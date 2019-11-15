IPO Update: YX Asset Recovery Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

YXR has grown quickly, but the IPO appears pricey, so I'll be watching how it performs in the open market.

The firm provides consumer credit collection services to organizations in China.

YX Asset Recovery aims to raise $81 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

YX Asset Recovery (YXR) has filed to raise $81 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides consumer debt collection services to organizations located in China.

YXR is growing revenue rapidly, but net results are less enticing. The IPO appears overvalued, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Changsha, China-based YX Asset Recovery was founded in 2014 and currently operates as a business services provider of nationwide delinquent consumer debt collection services in China with a network of 34 operating centers spread across 29 cities.

Management is headed by CEO and Chairman Man Tan, who has been with the firm since 2015 and also currently serves as a director of Tulane-Yong Xiong International Credit Law Research Center and the vice president of the Research Association of the Litigation Law Society of Hunan Law Association, among others.

The company's primary offerings include a collection of delinquent credit card receivables originated by commercial banks, as well as online receivables originated by online consumer finance companies.

Management says that according to iResearch, the firm is the largest delinquent credit card receivables recovery service provider in China in terms of total value of receivables under collection and number of collection specialists employed as of the end of June 2019, as well as total commissions for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Additionally, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, management says YX has serviced seven of the top 10 commercial banks as measured by outstanding balance of credit cards issued in 2018 and online consumer finance companies in China.

According to iResearch, YX Capital are 'pioneers' in the industry as they provide collection services entirely by remote means, including remote collection, without on-site visit or face-to-face negotiation with debtors to avoid physical confrontation.

Customer Acquisition

The firm has a dedicated marketing department that typically responds to requests for proposals from commercial banks to obtain collection service contracts for portfolio collection and provides a trial of YX's services to potential customers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been miniscule, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 0.0% 2018 0.1% 2017 0.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was extremely high in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 2,036.0 2018 312.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Reuters, China's credit card debt delinquency rate went up by 19% in 2018, reaching RMB79 billion or $11.7 billion, representing a 10 times increase since the level in 2010.

Central bank data shows that the official delinquency ratio of credit cards was 1.16% at the end of 2018.

In 2018, 12 out of 18 listed lenders with disclosed credit card figures showed growth of more than 20% in the number of outstanding credit cards.

The China CITIC Bank posted a 156% rise in non-performing credit card debt in 2H 2018, nearly doubling the company's bad loan ratio to 1.85% at the end of 2018 from 0.98% at the end of June 2018.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the Chinese government's enforcement activity for banks to provide increased access to consumer finance in an effort to increase retail spending and boost the economy.

Financial Performance

YX's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top-line revenue and at an accelerating rate

Accelerating growth in gross profit but reduced gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 75,035,000 76.7% 2018 $ 110,384,000 26.1% 2017 $ 87,541,029 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 19,403,000 44.1% 2018 $ 34,723,000 14.0% 2017 $ 30,466,618 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 25.86% 2018 31.46% 2017 34.80% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 8,220,000 11.0% 2018 $ 24,464,000 22.2% 2017 $ 22,013,971 25.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ 4,710,000 2018 $ 18,063,000 2017 $ 16,113,088 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 5,445,217 2018 $ 9,227,681 2017 $ 20,171,324

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $13.6 million in cash and $36.1 million in total liabilities (Unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($251,818).

IPO Details

YXR intends to sell 9.3 million ADSs representing 1.8 million Class A shares at a midpoint price of $8.75 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $81.2 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The company's Vice Chairman has indicated an interest to purchase $5 million worth of ADSs at the IPO price.

The company founder and Chairman will be the sole holder of Class B shares, which will entitle him to ten votes per share versus one vote per Class A shares.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $488.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.29%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 60% of the net proceeds to expand our operations and the capacity of our operating centers; approximately 30% of the net proceeds to upgrade our technology and IT infrastructure; and the balance, 10% of the net proceeds, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Deutsche Bank Securities, CMBI, Raymond James, AMTD Global Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Everbright Sun Hung Kai, Wedbush Securities, Prime Number Capital, China Investment Securities International, Guotai Junan International, Tiger Brokers, and Fortune [HK] Securities Limited.

Commentary

YXR is a rapidly growing Chinese firm that is braving U.S. markets for expansion capital.

The company's financials show strong top-line revenue and gross profit growth, but less impressive operating and net results.

The market opportunity for consumer debt collection is significant and likely helped materially by both the increased debt that Chinese consumers have accumulated in recent years as well as currently challenging economic conditions.

Additionally, the 'shadow banking' sector in China is quite large and charges high interest rates, leading to consumers getting into debt trouble more frequently.

Deutsche Bank Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of a negative (12.7%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, a January 2019 basket of publicly held firms in the Business & Consumer Services category compiled by NYU Stern indicated that the average Enterprise Value to Revenue multiple was 1.93x.

Additionally, a discounted cash flow analysis using generous growth estimates show the expected stock price to be excessive, as shown below:

Although YXR is growing rapidly, given that both the public basket of potentially comparable firms and the DCF above indicate the valuation expectations of management are excessive, I'm passing on this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 19, 2019.

