OPEC Production Data For October 2019

Saudi Arabia's September production was revised up 232,000 bpd, Nigeria's production revised up by 96,000 bpd and OPEC 14 September production was revised up by 316,000 bpd.

All OPEC charts below were taken from the OPEC Oil Market Report. The data is in thousand barrels per day and is through October 2019.

OPEC 14 bounced back from last month's decline. And there were major revisions in the September data. Saudi Arabia's September production was revised up 232,000 bpd, Nigeria's production revised up by 96,000 bpd and OPEC 14 September production was revised up by 316,000 bpd.

The big gainer in October was Saudi Arabia. Apparently they have fully recovered from the attack by Iran. The big loser was Ecuador who is leaving OPEC at the end of the year.

Nothing exciting is happening in Algeria.

Angola is clearly in decline.

The Republic of the Congo produced 325,000 bpd in October. Not important.

Ecuadorian crude oil production fell 100,000 bpd in October. No, it's not a typo because direct communications said they fell 80,000 bpd.

Equatorial Guinea is OPEC's lowest producer.

Gabon, another non-important OPEC contributor.

Sanctions are still biting hard in Iran.

Iraq is still producing flat out.

Kuwaiti production was up slightly in October.

Libya is holding steady.

Nigeria was down slightly in October.

Saudi Arabian crude production has completely recovered from the Iranian attack. They were up 1,094,000 bpd in October. Plus their September production was revised upward by 316,000 bpd.

The UAE was up slightly in October.

Venezuela's decline seems to be petering out. I look for them to hold at this level unless Russia steps in and takes over.

OPEC has World oil supply completely recovering from the huge decline in September.

The tables below were taken from OPEC's World Oil Outlook to 2040 Executive Summary.

OPEC expects oil demand, and of course, production, to increase by 10.6 million barrels per day between 2018 and 2040. They expect coal to hold steady while gas increases quite dramatically. And, they expect "other renewables" to be 6.5 percent of total energy demand by 2040. I assume other renewables are wind and solar.

This chart is total liquids except where otherwise specified. Nevertheless, I think it's wildly optimistic. They have Non-OPEC liquids increasing by 2 million barrels per day, 2019 over 2018. They have US tight oil increasing by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2019, to 12 million barrels per day and peaking at 17.3 Million bpd in 2030. (Those figures include unconventional NGLs.) However, they have US total liquids peaking in 2025 at 22.5 million barrels per day. They have Non-OPEC crude, as well as total liquids peaking around 2025.

Notice they have OPEC liquids declining by 3.2 million barrels per day between 2018 and 2025. Then they expect OPEC liquids to increase by 11 million barrels per day during the next 15 years.

The chart above is from Forbes. The data was taken from OPEC's World Oil Outlook to 2040.

Quote of the day from Resilience.Org

The EIA anticipates that tight oil production will be 38% higher in 2050 than in 2018 and shale gas 81% higher, with tight oil providing nearly 70% of all US oil production over the next three decades and shale gas 74% of all gas produced over that same period.

This is Russian production through October according to the Minister of Energy. Their report is in tons. I use 7.33 barrels per ton for conversion.

In December 2018, OPEC + Russia was 51% of world production. But that was not counting OPEC other liquids, NGL and Condensate. I am sure they are less than that today.

The above chart is through July 2019.

In November 2016 and October 2018, the two peaks, the World less USA was producing flat out. Yet the second peak is almost 1 million barrels per day below the first. I simply do not see the over 11 million barrels per day increase by 2040 that OPEC sees.

OPEC sees Non-OPEC production increasing, 2019 to 2040, by 2 million barrels per day. (After peaking around 2025) They see OPEC production increasing by 9.4 million barrels per day over that same period. And, they see OPEC, as well as the world, peaking well after 2040.

They are basically claiming that for any necessary increase in world oil production after 2025, the world will be completely at the mercy of OPEC.

