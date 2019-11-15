Charlotte's Web: Don't Buy The Dip Just Yet

The company hasn't altered long term targets, but the initial 2020 revenue target of only up to $150 million places a $6 to $8 price target as plausible.

Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) crashed the market with signs the U.S. cannabis market is facing some of the competitive pressures that has already hit the Canadian LPs. The updated views of the company doesn't alter the long-term positive view on the CBD sector, but investors shouldn't rush into buy the dips in the stock at the current valuation.

Image Source: Charlotte's Web website

Massive Forecast Cuts

CWB just cut the 2019 revenue forecast from between $120 million to $170 to less than $100 million after a big miss on Q3 revenue targets. In the process of the last year, the company has gone from 35% EBITDA margins to next to nothing. Like most in the sector, CWB has invested aggressively in additional cultivation of hemp and a processing facility that increases production 10x to accommodate annual revenues of $2 billion (read wasted costs in the next few years) while the market has failed to develop at the same speed.

Even with the 8% sell off on Wednesday, CWB still has a market cap over $900 million with a forecast for revenues to only grow to $140 million to $150 million in 2020. The biggest issue with valuing the hemp-based CBD producer is the uncertainty in the CBD market due to the lack of clarity from the U.S. FDA. Analysts were forecasting 2020 revenues hitting $280 million where the stock would become a decent bargain on this dip to $9.

CWB has spent the year growing national retail accounts to top 9,000 locations. Unfortunately, a lot of the large FDMs refuse to sell anything other than topicals due to the FDA opinion on ingestibles and edibles. The company estimates that independent stores only obtain 15% of sales from topicals so all of the work with building the FDM relationships has gone completely to waste so far due to the lack of clarity on what the FDA will enforce.

CEO Deanie Elsner summed up the current situation on the Q3 earnings call:

For perspective, the Charlotte's Web topical line consists of skin lotion and balm, which make up just four items of our 45 SKU portfolio available in stores big that do carry our full product line topical account for just 10% to 15% of total portfolio sales. The opportunity for Charlotte's Web will be both the expansion of our distribution breadth across national retailers, in addition to the expansion of our portfolio depth within each retailer.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley made a clear case that B2B revenues could reach $325 million based on normalized FDM sales. The CFO didn't disagree with this estimate.

...when I think about the B2B business, and I believe it was around 49% of your revenue this quarter. And if we were to assume that we use that that higher-end of the range that you provided in terms of topical sales being about 15% of sales in stores where products -- where they offer you full products. If I was just kind of use a math and extrapolate, this implies sort of a $325 million potential B2B market based on your sales this quarter.

Market Reality

Market research firms constantly throw out future target market sizes as if the growth is highly predictable. The reality is that most markets have multiple paths to growth including these aggressive and conservative growth scenarios for the hemp market. Both paths are plausible based on consume adoption rates and FDA regulatory provisions. The end result is a market that could reach $21.9 billion in 2022 sales or only grow to $4.4 billion in sales from an estimates $0.6 billion in 2018.

Source: Charlotte's Web October presentation

On top of the regulatory uncertainty, the market is facing an increased competitive landscape as companies plowed into the sector based on the upper market size target where $21.3 billion of additional revenues are added to the hemp market over just four years. CWB has an established brand, but the consumers can't be so tied to their brands already for the company to avoid the pricing pressure and irresponsible moves of other manufacturers. Per the CEO on the earnings call:

In this channel we've seen more crowding as new products compete for shelf space, in some cases with manufacturers outright buying shelf space. This is an unsustainable model that is causing some price pressure and margin pressure among the lower end products and lesser-known brands.

The Brightfield Group had already provided a scenario where the CBD market was being flooded with new brands. The research firm estimates that the amount of brands in the CBD space in 2019 would grow 10-fold from only 200 in 2017. The CEO suggests the number has soared further to 2,800 brands now.

Source: Charlotte's Web October presentation

The space is bound to go through a shakeout period, especially as sales fail to materialize as expected due to the FDA. The question is how to value CWB during this shakeout period and based on the uncertainty of the CBD market development path.

With new 2020 revenue targets of ~$150 million, investors should look for a stock valuation in the $600 million range or 4x sales as an extreme opportunity to snap up the stock. The more likely outcome is that investors see the potential for 2020 revenues reaching $200 million due to national retailers rolling out ingestibles providing an $800 million or $8 price target based on 4x sales estimates.

The 52-week low is $8.35 providing an interesting trading point with the stock at just above $9.25 now. Investors should look for an initial entry point here with capital on the sidelines for further weakness due to the potential for competitive pressures to hit CBD sales forecasts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CWB continues to build a valuable brand in the high growth CBD market. Competitive pressures and regulatory issues have dealt the stock a major blow, but investors looking towards the future can potentially buy a market leader at low multiples of potential sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.