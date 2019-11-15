Guardant Health: Undervalued Despite Rising Revenue And Margins

Investment Thesis

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), a company providing cancer screening tests, has seen its top-line rising exponentially in recent quarters amid growing margins. The share price has surged ~17% higher since the recent upward guidance to 2019 outlook. The growing volumes and prices continue to power the revenue momentum. The concurrent improvement in margins softens the liquidity constraints amid an ongoing trial for early cancer detection. The late-stage data improve early-stage test accuracy positioning the company ahead of the curve. An FDA approval expected next year could boost market access for late-stage tests further while the recurrent disease detection enters the clinical use.

Despite the slim gain expected in the immediate term, the stock looks poised for more gains next year. The relative valuation based on the consensus price to forward sales multiple and a revenue forecast of ~$412 - ~$465 for 2020 indicates a premium of ~22.7% - ~38.4%. Given the near-term prospects for late-stage cancer detection and the vast market potential of early detection where commercial applications are still under development, the premium indicates a compelling ‘Buying’ opportunity for the long-term focused investor.

Source: Company Presentation

Liquid Biopsy Upends Cancer Detection

Guardant Health, through its blood-based tests for cancer detection in all stages of the disease, strives to make cancer screening widely available for everyday clinical use. The current detection methods through tissue biopsies are time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient to the patient as they are interventional. The tissue sampling, being impracticable for the early detection and screening of the recurrent disease, may miss all the relevant bio-markers required for targeted therapy. Further, it has a high failure rate due to procedural errors, especially in certain cancer types such as NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer).

Guardant believes its innovative liquid biopsy-based screening method using two 10ml of blood samples are cost-effective and have a faster turnaround time compared to tissue-based tests. The higher screening compliance and early intervention, as a result, could yield better disease prognosis. Through digital sequencing technology and machine-learning, it hopes to outline the entire tumor genomic profile vital for the targeted cancer therapy, which aims specific clinical bio-markers.

A Strong Product Portfolio Awaits FDA Clearance

Guardant has four liquid biopsy diagnostics: Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI detect the late stage of the disease, LUNAR-1 assay tests for obscure disease leading to cancer relapse in survivors and LUNAR-2 targets the early detection. Though none of the tests have FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) clearance, Guardant has submitted an application for a PMA (pre-market approval) for Guardant360 in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019). The FDA clearance could take six months, given the breakthrough device designation of the test. The test has already secured an LCD (local coverage determination) for NSCLC patients meeting certain clinical requirements. GuardantOMNI, with a larger genomic panel, is a test for research use only (RUO) and mainly used by biopharmaceutical companies. LUNAR-1, another RUO diagnostic, plans investigational use in the second half of 2019 (H2 2019) while LUNAR-2 seeks FDA approval through the ongoing ECLIPSE trial.

Source: Company 10K 2018

Since its IPO in October 2018, the Guardant’s share price has surged ~133% while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index dipped ~9% as the company beat consensus revenue and earnings estimates by more than ~31% on average despite never making a profit. As cancer prevalence increases and mortality rates go up, the clinical requirement focuses on the early detection of the disease where the company’s next phase of growth revolves around. When Guardant revised its 2019 revenue guidance up by as much as ~11% at its midpoint last week, it’s unsurprising the stock jumped ~12% as healthy growth in late-stage tests could pivot Guardant towards successful early detection tests.

Exponential Revenue Growth

Guardant has two revenue segments. Guardant 360 and GuardantOMNI tests performed for patients and biopharmaceutical companies make up the revenue from precision oncology testing. The revenue from collaborations with biopharma and large medical institutions forms the development services component. Both segments have grown at a clip of more than 100% YoY (year-over-year) in the past three quarters, with revenue on an LTM (last twelve-month) basis more than doubling in the past two quarters from a year ago.

Source: koyfin.com

Amid steady growth in test prices, the late-stage tests, performed for biopharma has increased more than ~100% YoY, pushing the overall test volumes in precision oncology ~95% higher in Q3 2019. The average price charged from clinical customers has outpaced that from biopharma firms partially accounting for its slower growth in volumes.

The near-term catalysts for revenue growth, however, are aplenty. A Medicare pan-cancer LCD expected this year, a PMA submission with a possible FDA approval, and a subsequent NCD (National Coverage Determination) could widen the market access for Guardant360. The long-term growth outlook looks promising too as LUNAR-1 assay awaits the clinical use from H2 2019 while LUNAR-2 if approved by FDA for early detection, opens a market that is estimated to grow at 38% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the next five years.

As estimated by the company, the midpoint of the revenue guidance at ~$205M will see the growth slowing down to ~126% YoY by 2019, implying a ~61% YoY deceleration in the top-line growth in Q4 2019. Even though Guardant expects the revenue from biopharma firms to weaken towards the latter half of the year, such a drastic decline in the current quarter looks unrealistic especially given the ~155% of YoY revenue growth recorded in Q3 2019 (adjusted for $5.5M worth of reimbursements for tests done in 2018). A growth rate for Q4 2019 calculated from average of the guidance-implied growth rate for the quarter and the adjusted growth rate for Q3 2019 indicate ~$220M of revenue for 2019 with ~143% YoY of growth. If growth continues at ~100% - ~126% (YoY) into next year, in line with 2019 mid-point guidance for 2019, revenue for 2020 could reach ~$412-~$465, ~54% - ~74% higher than the consensus.

Liquidity Constraints Ease Amid Rising Margins

Despite a consistent YoY rise in total costs and operating expenses in the past seven quarters, the operating losses in the last two quarters have narrowed from the prior year. The gross margins stood higher at ~70% in Q3 2019 from ~52% in 2018, as revenue growth far outpaced the rising cost of sales. The outlook for margins looks promising amid better pricing in precision oncology testing, which accounts for the largest portion of the revenue.

Source: koyfin.com

From a ~4% decline in 2018, the company now expects the net loss to decline further at ~9% YoY for the full year 2019, a realistic estimate given the fattening margins. The gross margin from development services has averaged ~75% in the past four quarters compared to ~63% of precision oncology testing, which made up ~82% of total revenue as of Q3 2019 on an LTM basis. The revenue from clinical customers made up ~56% of the precision oncology testing revenue with biopharma firms comprising the remainder. The segment’s margins could increase amid better clinical test pricing, which on average rose ~40% per test in the latest quarter (adjusted for reimbursements) compared to a ~16% rise for biopharma firms.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

Long-Term Gains Remain

The above sales forecast of ~$220M and the current price to forward sales multiple of ~34.2x for 2019 suggest only a modest premium of ~2.5% reflecting the near-term optimism already priced in by the investors. The revenue forecast of ~$412M - $465M, as mentioned above, and the price to forward sales estimate for 2020 at ~26.4x suggest a premium of ~22.7% - ~38.4%. I have estimated the number of shares to rise at the rate of ~5% quarter over quarter (QoQ) into 2020, equaling the QoQ growth rate in Q3 2019. Despite the narrow near-term premium, Guardant, therefore, remains undervalued, in my opinion indicating an attractive opportunity to ‘Buy’ for the medium and long-term focused investor.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha and the Author Estimates

Improving Liquidity to Power Promising Trials

Given the revenue growth and improving margins, the negative cashflows have contracted in the previous few quarters, as shown in the above graph. However, the lack of insurer coverage with its tests having no FDA approval has prevented Guardant from realizing its fullest revenue potential, which could get a boost as the company expects LCD/ NCD issuance for Guardant360. The operating expenses meanwhile could surge further amid rising R&D outlays as the lengthy ECLIPSE trial is expected to drag on for two years, costing ~$70M - ~$100M, nearly a fifth of Q3 2019 cash and equivalents at the upper end of the estimate. However, the promising revenue growth and improving liquidity level will cushion against funding constraints, reducing the need for equity financing, which could dilute the share ownership.

Meanwhile, the companies are in a rush to develop the first commercially successful blood-based test for early cancer screening. However, the FDA clearance and commercialization can be years away. The Breath Biopsy test by Owlstone Medical is undergoing trial until 2021. Two private companies, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. and GRAIL, Inc., have made progress in early cancer detection, as shown by their trial data. Thrive’s CancerSEEK liquid biopsy test has shown 99% of specificity and 69% - 98% sensitivity to detect five cancer types: ovarian, liver, stomach, pancreas, and esophageal, which are currently in need of early detection methods for average-risk individuals. The multi-cancer early detection test from Grail expects to cover more than twenty cancer types with a single, very low, false-positive rate. The FDA has granted the breakthrough device designation for both companies.

Treasure Trove of Data to Improve Accuracy

However, I believe Guardant leads the pack given the scale of its late-stage tests bringing troves of data that it can effectively utilize for early screening tests. The combination of genomic as well as epigenomic signals could enhance the sensitivity and specificity of its tests, whereas most approaches in early and recurrent cancer detection focus on only one aspect. The 2018 acquisition of Bellwether Bio, Inc., a company focused on the research into epigenomic content of cell-free DNA, could further broaden the research insights.

Conclusion

Amid a series of revenue beats and a recent upward revision to the 2019 outlook Guardant’s share price has skyrocketed ~133% since its IPO in 2018. Wider insurer coverage subject to an impending FDA clearance for a late-stage test brightens the near-term outlook. The ongoing trial for early cancer screening could unveil a significant market potential in the future. A revenue forecast at~$412M - $465M and the consensus price to forward sales multiple for 2020 suggest a premium of ~22.7% - ~38.4%. Despite the recent optimism already priced in, the stock remains a ‘Buy’ as rising revenue growth and improving margins allay liquidity concerns while Guardant eyes long-term growth through early cancer detection.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.