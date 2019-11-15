IMPACT 2019 Highlights: Takeaways For Financial Advisors

This year’s Schwab IMPACT conference happened during a climate of uncertainty in the investing world. Geopolitical tensions, uncertain growth trajectories, and the continued search for “safe” returns were all on the minds of IMPACT attendees, and this year’s breakout sessions touched on these themes (among others). While your correspondents couldn’t attend every session, the ones we did attend all led back to the essential question of how FAs and investors should position themselves moving forward. Where are the growth opportunities? What trends should be avoided, accepted, or simply monitored? Many of the attendees that we met ran practices of at least $100M AUM, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to argue that capital preservation was also chief among FA concerns.

The cheery, high-energy atmosphere of the conference was refreshing, but a sober and concerned air was also present. While many attendees were there to learn best practices for their businesses and to network, many others simply sought actionable guidance from the finance world’s top minds. Luckily for them, and for our readers, there was a preponderance of unique insight available. Below, we recapped each event we attended.

Day 1: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes... and Market Outlook

The first day was mainly an acclimation period for attendees, although there were a few sessions available for early arrivals. One of these had a focus on Roth IRAs and how FAs could utilize this type of retirement account to, as the presenter put it, “squeeze more tax juice out of the lemon” (i.e. preserve more of their client’s capital as opposed to losing it through tax inefficiencies). The conference then officially kicked off with a market outlook discussion led by two Charles Schwab executives, both of whom established a view of cautious optimism.

Day 2: Portfolio Strategy and Macro Considerations

While most attendees at IMPACT were financial advisors, and therefore many breakout sessions focused on their needs, there were also sessions that any investor would benefit from. Day 2 featured several of these, which we covered on SA. Topics included the overarching themes affecting the macroeconomic environment into next year and how portfolios could benefit from a balance of liquid and illiquid assets as well as both ETFs and mutual funds.

Day 3: Talking Tech and Harnessing Economic Trends

Day 3 had a broader set of takeaways for attendees. The two events we covered focused on broad trends: the first relating to technology and the second being specific to investing as noted by a major institutional investor (Gabelli Funds). The tech talk showed how AI, among other burgeoning developments, is already being deployed by large companies but ultimately, the human element (i.e. interpersonal communication) remains critical in every advisor’s practice. The Gabelli-led session later in the day emphasized the economic trends that the fund was focused on (such as industrial production figures and their relationship with interest rates) and the methodologies that it used for capitalizing on consumer trends (as noted by Mario Gabelli’s ‘PPP Test’).

Closing Thoughts

In our view, the greatest takeaway from this event was the need for greater scrutiny in portfolio allocation and management. Strategies such as passive management and a large-cap tech leader focus may no longer present the same safety in an environment that’s starting to be defined by risk-aversion.

Economic data presented during the conference suggests growth should continue across most major economies moving forward (albeit at a slower pace), although non-economic factors (such as political ones) are a risk that could prove difficult to mitigate, let alone predict. Keeping tabs on geopolitical events (such as Brexit and the Hong Kong protests) and consumer-driven data points (like unemployment and spending) looks to be more critical for advisors than looking for the next hot security or sector.

However, while these external concerns could have an outsized impact on portfolios, there are still powerful opportunities for advisors to use endogenous factors -- like the types of retirement accounts and asset classes they utilize -- to help protect their clients’ capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.