FleetCor: Double-Digit Organic Revenue Growth Continues To Drive This Story

Basic Business:

Fleetcor is a global provider of workforce payment products, offering fuel card payment solutions in both North American and international markets. Fleetcor also offers lodging, corporate payment, toll products, and gift cards, among other solutions. In addition, the company provides fleet-related and workforce payment products, such as employment benefits and mobile telematics. Fleetcor operates a close-loop network that allows customers (e.g., truck drivers) to take advantage of co-branded cards that give them special discounts on the price of gas, as well as on relevant car-related products at gas stations and convenience stores. Further, the company engages in issuing and processing data, enabling routing, authorization, and settlement of transactions. Fleetcor largely earns its revenue on a per transaction basis, particularly for credit cards and gift cards. Overall, Fleetcor’s annual revenue base is around $2.8 billion and its market cap is approximately $25 billion.

Valuation

When we compare Fleetcor against its peers in the payments industry, such as GPN, ADS, FISV, and FIS, we continue to estimate that FLT merits a P/E multiple of 26x on 2020 earnings. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 revised EPS estimate of $12.75 (up from $12.69), we reach a target price of $331 (up from $330).

Debrief After 3Q Results:

Organic Revenue Growth Remains Solid: Despite some headwinds, we were pleased that during 3Q Fleetcor nonetheless delivered 11% Y/Y organic revenue growth. These results, in our view, remain key to the company's story. Fuel card organic revenue growth was up 10% Y/Y, with international-US spread at 42%-58%. Meanwhile, lodging was up 17% (the recent acquisition of Traveillance should further help in the upcoming quarters), while corporate pay revenue rose 24% Y/Y.

International Results Mixed, But Softness Expected: Despite continued macro headwinds and ongoing currency pressures, Western European business remains key to Fleetcor's story, where the fleet-driven business, as we know it in the US, has not yet been well established, and usually grows in double digits. While during 3Q FLT's trucking business was soft in the UK, it should be noted that it was also weak in the US and Brazil. At the same time, there was notable strength in Mexico and Russia, where fuel card business accelerated.

Expansion Outside of Traditional Fleet Business: Over the last several years, we have seen Fleetcor gradually expand outside of its traditional fleet business toward other non-core products and services. We believe that over time FLT may actually consider pursuing other co-branded partnerships, such as those within department stores or with famous brand names, such as GPS and JC Penney. Given the high profitability of those businesses, we expect them to be accretive to the company’s EPS, and adding an important diversification element.

New Bookings Improvement: New sales increased 14% Y/Y for FLT, with the company signing up 30,000+ new business accounts to its various programs. This is definitely an improvement from prior quarters. We reiterate the importance of that particular revenue segment, since on an annualized basis it stands at $100 MM of recurring revenue.

Neutral Impact from Oil: Fuel prices were slightly down during 3Q on a Y/Y basis, which resulted in a revenue headwind of $3 MM during the quarter. At the same time, this headwind was offset by ~$3 MM favorable impact in fuel spreads.

Expect Conservative 2020 Guidance in February: Over the last several months, oil prices hovered in the $60-$75 range, providing a meaningful boost to Fleetcor’s revenues. This in itself should be enough to help Fleetcor continue guiding to double-digit revenue growth in 2020. Recall, that higher oil prices lead to more spending at the pump, which translates into higher fees for Fleetcor’s credit cards. Note that oil-driven segments constitute approximately 18-19% of the company's total revenue. However, we do believe that FLT may choose to go conservative this time and guide somewhat lower for 2020, because even though there are some short-term upward shocks for oil (e.g., Saudi Arabia's recovery from the drone attacks), the world economy overall is cooling, which may lead to lower oil prices next year. Therefore, we believe that FLT management may hedge their bets and provide a somewhat tempered guidance for next year.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1) Oil Prices Drop:

This is the most obvious risk that comes to mind when people analyze Fleetcor. However, it is important to reiterate that only less than 20% of the company’s revenues rely on oil prices.

2) Pricing Wars:

We believe that FLT may face pricing competition from some European providers. Thus far, it has been relatively immune to such pressures in the United States, but as other companies make inroads into this lucrative co-branded market, Fleetcor may face a difficult choice of lowering prices.

3) Rising Wages:

With the US job market enjoying the lowest unemployment rate since the 1960’s, there has been intense upward pressure on wages in recent months, a pattern whose costs may ultimately unfavorably impact the P&L.

4) Deadweight of Non-Core Businesses:

The company’s core fleet business has been doing extremely well over the years, prompting Fleetcor to diversify its portfolio via a number of non-core acquisitions. The results have been mixed at best. We fear that some of the company’s recent businesses, particularly on non-payments side, may eventually prove to be a deadweight for its P&L.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.