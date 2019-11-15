Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Pumps Up Short-Term Liquidity

As a consequence, the Federal Reserve has not only kept its policy rate of interest relatively constant, it has also maintained a relatively stable exchange value for the US dollar.

This represents the continuation of Federal Reserve actions since the middle of September to replace, in the banking system, funds transferring into the Treasury's General Account at the Fed.

On Thursday, the start of a new banking week, the Federal Reserve pumped over $100 billion into the banking system in an effort to shore up short-term money markets.

The Federal Reserve is doing what it needs to do to keep its policy rate of interest steady.

On October 30, 2019, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the Fed’s target range for the Federal Funds rate and on October 31, the effective Federal Funds rate came in at 1.58 percent.

It dropped to 1.57 percent on November 1, to 1.56 percent on November 4, the 1.55 percent on November 5, where it has remained since.

Over the past two weeks, the Federal Reserve has injected $58.0 billion of reserve balances into the commercial banking system. Around $30.0 billion of the increase came through Fed purchases of, primarily, US Treasury securities. Around $30.0 billion came from checks written by the US Treasury, which moved money from its General Account at the Federal Reserve into the private sector and ended up in commercial banks.

On Thursday, the Fed "pumped" $104.3 billion into the commercial banking system for “liquidity purposes.”

Michael Derby writes in the New York Times, “The addition of liquidity came in two parts. One was via overnight repurchase agreements totaling 73.593 billion. The other was from a $30.7 billion, 13-day repo operation.”

Mr. Derby continues, “In both operations, dealers too less money than the Fed was willing to provide.”

The effective Federal Funds rate for Thursday, November 14 was 1.55 percent. Mr. Derby also notes “The broad general collateral rate for repo trading stood at 1.54 percent for Wednesday.”

These Federal Reserve “temporary operations have kept short-term rates largely in line with central bank goals, after spiking unexpectedly in September."

This September activity was not expected as is described in my post discussing this action. The Federal Reserve has not acted in this way for a long, long time:

There has been a lot of discussion over the past couple of weeks about the ‘disturbance’ in the market for repurchase agreements, or ‘repos,’ and the Federal Reserve's response to the market's conditions. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released balance sheet statistics for the banking week ending September 25, so we can have a two-week look and more at what was going on in the Fed's balance sheet. In terms of the Fed's repurchase agreements, we see, looking at the multi-week data, that the Federal Reserve added $75.0 billion in repurchase agreements to its balance sheet in the week ending September 18 and another $30.0 billion to its balance sheet in the week ending September 25. “It should be noted that the Federal Reserve has not used this account even once in the past 10 years or so, until the move during the banking week ending September 18.

The amount in the Fed’s account for Repurchase Agreements reached a high of $215.5 billion in the banking week ending October 30, 2019 before dropping off slightly

It will be interesting to see what the total is at the end of next banking week, the one ending November 20, 2019.

It seems that a major factor in the Fed’s actions has been the movement of money coming into the Treasury’s General Account at the Federal Reserve.

On September 11, 2019, the Treasury’s balance in its General Account at the Fed was $183.6 billion. By October 30, the General Account balance was $400.6 billion.

That is, the US Treasury removed $217.0 billion from the commercial banking system during this time period.

Note that during this same time period, the amount of repurchase agreements on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve went up by just under $210.0 billion.

One could say that the Fed’s moves in terms of supplying liquidity to the banking system just about offset the total amount of funds that the US Treasury Department withdrew from the banking system.

And, since the actions of the Federal Reserve where only of a short-term nature (coming solely in repurchase agreements), Fed officials must be expecting that the US Treasury Department will be seeing funds flowing back into the General Account and government revenues increase through the end of the year.

As Mr. Derby writes, “The Fed hopes the large temporary operations won’t be needed after January.”

We shall see.

It is going to be interesting to see how Thursday’s transaction will impact the Fed’s balance sheet, the one for the banking week ending November 19.

We shall just have to wait.

The bottom line is that the Fed continues in its efforts to maintain the stability of the money markets and the banking system. And, this is important.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors, has been discussing how international markets have been playing a larger role in the Fed’s policy decisions.

Earlier this year, the European Central Bank restarted its efforts of quantitative easing in order to combat what seemed to be a slowing down of the economy of the European Community, led by Germany. Germany, it was feared, was moving into a recession due to negative rate of growth in the second quarter of this year. Third quarter figures show that the Germans avoided the technical definition of a recession, as growth was positive but only by 0.1 percent.

The Federal Reserve felt it must lower its policy rate. The reason: if the ECB lowered rates in Europe and the US did not lower rates, the value of the US dollar would probably rise.

In the middle of September, it took about $1.10 to $1.11 to purchase one Euro. This past week, the Euro was priced around the same level. It seems as if the actions of the Federal Reserve kept the value of the US dollar relatively stable in the foreign exchange markets.

I think the Federal Reserve has been doing a good job in some pretty tough times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.