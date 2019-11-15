How To Properly Allocate For This Market

“Use it to your advantage, so you can make good decisions. If it’s not signaling bullish trend, I don’t have to buy that.”.

“XLU and VNQ are positions that will do better when the market believes it’s Quad 3."

If you’re an informed and intelligent investor–and you’re using the Hedgeye process–you’re presumably making smarter, more tactical decisions than simply buying SPY because some unaccountable pundit on CNBC.

What is Mr. Market telling you right now?

If you’re an informed and intelligent investor–and you’re using the Hedgeye process–you’re presumably making smarter, more tactical decisions than simply buying SPY because some unaccountable pundit on CNBC is saying, “Buy Spoos!”

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above that being long (and short) specific sectors and factor exposures based upon our proprietary GIP model makes sense. It can help guide you through any confusion the market is throwing at you.

“XLU and VNQ are positions that will do better when the market believes it’s Quad 3 (growth slowing and inflation accelerating). Conversely, on market up days, irrespective of if the market is trading like Quad 2 (growth and inflation accelerating) or Quad 3, energy [XLE] has worked well in both,” McCullough explains. “Use it to your advantage, so you can make good decisions. If it’s not signaling bullish trend, I don’t have to buy that.”

Watch the full video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.