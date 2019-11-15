The Markets Are Continuing To Move Higher (Technically Speaking For The Week Of November 11-15)

There was little US data this week. But what we did get was positive.

International Economic Data

China/Japan/Australia

China

Japan

Australia

UK/EU

UK

EU

Key International Central Bank Decisions

None.

Key US Data

The BLS released the CPI report this week. Prices remain a non-issue (emphasis added):

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after being unchanged in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.8 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the data: Overall CPI (in blue) is trending right below the Fed's 2% symmetrical target while the core SPI (in red) is slightly above that number. During the last five years, core CPI has fluctuated around the Fed's 2% target.

On Friday, the Census released the latest retail sales data (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $526.5 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.4percent)* from the previous month, and 3.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above October 2018. Total sales for the August 2019 through October 2019 period were up 3.8 percent (±0.5percent) from the same period a year ago. The August 2019 to September 2019 percent change was unrevised from down 0.3 percent(±0.2percent).

This is a very volatile data series. To remove that randomness, let's look at the data from two different perspectives, starting with the Y/Y percentage change:

After declining at the end of last year, the Y/Y percentage started to increase at the beginning of 2019. It's moved a touch lower over the last few months but is still printing at a solid rate.

The above chart shows the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages of the monthly change in total retail sales. While the shorter averages are moving lower, they're still printing at a good rate. The 12-month average is also pretty strong.

US Markets Week in Review

Let's look at this week's performance tables.

The Treasuries led the gains this week, with the long end of the bond market rallying a little over 2%. The DIA was the best performing equity index; it was up 1.2%. After that, the performance falls off a bit. Only two equity indexes were down for the week, but not by much. Sector performance was decidedly bearish, with defensive sectors holding the top three positions. However, only two sectors were down -- financials and energy. And neither of those was off by much.

Let's turn to the charts, focusing on the 30-day time frame. Let's start with the indexes: The SPY remains in a solid rally. There are two uptrends: the first occurred from October 16-31. Then, prices gapped higher on two days when the chart started to form a rising wedge pattern. Today, prices pushed through resistance and closed the week on a high note. There's an overall similarity on the QQQ chart, except that prices formed a rounding top pattern for the last few weeks. Today, prices moved through resistance as well. The IWM, in contrast, is still consolidating lower. Prices are bumping up against resistance but still haven't broken through.

Despite the defensive orientation of this week's sector performance table, the 30-minute sector charts are bullish. Today, the tech sector broke through resistance and printed a 30-day high. The chart has been in an uptrend since the end of October. Industrials have been in a rally for the last month. Today, they also broke through resistance, bit trended lower during the session. Still, they're up. Financials have rallied as the yield curve spread has widened. After consolidating in a modest downtrend all week, prices broke through resistance today. Finally, communications services also came very close to printing a 30-day high today.

This is the third week in a row when the market has closed on a high note. Best of all, the underlying sector trends are supporting the move higher, meaning we will likely have more to come.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.