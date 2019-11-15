Applied Materials: Another Winning Trade That Has Legs

China is way behind the times here when it comes to this space, though it is catching up.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was a stock we first got long in 2018, and added to in early 2019 for a longer-term hold. The year 2019 has been positive for the stock. We have decided that the momentum, while strong, is best played with the house's money. We backed out the original investment at $62.45, plus a little spending cash, and are letting the rest of our profits run. This is a key way that we like to trade and invest. We still see some upside, but think the fast money has been made. In this column, we discuss the risks, performance, and outlook as justifications for staying in the name. To be clear, just because we backed out the initial investment does not mean we are bears. It is just one of our approaches to investing.

The risks

Let us start with the risks. The business for semiconductors is changing a bit. In fact, the semiconductor industry is in a period of diversification. If you look back over the past five years or so, it was a wave of smartphones drove the majority of semiconductor capital investments. That seems to be changing over to big data and artificial intelligence tech. These newly emerging drivers of growth might fuel the industry in 2020 and beyond, but it's the early stages of a buildout. We see a more significant portion of wafer fab equipment spending going this way in the next years. That has risk, as projections become more complicated, it changes the way the cycle operates and, overall, introduces some uncertainty. We think it is vital to point out.

As a supplier to the global semiconductor and display and related industries, AMAT is subject to variable industry conditions, and we think this change in where semi demand will go is a risk. The demand for manufacturing equipment and services can and will change. AMAT's industries historically have been cyclical and are subject to volatility and sudden changes in customer requirements for new manufacturing capacity and advanced technology, so we see this as an opportunity, but also a risk.

There is also the international nature of the business. Along with the cyclical nature of the semis, the international focus of the company was a reason shares got pummeled in 2018. The trade war and risk from China were a primary factor in the performance declines in 2018. You see, any government-supported efforts impact or change the way AMAT operates or sources in a particular country is a real risk. Countries like Korea and especially China come to mind.

A significant majority of its products are sold into countries outside of the United States, including China. AMAT also purchases a significant portion of equipment and supplies from suppliers outside of the United States. As you are all well aware, the United States and other countries have imposed and may continue to impose trade restrictions and have also levied tariffs and taxes on certain goods. Increases in tariffs or other trade restrictions and can lead to changes in demand and also increase manufacturing costs, or even directly reduce AMAT's ability to sell products or purchase necessary equipment and supplies.

You may recall last year that Chinese officials pushed forward a plan to boost their own domestic semiconductor production. This semiconductor chip development focus out of China was a key component to its "Made in China 2025" initiative. This was a problem because some 30% of revenues come out of China. While the risk seems to have slowed in the near-term, it remains prevalent. Make no mistake, China lags far behind in this tech, which is why it created a new $29 billion fund to increase its presence here just two weeks ago.

Combining these risks with all of the other risks with chip pricing, and we felt it was appropriate to back out our initial investment and let the rest run.

Performance is strong

We deeply reviewed the results last night for Q4 before deciding to cash in the gains. Our longer-term exit target had been $61-64, and the results were a bit better than expected, but it is important to note that fiscal performance is still down from last year. The stock has advanced on hopes 2020 will be strong.

The company posted revenues of $3.75 billion, essentially flat year over year. Technically, it was down a few thousand, but that is splitting hairs. What is important to note is that this exceeded our expectations for $3.70 billion by over $50 million and exceeded the Street consensus by $71 million.

Expenses were an issue, however, and gross margins felt a bit of a pinch. Gross margin was 43.5% down 60 basis points from 44.1% last year. Further, operating margin narrowed to 23.0% from 23.7%. Making adjustments, the declines were more noticeable. Adjusted gross margin was 43.8% vs. 45.3% last year, while adjusted operating margins fell 140 basis points to 23.7%. That said, because revenues were healthily above expectations, earnings exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.80, a $0.04 beat from the consensus but down 6% from a year ago.

The key is that the Street sees a turnaround, which is why shares have vaulted over $60. The company is generating significant cash and returns to shareholders. The company generated $826 million in cash from operations and returned $694 million to shareholders through $500 million in share repurchases and dividends of $194 million.

Valuation and outlook

What about valuation? Well, the average earnings per share estimate for 2020 among 15 analysts is currently $3.44 per share, which would be a $0.40, or a 13% increase from the 2019 result of $3.04. At this level of 2020 earnings and a $62 price tag, the stock is trading at 18x forward EPS, which we view as a fair valuation. We also believe a forward enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 14.5 and a price to cash flow of 14.5 is fair.

The company itself sees a strong outlook for Q1. It is eyeing an 18% year-over-year increase in revenue at the midpoint $3.95-4.25 billion and an adjusted earnings per share increase for the next quarter to approximately $0.87 and $0.95 per share. This would be a nice increase from the $0.81 brought in back in Q1 2019.

Cash is solid, debt is down

We feel good about letting the profits run in this stock when we factor in the slight growth for 2020 and the solid balance sheet.

Source: Q3 earnings release (linked above)

Cash is still at $3.1 billion, while long-term debt stands at $4.7 billion. This is of little concern; investors need not stress the balance sheet. In addition, the cash is being put to work. Debt has been paid down from $5.3 billion a year ago, while the cash position has only decreased slightly.

The board has been shareholder-friendly. In 2019, it returned nearly $3.2 billion to shareholders, equivalent to 113% of free cash flow. AMAT returned nearly $800 million in dividends, raised the dividend by 5% and took advantage of market volatility to repurchase 60 million shares of stock at an average price of $39.86. That is winning in our opinion.

Takehome

The company has mildly improving fundamentals and the stock has momentum. Our decision to take out our initial investment is not bearish, we share this with you in an effort to be transparent in our investing philosophy, we are not letting the house's money run. The company appears to be set up for a stronger 2020 than 2019, but many risks remain internationally, as well as with the changing face of the demand for AMAT's products to go from more smartphone-driven, to AI and data focused. We remain long a reduced position and look forward to seeing the run in the stock validated with 2020 performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.