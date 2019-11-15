OneConnect IPO: An Impressive Company, Not So Impressive Investment

Chinese fintech company OneConnect Financial Technology has filed for a U.S. public offering and released preliminary details. The company has not indicated whether it will list its shares under the NYSE or NASDAQ but will use the symbol “OCFT.” Underwriters include Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JP) and its owner PingAn.

OneConnect is using a preliminary figure of $100 million, but Reuters reported that OneConnect was eyeing a valuation of $8 billion and planned to raise $1 billion back in June. This would make OneConnect among the largest Chinese IPOs of the year. But Bloomberg points out that out of the 24 Chinese or Hong Kong-based companies that have gone public in the U.S. in 2019, only three are trading above their offer price.

OneConnect is different due to its size as well as its presence in the booming Chinese fintech industry, and there is a great deal to like about this company in a vacuum. But the company appears to be highly expensive at its planned size, and investors should not jump onto this IPO immediately if at all.

The Future of Chinese Fintech

OneConnect provides technological solutions and services for Chinese financial institutions. The company states in its SEC filing that “our broad customer base includes all of China's major banks, 99% of its city commercial banks, and 46% of its insurance companies.” Since its 2015 founding, it has helped Chinese financial institution process $300 billion in 401k investments and other transactions. Some of its offered solutions include risk and asset management, insurance sales, and blockchain services. OneConnect recently won an award from the International Data Corporation for offering Smart Fast Claim, an intelligent insurance technology solution which helps speed up auto insurance settlements.

Among the strongest arguments in OneConnect’s favor is that it offers a chance to invest in China’s booming fintech industry. OneConnect states that China’s financial services industry will have a CAGR of 12% up to 2023, and Mordor Intelligence predicts an even higher CAGR of 19% up to 2024.

But while the industry may be doing well, there are certain concerns about OneConnect. Some investors may be worried about that OneConnect is a spinoff from PingAn, the largest Chinese insurer by market cap and OneConnect’s largest shareholder. PingAn has made up around 40% of OneConnect’s revenue for the past three years, which is a concern though the partnership offers benefits. However unlike other spinoff IPOs, PingAn has not appeared to have shouldered OneConnect with a mountain of its own debt and will not keep all the IPO proceeds.

More pressing concerns would include the threat of competition as well as the nature of this IPO. OneConnect lists larger internet companies such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) among its competitors, though argues that these firms are held back by a lack of financial background and understanding. OneConnect has a unique niche as it deals with a wide array of fintech and has major growth capacity as fintech interest will continue to rise.

Examining Finances and Valuation

OneConnect offers a great deal of promise with its wide range of services and customers, but its financial position represents a more mixed bag.

Like most tech IPOs, OneConnect emphasizes growth at the expense of profitability. Its SEC report states that revenue rose from RMB902 million in the first nine months of 2018 to RMB1.5 billion ($217 million) over the same time period in 2019, a growth rate of 72%. This is a significant deceleration in growth rate as OneConnect grew by 143% from 2017 to 2018. Gross margins improved to 32.6% in 2019 compared to 26.6% in 2018.

Despite this growth, operating losses increased from RMB575 million in 2018 to RMB1.1 billion in 2019. This decrease in the operating margin is fueled by major expense increases. Research and development expenses nearly tripled while sales and marketing expenses more than doubled. The fact that sales and marketing expenses rose significantly faster than revenue is a serious concern as it raises doubts on OneConnect’s ability to become profitable by cutting back on said expenses.

It should be noted that OneConnect has a positive net cash flow history, though its net cash from operating activities has always been negative. As of September 30, 2019, OneConnect had $1.1 billion in total assets including $128 million in cash against $710 million in total liabilities.

In summation, there are legitimate questions about how OneConnect can become profitable. Furthermore, the question remains whether this firm can justify an $8 billion valuation and an enterprise value of about $8.6 billion.

OneConnect’s 2018 revenue was $197 million. If we assume that its 2019 growth rate can stay at 72%, we are looking at a yearly revenue of $340 million and an EV/sales ratio of 25.2. By comparison, Alibaba is at 7.48 and Hundsun Technologies, another smaller competitor mentioned by OneConnect, is at 16.75.

Not Good Enough

The Chinese fintech market is intriguing and this could be a good time to invest in more established companies such as Alibaba. And I expect investors will look at OneConnect and jump on the chance to invest in a Chinese fintech company, which will cause this stock to rise even further.

But given how Chinese IPOs have disappointed in 2019, any Chinese company needs to truly stand out to be a worthwhile investment. Instead, OneConnect is an expensive stock which faces major questions about its ability to become profitable and grow.

If it can maintain a growth rate above 70%, or at least not dramatically drop off like it did in 2019, then perhaps this stock could become more interesting. But with its current numbers, investors should avoid this IPO and consider an established Chinese fintech company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.