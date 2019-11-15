Horizon Global: A Bumpy Road Ahead

Selling the gem while leaving the struggling units and slower recovery for the Americas unit lowers our target price to $6.30 from $10.40.

New CEO, CFO, and COO. CEO has experience in turnarounds - exactly what we need right now.

While the European unit is on the right track, the Americas unit is struggling due to tariffs, pricing, and processes that need improvements.

Since our initial recommendation on February 8th to buy Horizon Global Corp. (NYSE:HZN), we are up +90%.

You should consider this article an update on my thesis, and if you would like to understand more about the company and initial investment idea, I suggest you read my previous article. In this article, I will analyze the 3Q19 results released on November 12th and will provide a revised valuation as an important part of the business was divested during the quarter.

Operational Update

Two important events happened during the quarter. First, in August, HZN sold its Asia-Pacific operation for ~$230m to Pacific Equity Partners. While the divestment of the asset was necessary to reduce debt, it handicapped HZN as it was the fastest-growing and most profitable unit. From 2015 to 2018, the Asia-Pacific operation grew revenues 43% to $136m (16% of HZN's revenues) and had the highest operating margin among the three units.

The second important event was the appointment of a new CEO, Terrence G. Gohl. Now, the top team is renewed with a new CEO, CFO and COO. Prior to HZN, Terrence was the COO of International Automotive Components (IAC) in charge of 50 manufacturing locations and 23 technical centers. Before that, he was brought to Key Plastics, LLC, right after the company exited Chapter 11 in February 2009. Terrence successfully turned around the operation, and in 2016, Key Plastic was acquired by Mecaplast. I would say that his experience in turnaround manufacturing operations is very valuable for HZN right now. During the call, he mentioned some of the initiatives that he started to implement in HZN and sounded as he knew what he was talking about.

The earnings call had an optimistic tone. They started to see improvements in the European operation where revenues increased by 8.9%. But the America operation disappointed as revenues declined 16.7% mainly due to price and tariffs. Some of the initiatives in the Americas included pricing, customer inventory reduction, and process improvements. On a corporate level, HZN will focus on cash flow improvement through working capital optimization, reduction of SKU complexity (currently they operate with 11,000 SKUs), and will be working on fill rate and improving margins. On the balance sheet side, debt decreased from $157m to $239m.

Valuation

The new valuation is $6.30, compared to $10.40 in the previous valuation. The main impact was the divestment of HZN's best unit and the delayed recovery of the Americas. At a price of $230m, I estimate that the unit was sold for 9.4x EBITDA, which is a nice multiple, but the previous value of $10.40/share implied a higher multiple for the entire company of 13.5x driven by the Asia-Pacific unit. So, without the growth engine, profitability and revenue growth decrease leads to a share price of $6.30, implying a multiple of 8.3x.

The main assumptions embedded in the model are:

A WACC of 10% vs. 10.7% (previous). In the quarter, the book value of equity turned positive ($39m vs. -$88m the previous quarter). That combined with a significant deleverage entitled a 70bps reduction in WACC.

Recovery of revenue growth by 2021. Previously, revenues recovered faster within 2020, but while the European unit seems on track, the Americas is dragging, and it seems it may take longer to recover.

Operating margins partially recovering for both units in 2020 and 2021 with a long-term margin of 10% for both units. While I did not change the long-term operating margin of 10%, I lowered the margin recovery in 2020 and 2021 to be more aligned with the revenue recovery.

A reduction of 15 days in the cash cycle. During the call, management mentioned initiatives to reduce SKUs (that will impact inventory), receivables and payables. While they did not provide a hard number, I assumed industry standards which implied a 2-week reduction in the cash cycle.

Conclusion

So far in 2019, no insider has sold shares. In fact, they have increased their positions. Plus, a new CEO with experience in turnaround stories makes me more optimistic. These types of situations are rarely a straight-line story, offering attractive entry points for thus who are not invested yet. As my worst-case scenario is $2.00/share, I would recommend entering if the stock dips below $3.40 to offer the right risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.