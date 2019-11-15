The Fed Isn't Done Yet

There’s no precedent for this size of operations on the repo market.

Earnings don't move the overall market; it's the Federal Reserve Board…focus on the central banks and focus on the movement of liquidity…most people in the market are looking for earnings and conventional measures. It's liquidity that moves markets. - Stanley Druckenmiller.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York just announced on October 23rd that it increased the amount offered in overnight repo operations to at least $120 billion starting October 24th. The term repo operations also increased to at least $45 billion.

A few things are worth paying attention. First, the wording: "at least." It means there's literally no cap to the size of the repo operations. Second, people don't quite understand what this means in terms of size and precedent. Spoiler: there's no precedent for this size of operations on the repo market! It simply dwarfs in size everything we've known so far.

If that's not troubling enough, guess when was the last time the overnight repos spiked, albeit not that much? Maybe the chart below helps:

That's correct - right before the 2008 financial crisis.

In a recent Lead-Lag Report I pointed out that the Fed is poised to cut the federal reserve rate again. Suddenly, this doesn't feel like a "midcycle adjustment cuts" anymore.

It seems the Fed is using all its tools to ease. Another interesting coincidence is that the recent announcement that the Fed is buying US-Treasuries and resumes increasing its balance sheet came between two Fed meetings. Last time it happened? During the 2008 financial crisis.

Coming back to the repo market, the NY Fed lowered the two-week term repo rate by 11bp to 1.73 this week. If that doesn't look like proactive easing, ahead of another cut, nothing will.

In the meantime, home sales, industrial production, durable goods, and retail sales are slowing. What's expanding: repo, rate cuts, assets purchases. Moreover, one cannot wonder what's wrong with a financial system/economy that constantly needs an injection of about $100 billion to stay afloat.

But not all is gloom and doom here. The S&P 500 Value Index just made a new all-time high. Every time in the past, when it did that after a two-hundred plus days correction, it always ended up higher six months later.

Maybe it's just me, but when a central bank tries to go unnoticed, it doesn't use the press conference to announce important steps. A press release here, a repo there, an extension here, more easing there, and at the press conference will tell you the Treasuries purchase is not QE. Just like that.

To sum up, one thing is clear. The Fed is engaged in more than a mere midcycle adjustment rate cut, and it feels like fixing some leaks in the financial system.

The stock market always benefited from easing conditions. Considering it sits at all-time highs, we shouldn't be surprised the Fed might be easing and ready to use all the tools to fight a possible recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.