing operations after the company pays taxes. In other words, the lower the amount of taxes that the company pays, the higher the tax burden coefficient. In this case, the higher is better. ENBL is an MLP. Therefore, it is a pass-through entity, which means that the tax burden should be close to 1.0. Over the past six quarters, the tax burden has been 1.0, confirming the pass-through status - not much to write home about.

The second driver is the interest burden. The metric tells the ratio of operating income that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. Ideally, the coefficient should approach 1.0, which means that the company's interest expense is small. In ENBL's case, the interest burden has declined slightly from 0.8 in Q2 2019 to 0.7 in Q3 2019. Further discussion regarding the interest expense comes in the following section.

The operating income margin represents the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The story is bullish for ENBL, as it has posted improving operating income margin. The coefficient rose from 17.2% to 22.6% on a Y/Y basis, and from 21.0% to 22.6% on a sequential basis. ENBL is committed to managing expenses.

The asset turnover tells the amount of revenue that the company generates per dollar of assets. There is not much to write home about regarding ENBL's asset turnover, as it has been stable at 0.3 for the past six quarters. In other words, the company produces $0.30 in revenue per dollar of assets.

Lastly, equity multiplier is a form of financial leverage, which considers current and long-term liabilities. In general, a coefficient above 3.0 raises warning flags. A ratio above 5.0 is dangerous for equity holders. ENBL's equity multiplier has remained relatively unchanged at 1.5.

In brief, ENBL's operational performance has improved for the right reasons. The primary driver was the improving operating income margin. Nonetheless, it is vital to take a look at the long-term debt since, perhaps, ENBL could expand the leverage.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

The current long-term debt level is sustainable, and the company could expand the leverage if management wishes to do so. Assessing debt sustainability is important because, in the event of default, creditors have a priority in asset claims compared to equity holders. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio are two metrics that provide color on debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can pay the distribution from operating income. The latter describes the leverage level from the long-term debt perspective only. Ideally, the ICR should be above 3.0. When the ICR falls below 1.5, the company should pay close attention to the operating income. When the ICR falls below 1.0, the company should act immediately to remedy the situation. Regarding the D/E ratio, the metric signals danger when it is higher than 5.0.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story is bullish. The ICR has ticked down slightly from 4.1 in Q2 2018 to 3.9 in Q3 2019. Nonetheless, the company funds the interest expense from the operating income with ease, primarily driven by an increasing operating income.

From the D/E perspective, the story also looks bullish. Although the company has taken on more long-term debt over the past six quarters, the increase has only been 27%. Meanwhile, the shareholders' equity has remained relatively unchanged at $7.6 billion.

The company has been diligently maintaining the Debt/EBITDA ratio at 4.0. John Laws, CFO, mentioned the commitment from management to keep the current leverage in the Q3 2019 earnings call.

From a leverage standpoint, we continue to target a total debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 4 times

In brief, ENBL's long-term debt seems sustainable. As EBITDA grows, investors should expect ENBL to take on more debt to maintain the current leverage.

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The later illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story looks quasi-bullish. The company generated $552 million in net income, and it paid distributions for $598 million. The coverage has improved, nonetheless, from 0.7 in Q2 2018 to 0.9 in Q3 2019.

From the cash flow from operations, the story also looks good. The company generated $977 million in CFO. Meanwhile, it paid $530 million in capital expenses and $598 million in distributions. The coverage also improved from 0.7 to 0.9 on a Y/Y basis.

The downside is that there is no room for hikes in the distribution if capital expenses do not decline. On the bright side, the company is committed to spending $200 million in CAPEX in 2020. If the company achieves the goal, investors should expect distribution hikes soon.

Another way in which management could return capital to shareholders is through buybacks, as Rod Sailor hinted in the Q3 2019 earnings call. However, with the current pressure on oil and natural gas stock prices, buybacks may not be the most efficient way to return capital.

Relative Valuation

Comparing the relative value of a company to its peers is essential. However, not because a company is overvalued or undervalued, it means that investors should sell or buy. Instead, it is crucial to ask if current and future metrics justify the valuation status. Investors could use the EV/EBITDA metric for relative valuation purposes. The primary advantages are that the company's capital structure is irrelevant, it uses market values, and it does not consider the impact of debt and taxes. Investors could also use P/E or P/B. However, these metrics have significant disadvantages that render the metrics useless in some situations. For instance, the P/E metric is useless when companies post net losses. Similarly, the P/B is not-applicable when balance sheets do not accurately reflect the real economic value of the assets, which is in most cases.

From the trailing twelve-month perspective, the company looks relatively undervalued. ENBL's EV/EBITDA is 7.39, compared to its peers' median of 8.43. From a forward-looking perspective, the company seems fairly valued. ENBL's metric is 7.6, slightly below its peers' median of 7.8. Since the forward-looking is more critical than the backward-looking parameter, it seems that the company is reasonably valued.

The takeaway

In brief, the company appears to be struggling to increase revenue. Although EBITDA increased on a Y/Y basis, it is imperative that revenue increases. Also, natural gas gathering and processing volumes declined Y/Y despite record consumption of natural gas in the United States. Lastly, the company seems to be fairly valued. Therefore, the rating is Hold.

