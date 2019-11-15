Energy Sector Is Still A Headwind For S&P 500 Rally

In the last three years since the last U.S. presidential election, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is up by some 40%. With enthusiasm toward equities on the rise once again, now would be a good time to evaluate the obstacles standing in the way of a continued rally. In this report, we’ll examine the leading area of weakness in the NYSE market – namely the energy sector. I’ll make the case here that while energy sector weakness may limit the S&P’s gains in the coming weeks, it’s likely a reflection of low inflation expectations and not a serious threat to the equity bull market.

Although it’s not an absolute certainty that China and the U.S. will agree on a permanent trade deal, equities have rallied to new highs in recent weeks on the assumption that such a deal will be made. The SPX hit yet another new high on Nov. 12 as tensions continue to ease over the trade tariff dispute. The record highs in the Dow 30 and S&P 500 have inspired a new wave of enthusiasm toward stocks. The so-called “fear of missing out” (FOMO) trade has been revived as investors who spent much of the last few months on the sidelines are scrambling to get back into equities in hopes of riding out a vibrant year-end rally.

Source: BigCharts

The sudden disappearance of bearish sentiment was highlighted in a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey. It showed that approximately 52% of the fund managers surveyed expect equities to be the top performing asset class for 2020. Brian Sozzi, who reported on the BofAML survey, summed up the poll’s results with this assessment:

And just like that, those worries about a U.S. recession that gripped Wall Street over the summer have all but vanished.”

BofAML’s November survey also found that inflation expectations among fund managers rose 29 points from October, with 31% of investors anticipating higher consumer prices globally in the coming year. This is where the poll gets truly interesting, for this is where I believe that fund managers have misread the market. It’s one thing to tell a pollster that you believe inflation will rise next year, but one’s true conviction is always shown by one’s investment choices. Or to put it another way, investors always “put their money where their mouth is” when it comes to their actual beliefs about the future.

The true convictions of informed investors, i.e. the “smart money” crowd, can often be discerned by looking out for counter-trend movements in the stock market. One of the best ways of discovering what informed investors are doing with their money is to perform a qualitative analysis of the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The rule of thumb for this exercise is that if market volatility is fairly low and the S&P 500 Index is either gently trending higher or moving sideways. An above-average number of stocks making new 52-week lows over a period of several weeks to months in this environment means that liquidation is taking place among the smart money crowd. That is, when new 52-week highs within a specific industry are too high, it generally means that informed investors are divesting from this industry in the anticipation that the industry in question will underperform in the coming 3-9 month period.

In the last three months, stocks in the energy sector have been showing up with alarming regularity on the daily list of new NYSE 52-week lows. Oil and gas stocks have apparently borne the brunt of the smart crowd’s displeasure, and the implication here is that they don’t foresee an appreciable pickup in the inflation rate in the next several months. If the smart money actually believed that inflation was going to rise, energy stocks would be among the very first to benefit from this. But since energy sector stocks are being dumped, it can only be assumed that the inflation outlook for 2020 remains muted.

Shown below is a graph of the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index (XNG), which shows just how close the leading U.S. natural gas stocks are to making fresh new lows. Energy sector stocks have shown up in increasing numbers on the NYSE new lows list. What’s more, the Big Board’s new lows reached 70 on Nov. 13, which is a somewhat disturbing sign from an immediate-term (1-4 week) perspective.

Source: BigCharts

While I don’t consider the persistent liquidation of energy stocks to be a bearish omen for the long-term bull market, it will create a near-term headwind for the SPX. The sell-off in energy stocks, you’ll recall, was a prime contributor to the neutral trend in the major indices during the August-October period. Until we see oil and gas stocks completely vanish from the list of 52-week lows, investors should lower their upside expectations for the S&P in the immediate term. However, fundamental and Fed policy factors still favor the stock market’s intermediate-term rising trend remaining intact.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund. I’m using a level slightly below the $33.00 level as the initial stop-loss for this trading position on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.