S&P Close Over 3100 Confirms A Powerful Rally. Salesforce, Adobe, AMAT, Nvidia Showcase Tech Participation

Insider buying continues to offer insights and should be the first filter to find interesting opportunities. The CEO of Dropbox buying $9.5 Million in shares should get your attention.

I chart out several tech names that were suffering in the summer and are now either breaking out to moving back to old highs.

The rally has wide participation. Still, there are great tech names that will lead the rally higher.

We've Talked About How this Rally is Broad-Based and Spent Time on the Leadership of the Industrials. There's Tech Too.

At the time that I am completing this article, the market has climbed ever higher. I would not be surprised if all the major indexes close at or very near their highs. Also, the VIX has fallen below 12.5; in fact, it is at 12.12. I don't recall seeing this level for quite some time. This tells me that market participants are very comfortable and even complacent. I believe there is more room to run as the expectation is that there is no pulling back going into the weekend.

Let's look at each of the above tech names and how far they've come in the last month. The notion is, they are going much higher as part of the leadership of this rally.

Salesforce (CRM) after flatlining for months, recently broke to its highs. While it's down fractionally right now, we are looking forward to Dreamforce 2019 next week, and I think the announcements there should power it meaningfully higher. Let's take a look at the 1-month and then 3-month chart to see where we are going.

The big move here is clear with something like a 25-point move in less than a month.

There is no "voodoo" chart formation here, it is plain for all to see. You have a rolling over in price for CRM, and then, you have a very strong rejection of bearish sentiment. This type of reversal can last a long time. Obviously, if the analyst confab previously mentioned is not well accepted by market participants, CRM will be repriced. I am fairly certain that CEO Benioff most likely has a good story to tell.

Adobe (ADBE) right off the bat, I can tell you that very recent interviews with Shantanu Narayen, CEO of ADBE, confirm that ADBE's business is going very well indeed.

This 1-month chart of ADBE is almost a carbon copy of the CRM chart. In this case, we see a rise of almost 40 points in less than a month. It is below the all-time high back in July. Let's now take a gander at the 3 months.

Holy cow, we have another rolling over in price and then, a strong rejection of the bears. I did not look at the charts before I started writing. I like to share my impressions in a fresh way, so you get my unvarnished thinking. I do generally know the price movement of well-known tech names, I knew they have improved nicely in price, but the similarity in the charts are striking. This is beginning to look to me like there was an overall positioning action. Major market participants were rejecting this cohort of stocks wholesale. Let me go further before we draw any larger theme. A strict chartist would wait for ADBE to break above the previous high, but, with this overall rally, I am pretty certain that ADBE will go back to the old high and exceed it.

Applied Materials (AMAT) The next name on the list is AMAT. AMAT just reported earnings and hit their numbers into the stratosphere, so it might distort the overall look of the chart. Let's see...

In this case, I put the trend-line up until today's news. AMAT shot up nearly 10% today. Aside from the blast higher, we see that AMAT has a very nice upslope, though not as sharp as the prior two. In fairness to AMAT, it is a chip equipment manufacturer, and the prior two are cloud software names. This is the 3 months chart, there was no rejection of the bears, but this huge repricing of AMAT and putting it into the all-time high category to me says that there is more upside for AMAT. Also, please keep in mind what such good news means for the chip industry in general. Chip manufacturing machinery growth speaks to the confidence of the chip companies, which, in turn, means that the end-users such as cell phones, laptops, data centers, and even car manufacturers are feeling more confident. Chips are no longer about PC manufacturing any longer. Chips are everywhere, chips are foundational to our world. Now let's look at Nvidia.

Nvidia (NVDA)

We see the same upslope as the others. Please note that Nvidia reported earnings today as well. They handily beat the report, but, in this case, NVDA was already moving well higher. NVDA is also trading well below its old highs. I would not be surprised that after the stock settles down next week, it resumes this strong upward retracement towards its old highs. The next chart is 6 months instead of 3 months because Nvidia has been running up steadily. Check it out...

NVDA had a lot of difficulties last year, mostly due to over-ordering because of the trade situation. I think all of these charts confirm that they have room to run and they should be studied for a trade. These names are not the best-known names, but they are part of the tapestry of stocks that create a bullish environment besides being great trades on their own. CRM, ADBE, AMAT, and Nvidia could all be bought, do the research and make up your own minds. Nvidia was just upgraded by three separate analysts. Consider using today's weakness to begin a position.

Analyst Corner

Thermo-Fisher Scientific (TMO) has been initiated to Outperform by Evercore ISI

My Take: TMO as part of the medical equipment world should do well. I have not spent enough time with these names, but there are some that present great investment and trading opportunities.

Disney (DIS) Price Target Raised from 150 to 160 at JPMorgan Chase by Analyst Alexia Quadrini

My Take: DIS is a member of my MADGAG acronym. I believe DIS will now power much higher, based on the growth of its Disney+ subscribers. Many market participants faulted DIS for undercharging its offering. The news that they jumped the subscription of the HULU live TV service by 25% should reassure you that DIS is not interested in losing money.

Ping Identity (PING) Price Target Boost to $23 at RBC with an Outperform

PING is in the identity business like Okta Inc. (OKTA). PING performed very well financially. I suggest being able to compare and contrast each service in order to pick the winner. I tend to favor OKTA out of experience. PING might be better.

Grubhub (GRUB) Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgrades from Underweight to overweight PT raise from $27 to $51

My Take: First of all, kudos for the gutsy call. Secondly, I am excited because, if GRUB runs up anywhere close to this new PT, I want to bet against this name. GRUB just has too many strikes against it. I put it in a similar category as UBER and LYFT.

Piper Jaffray, Wedbush, and JPMorgan Chase all raised PT on Nvidia. 290 with a Buy, 325 with an Outperform, and a 295 with an Overweight concomitantly.

My Take: You know my take, buy NVDA.

Applied Materials has two new raises, PT 70 and 67 by Key Corp. and Royal Bank of Canada concomitantly.

My Take: It's a buy. I would wait a bit as I would with NVDA and hope the price settles a bit.

Insider Corner

I want to note the huge number of insider buying this week. Not sure if it's because it is after earnings or some seasonal factor. I just think it's worth noting. As always these are trades that caught my eye.

Dropbox (DBX): Andrew Houston CEO buys $9.5 Million worth of shares

My take: DBX has been outperforming, it's a buy.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP): Mary Beth DeNooyer (Insider) buys $174,300 of shares

My take: We also had Robert Singer, Director, recently buy 150K shares as well on November 11. KDP is interesting to me based on the multiple buyers. Look for confirmation in other related areas.

PetIQ (PETQ): John Newland, CFO, buys nearly $1 Million in shares

My Take: I never heard of PetIQ, but the CFO buying that level of shares gets my attention. Then, I looked at their recent earnings:

Third Quarter 2019 Net Sales Increased 42% Year-Over-Year to $186 Million Reiterates the Full Year 2019 Outlook

I also surfaced the company description off of Yahoo Finance:

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

I don't own a dog but I was tempted to call them. Instead, let's put this on our action list and look for a reason to accumulate this name...

Trinity Industries (TRN) Brandon B Boze (Director) buys $830K worth of shares

My Take: This caught my eye because this same guy bought a similar amount a few weeks ago. I looked deeper, and this same guy has been buying millions of dollars' worth of shares on a very regular basis. Therefore, this is not a timing data situation. In my defense, the last time I wrote about TRN, they also announced an enormous order for railcars. At this point, more purchasing news from this individual will be less important to me. That said, if someone new joins the party, that will prick my ears.

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.