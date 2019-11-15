Livongo Health: Continues To Look Healthy

Livongo Health (LVGO) is a name which I have covered with a healthy interest, as the latest update in September led me to conclude that prices at the time were looking healthier for the stock.

Shares traded around $22 at the time, down half from a post-IPO high in the low forties at which shares traded on their opening day of trading back in July. In fact, shares fell to levels as low as $15 at the start of October, before having recovered to levels in the mid-twenties by now, following resilient third quarter results.

The Company, The Thesis

The basic premise of Livongo is that it aims to ''treat'' chronic diseases through advancements in technology and data science. The outcome results in personalized solutions and treatments and thus could result in great health improvements for many patients across the world at relatively low costs in a very expensive healthcare system.

The sheer market size for such solutions is huge, with over half of the US population suffering from a chronic condition, and continued care solutions not being very well developed in the US. Lack of guidance towards patients and lack of focus to develop new innovative solutions in this chronic disease area, made that Livongo is really targeting a very interesting market in my opinion.

While there has been innovation in tracking and generating of data from patients who suffer a chronic condition, these solutions are mostly based on actual data gathering and tracking, and not so much advice and/or guidance. I was furthermore impressed with very high net promoter scores and diversification from diabetes to other chronic conditions, which is what drove my interest in the company.

Valuation Talks

Following solid demand for the shares, Livongo went public at $28 per share in July, three dollars higher than the midpoint of the initial offer range. With 89 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at $2.5 billion, or $2.2 billion if one accounts for a net cash position of $300 million.

That is quite a hefty valuation if you look at the numbers, I must say. In 2017 the company generated merely $31 million in sales on which the company reported an operating loss of $17 million. Sales rose 121% to $68.4 million last year, yet operating losses doubled as well to $35 million. These results do not justify a $2.2 billion valuation by any means of course.

What is very promising here are the developments in the first half of this year. First quarter sales growth accelerated to 157% with revenues totaling $32.1 million, while operating losses were flat in dollar terms at $16.8 million. The company furthermore guided for second quarter sales of $40 million in its IPO filing, with operating losses seen at $16 million. This suggests a 13-14 times annualized sales multiple, far from cheap. At the same time, the company has just 200,000 users and thus a huge addressable market, while the average revenue per user of $800 is relatively cheap in today's market.

In July I decided to not get involved as shares jumped to $45 on the first day of trading, pushing up the enterprise valuation to $3.7 billion, or 23 times annualized sales. Having fallen to $24 in September in response to the second quarter results, that valuation fell to $2.1 billion, even as the $40.9 million revenue number for the second quarter was slightly better than guided for, and that operating losses narrowed to $14.4 million.

Despite these circumstances I noted that a third quarter sales guidance calling for revenues of $42-43 million was not very compelling, certainly not as EBITDA losses were seen at $12-13 million, quite some deleveraging from the $8.1 million loss reported in the second quarter of the year. The full year guidance furthermore ''confirmed'' that revenue growth was not that spectacular anymore with fourth quarter sales seen around $45 million, although the company could be deliberately conservative.

Comforting in my view were contracts being awarded worth $74.2 million in the second quarter, for a near 2 times book-to-bill ratio, securing growth in 2020 and beyond.

What Now?

Working with a diluted share count of 89 million, shares were valued at less than $1.4 billion at $15 per share, marking the lows seen this October. This is certainly the case as we now know that the third quarter net cash position totals $400 million.

Promising is that third quarter sales of $46.7 million came in far above the guidance, and continue to grow at 148% per annum. With the full year sales guidance being hiked to $168.5-$169.0 million, that implies more or less $48.9-$49.4 million in sales seen in the final quarter of the year.

Furthermore, the adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million was far better than the guidance which called for a $12-13 million loss, although GAAP losses are much larger. The latter is to a great extent the result of a large stock-based compensation expense in connection to the IPO. Additionally, the company sees fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA losses between $5.0 and $5.5 million, up slightly from the third quarter.

These results came after shares have recovered quite a bit already, making that they trade around $26 again, for a $2.3 billion market valuation and $1.9 billion enterprise valuation. Note however that based on the Q4 results, the company is reporting sales at a run rate of $200 million a year, for a less than 10 times sales multiple, and all of that while the company is making strides towards profitability and continues to grow at rates in excess of 100%.

Further comforting news is that Livongo secured a contract with the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program worth $20-$25 million in 2020, equal to more than 10% of pro-forma sales at this moment.

Given the current growth and promise of the market, there is much which seems to favor an investment in Livongo, although more players are showing up in this field and it is very hard (if not impossible) to pick the winners early in the game. Nonetheless, given all the circumstances at this point in time, I am happy to hold onto a position initiated around $23 per share.

