Datadog: Priced For Near Perfection

It's been a busy year for the Software Sector (IGV), having gone from the top-ranked sector by relative strength in July to the middle of the pack currently. Since the July top, it's been a much more mixed bag for investors, with careful stock selection paramount to generating positive returns. While old favorites like Twilio (TWLO) and Atlassian (TEAM) have tumbled from their highs by double-digits, some of the newer IPO names have managed to hold their ground. Datadog (DDOG) is one of these leaders and had exploded higher on its first earnings report as a public company. The company's growth metrics are outstanding, and it's clear that revenue growth rates of 80%+ deserve some premium compared to peers. However, Datadog is now trading at an unheard of 38x sales. I believe this post-earnings surge is an opportunity for investors to take profit on the stock.

The IPO space has introduced investors to many hyper-growth companies in the past couple of decades, with sales growth being the driving force behind medium-term returns. While sustainable and robust sales growth rates are the key to selecting the best names, valuation is arguably just as important. Unfortunately, for unseasoned investors anxious to pounce on the highest growth IPO du jour, most IPOs have been debuting at exorbitant valuations. Many of these valuations this year have been analogous with the valuations we saw in 1999, and traps have been laid for investors unable to exercise patience. Exhibit A is Slack (WORK), which was recommended by a few analysts above $35.00, and has since cratered another 35%. Exhibit B is CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), which initially soared following its debut but now has given everything back and more.

The point is that high growth alone is not a basis for an investment thesis, as one must be mindful of what valuation they're getting involved at. While Uber (UBER) was a life-changing investment for many early venture capitalists, it's been a black eye for anyone that's invested in the stock since it went public. And herein lies the problem with Datadog, astronomical revenue growth rates, but at a hefty price. Before digging into the valuation, let's take a look at Datadog's growth metrics:

As we can see from the above chart of annual EPS, Datadog remains unprofitable for the time being. The company expects to post a net loss of $0.30 per share this year and a slightly narrower loss of $0.15 next year. Based on this, the only way we can reasonably value the company is on sales growth. Fortunately, for Datadog, the company knocks it out of the park in this department.

Datadog has seen low double-digit sequential revenue growth in every quarter since Q4 2017 and put up yet another quarter of double-digit growth in Q3. Third-quarter revenue came in at $95.9 million, up 15% sequentially, and up an incredible 88% from the prior-year quarter. This significant bump in sales has been helped by the massive growth in customer accounts, with accounts contributing $100,000 or more in annual revenue up to 727 at quarter-end. This is a jump of over 90% year over year from 377 in Q3 2018.

Analysts are certainly pleased with the news, bidding up Datadog by 15%, especially with the company's guidance raise. The company has guided for revenues of $102 million at the mid-point for Q4, nearly 10% above analysts' prior estimates. While these are all positives for the stock, even hitting the top end of guidance in Q4 at $103 million will lead to a sequential deceleration in revenue growth rates. This is due to the challenging comps Datadog is up against from its prior-year quarters.

Some investors will argue that deceleration is normal, and hardly anything to be surprised about here. This is certainly a fair point. Revenue growth rates in the 70-100% range cannot be sustained forever as almost no company can keep up this type of growth. The issue, however, is that Datadog is already priced for near perfection coupled with a potential deceleration in growth.

As we can see, revenue growth is expected to come in at 67% year over year in Q4, and 52% in Q1 2020. This would translate to a 2100 basis point deceleration sequentially from the 88% in Q3. Also, we're likely to see another 1000 to 1500 basis point sequential slowdown to follow. This would also mark the weakest quarterly growth for the company in over two years by a wide margin. Based on the fact that Datadog will need two massive beats to evade deceleration in its growth rates, the stock is quite a high risk here at current levels. It's one thing to be up against tough comps from an inexpensive valuation, but it's another to battle with tough comps when priced for perfection.

But how do we land on a fair valuation for a stock when so few stocks out there have similar growth rates? Fortunately, we can take a look at past growth leaders and get an idea of where they traded.

As we can see from the below table of price to sales ratios for the tech leaders of 1999, many of them had valuations that were more palatable than Datadog currently. As we can see, the median large-cap company traded at a revenue multiple of 46.6x in 1999, arguably, the frothiest period in the past 90 years. This period was only outdone by the mania in 1928 and 1929, with traders like Michael Meehan helping to orchestrate money pools to bid up stocks to extremely high altitudes, before cashing their own shares out.

Looking closer at the table below, Datadog's price to sales ratio of 38.0x is higher than of both American Online at 25.7x and Amazon.com (AMZN) at 21.0x. While many other stocks saw higher revenue multiples, none of these valuations were present just a year later when reality set in.

Moving over to other hyper-growth names that investors may be more familiar with, the median price to sales ratio that these names peaked at was 29.5x. This is more than 20% below the current price to sales ratio of Datadog at 38.0x. Research In Motion, now BlackBerry (BB) topped out at 114x price-to-sales, Amazon topped out at 27x, Ebix (EBIX) topped out at 10x, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) topped out at 27x, Momo (MOMO) topped out at 90x, and Abiomed (ABMD) topped out at 32x. If we apply an average to these past high-flyers, we get a price-to-sales ratio of 75x. Using the growth leaders of the past 15 years, we also see Datadog trading well above the median at the $40.00 plus level after this gap-up.

Some may argue that investors should hold out for the 114x price-to-sales ratio enjoyed by Research In Motion or the 90x ratio enjoyed by Momo. The fact is that these are outliers. These final spikes higher benefited only short-term traders as these stocks spent less than a month at these valuations before coming back down to reality. For this reason, hoping and praying for these types of valuations is not likely to pay off.

Therefore, while Datadog has incredible growth rates, it's trading above the median valuation of hyper-growth stocks of the past 15 years, and quickly approaching the median revenue multiples seen in the tech bubble. While being greedy at these prices may end up paying off, I would argue that it's probably better to ring the register on at least 1/2 of one's position at current levels.

To summarize, Datadog had an exceptional quarter but is now sitting at 38.0x price to sales, a very lofty valuation. With likely deceleration on the horizon and a valuation that's priced for perfection, I see the $41.00 level as a good spot to take profits. The stock does not have to top here and could head to $50.00 for all I know, but history has taught us that the reward to risk here is poor. For this reason, I continue to stand by my thesis to sell the stock into new highs discussed in my last article, with the valuation now even wilder than it was two months ago.

