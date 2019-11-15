Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF) CEO Mick McMullen on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corporation (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Mick McMullen - President and CEO

Jaco Crouse - CFO

Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Carey MacRury - Cannaccord Genuity

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Mick McMullen

Thank you and thanks everyone for joining us here this morning. This is our third quarter 2019 results conference call. And as the operator said, we will run through the presentation and then we can have a Q&A session at the end.

If we look at Slide 2 of our deck, as you know the usual cautionary statements on forward-looking information, I will that to people to read at your leisure. And similarly the notes to investors about non-IFRS measures, I will also leave for people to read at your leisure.

In terms of our participants today, its myself, the President and CEO of the company; Jaco Crouse our CFO. And we are ably assisted by Sandy, our Head of Investor Relations Team.

Coming on to the next slide, Slide 5, we talk about safety. Safety is a reflection of how the business is tracking. It's a reflection of how our work force is feeling, it's a good leading indicator. Q3 this year was our best TRIFR on record, 1.17 and year-on-year that represents 48% reduction. So the graph is sort of showing a rolling reportable rate. The actual quarterly number was 1.17. So we view safety as being critical to productive work place. It's a good leading indicator of employee culture.

The other leading indicator we tend to look at is attrition or employee turnover. And that’s down from -- it's down about 45% year-on-year. So we were running about 20% per annum last year, and we are currently sitting in at about 11%. So, again, that’s a good leading indicator. We are heading in the right direction.

On safety, for big open pit highly productive environment in North America, we still think there's a bit of work to do, but I think it's a testament to the workforce up at site that we’ve had such a big reduction year-on-year.

Going to Slide 6, looking at the highlights. Gold production was -- just under 138,000 ounces. And obviously, sequentially or quarter-on-quarter that was down from the previous quarter. And when we did our Q2 earnings call and our Denver Gold presentation, we were very clear to say to people that we had much better granularity now in terms of what's going to happen in the operations and we knew that we were going to monitor a lower grade portion of the pit. And we also knew that Q4 will be very strong, and that's exactly what we are seeing.

So we shouldn’t -- people shouldn't be surprised by that. It was part of the plan. We did see about a 5,000 ounce inventory build right at the end of the quarter, which actually got pulled right at the start of Q4. Gold price has obviously gone up, so average realized gold price is US$1,436. And I will not that everywhere we talk about dollars in this presentation is in U.S dollars, unless we specifically noted in Canadian.

Cash costs obviously were very strong at $730 an ounce and all in sustaining costs were $1,198. And I guess that was a very good result in light of the reduction in ounces produced and also the fact that Q3 is our main construction quarter just given the weather appetite, and so that was a very strong result for ostensibly what will be a weakest quarter during the year. You can see the year-to-date numbers, I'll talk about where we are year-to-date on gold production as of today on the next slide. But in general, it was a pretty strong quarter I think.

If we look at margin, people often for sort of forget that they’re in business in mining to actually produce some money. And they focus very much on how many ounces they’re producing and also great fact about how many tons they’re mining and stuff. But at the end of the day we are going be in business to make a margin. And if you look at that slide there, we just had Q3 is the highest margin on a cash cost basis that the company has ever had.

You can see the cumulative cash flow generation on that slide as we ramped up cash flow generation quite a bit during the course of the year, over the last 12 to 15 months. And again, we’ve always said that we will run this business in order to run it as a business and make to cash flow. So we are very focuses on margin, we're very focused on cost. And so notwithstanding the lower ounces we had in Q3, we actually had a very good result here.

Coming on to Slide 8, I guess this is one of the ones that people are going to ask questions about going forward, I suppose is given the strong results that we are seeing so far in Q4, given the plan that we sort of -- that we knew we were going to deliver on during Q3, that's given us the confidence to change our guidance range where we sit 6, 7 weeks out from the end of the year.

For the month of October, it was very strong. We actually poured 60,000 ounces including that in the 5,000 ounces inventory build. And the last gold pour -- the last week the gold pour at the end of that month was the biggest gold pour in the history of the company at 17,500 ounces.

As we sit here today as of end of yesterday, we produced about 522,000 ounces and because of the high grades that we’re seeing in the pit one plus brands, we are actually pouring well over 2,000 ounces a day at the moment. So that’s given us confidence to bring up the bottom end of our production guidance range from 570,000 to 590,000 ounces. We’ve met the top end of the range the same. We still believe that we will come in somewhere closer to that top end of the range.

We’ve also got the confidence now to reduce our all in sustaining costs and cash costs range. So on the cash cost we brought that down by $40 an ounce and on the all in sustaining costs we brought that down by $70 an ounce. And again, we actually expect to come in towards the better end of those ranges as well. So I think we like to take the market as informed as we possibly can. We have much better granularity as I said earlier. We feel confident that we can give this improved guidance to the marketplace.

So going onto the operational results, how did we arrive and where we arrived? That so obviously grade was lower, but mill throughput was higher. We got 5.6 million tons of ore through the mill, despite actually having a sizable shutdown during the quarter. The grade as we -- as I planned, we literally got into the better grade material in the last couple of weeks of September. Of course, we didn't have an update in the quarter left to really see the full benefit of that which is why it's turning up now.

Recovery was quite good. It's up year-on-year. Again, for those people who follow the company closely, we typically see a lot of recovery during the warmer months related to water temperature. But actually we haven’t really seen that big drop-off in recovery during the warmer months. So that's made a very good result, partially due to the few projects, capital projects in the mill, partially due to better operating practices and partially due to this blasting -- this fragmentation work that's underway, which gives us a more uniform feed into the crushers and therefore the mill, and so our grind size is more constant, which is better for the mill.

The mining rates were 286,000 tons per day. Quite frankly, I would like to see us mine less. We continue to mine more than what we need. We are taking a very measured approach in terms of backing off that mining rate. If you recall, we parked up a shovel within July. We're seeing very strong block model reconciliation. So again we don’t need to move this many tons. We moved 26 million tons during the quarter. Strip ratio is 4.1 to 1. And again, we're probably mining a bit more waste than what we need at the moment, keeping fleet occupied.

And we ended the quarter with just under 5 million tons on our ROM [ph] stockpile, so we’re not short at all. And again, I would like to realize that value to startup in that stockpile, because there's certainly a 100,000 ounces sitting in there that we paid most of the cost from and we’re not getting the revenue out.

So reconciliation, year-to-date we're up about 21% on ounces relative to what the reserve is telling us, that’s all through extra tons. You will note that the grade is sort of up and down plus or minus 3%, which is within the realms of accuracy, quite frankly, but lots of extra tons. And what we have seen is that we're seeing a density effect in the resource where the -- there was a flat density use for the resource calculation. It's probably a bit on the low side. We are doing quite a bit more work on that. We have also picked up a fair bit of ore that is slightly lower grade, but still well above cut off grade, so it's also we are taking it.

Really the key going forward is to update our resource model and we’ve got a 120,000 meter core resampling program of historical core underway. We brought a third of our circulation rig in and we are pushing hard to update that resource because that's the single biggest thing we can do in terms of really amending the mine plan next is understanding what that resource is. It's a great result to get an extra 20% ounces. It just makes short-term planning a little bit more difficult, because we do a plan and then we actually get a lot more ton there. So as I said, waste stripping has been accelerated in 2019. We do want to back that off and we get to see the effect of that over the next few years.

So coming onto Slide 11, we have talked from day one in my tenure about increasing free cash flow. When I spoke to investors and sort of said, what are the issues you have with the company, there was a bit of a delivery issue in terms of lack of delivery in the past, so I think we're ticking that box. But also the NAV was quite back end loaded. And so it's all about delivering free cash flow for the owners of the business.

So this slide incorporates a few previous slides that we put forward about what are we actually doing on that. It's a little busy, but I will spend a bit of time on it. So if you look at the first slide, we’ve said we are going to optimize the life-of-mine plan, prioritize cash flow rather than ounces and reducing waste stripping by 24% over the next three years and so that the next slide we will sort of talk to that.

Similarly on the bottlenecks we’ve had a pretty good look at the operation to see how did we actually get more ounces that earlier and increasing the mill throughput is a pretty simple thing on a relative basis. Contract management is probably fair to say that our commercial contracts were not at commercial from our estate. So we are in the process of renegotiating a truck maintenance contract, the MARC, that looks like it will save US$25 million between now and 2022. The explosives contracts are being renegotiated and there will be new slides to supply with a significant First Nations component in that contract for the first time. That gives us about $3 million sales. The commercial team is also renegotiating for all of their mill consumables and we expect to size about $4 million of that per annum as we go forward.

And on the productivity side, the parking unused or underutilized equipment, so we park the shovel up, we will probably park another one up next year I think. But I’m pleased to go to the work for our contractors. Again, it's probably fair to say that we haven’t been greater contract management in the past. We are seeing some good results from that. We are starting to benchmark our truck and shovel availability and utilization, attractive system we are working on.

So in addition to that, if you look at all that, that was about $35 million of savings between now and 2022. On top of that we previously announced that we’ve saved around about $4 million per annum on corporate costs since I started. So overall, I think we are doing a good job and the team is doing a good job in actually looking at what we do, saying if there is cheaper ways to do it, smarter ways to do it and try to get our commercial relationships back onto a more normal footing, I guess.

So the next slide is, Slide 12. So we rolled this out at the Denver Gold presentation. I'm not so sure that everyone is fully across it, so we're going to lay to the point here a little bit. Because of the positive reserve reconciliation and the mine plant, that was done last year was based on undiscounted cash flows. We are looking at discounted cash flows as a way to do a plan, because effectively that’s what the market uses to value us.

We can still feel the mill and in fact we can feel the mill at a high throughput rate and reduce about a 100 million tons of cumulative waste between now and 2022. And if you look at our costs, let's say -- let's call CAD$3.20, CAD$3.30 a ton. You’re looking at the best part of $330 million worth of savings, or mining costs of the deferred with the same production profile.

So coming back to the commentary from shareholders and analysts that we had no limited free cash flow in the near-term. I think we can definitively answer that, that is not the case anymore. Q3 in itself I think answers that. Q4 is pretty good as well, but we're now giving three years worth of sort of, I guess, forecast and what that waste movement is going to look like. We obviously have done the exercise for the whole mine. We had the confidence to be able to do this without getting ourselves waste down somewhere in the future years.

So on the next Slide 13, getting more from our fixed assets. So, again, we put this graph out before, we’ve updated a little bit. So again, it's a little busy, but those vertical lines are daily mill throughput. We’ve got the plant shutdowns on there, so you can see when we took the plant down, the thick red line is our current daily permit limit. So we have a 24-hour permit limit of 75,000 tons a day. And you can see as we go from left to right in that and if you went back even further to the left in time, it was the lower number as well.

On a pretty regular basis, this mill is hitting the 75,000 tons a day and there's nothing more frustrating to an operator that knowing your fixed assets will do more, but you have to slow them down, because of a permit limit. So we’ve been doing the work to look at what we should encourage that too and the work to model that. We are going to apply that we could increase that further to 90,000 tons a day. And this mill will probably do in the order of 80,000, 85,0000 tons a day with zero capital projects over and above what the current plan is.

There is a bit of work underway to look at is there a low CapEx option to increase that work is not completed, but we figure 90,000 tons a day gives us a little bit of headroom. So in our mines we think that’s again not to sort of praise the permitting process, but 2020 line is probably somewhere around about where we think that might be an option for us to start ramping that mill through product. Unfortunately between now and then, we just have to operate as best we can to get as many days at 75,000 tons a day.

So the next slide, Slide 14. So spending what we need to spend. We are revising our guidance down a little bit on the CapEx. And that’s a combination of deferring CapEx, but also not spending stuff that we don't need to spend. TMA spend will come into the bottom end of the guidance range. I think in the past, there has been a view that once something got in the budget then you spend it. I think the way we look at the businesses, were to incorporate and the site working closely together to look at do we actually need this in order to deliver this mine plan.

The other advantage of obviously having a smaller take in the earthmoving schedule is that obviously, don't read as much key. We are spreading that earthmoving schedule at over a longer period of time. You don’t have the peaks and troughs, which means that you don’t need to buy as much fleet you can actually move the dirt in a more uniform manner, which allows you to take that on the capital program, some of these piece of the fleet purchasing.

We will go to the next slide, getting more from mobile assets. So this is an area where I would say we’re probably at the start of our journey. Mining costs are our largest cost bucket. Obviously, we've gone after the MARC contract, the explosives contract. There's a couple of other contracts tires at the other area where we’ve actually renegotiated the tire supply and management contract. And so the biggest opportunity is in improving our utilization of the fleet.

You can see from the graph here, so we put up sort of loading time and queuing time or waiting time for the truck at the shovel. We've made some improvements. We are still far from best-in-class. If you look at best-in-class, the Q time will be less than half of that. So what does that mean? The less minutes of that truck is sitting there idling and waiting to get loaded. The cheaper your mining unit going to get and -- through our benchmarking work when we’ve looked at people who are really good and why they’re much better than us, this is the key factor. The other key factor that we’ve looked at is those people with much lower mining costs than us typically move a lot more of their dirt with road shovels than the hydraulic shovels and we are gradually starting to move that way. We do need to redesign a bit of the pit to really make those road shovels more efficient. But those road shovels are somewhere between a third in a quarter at the cost of the time the load relative to the hydraulic shovels.

So, again, we are going to move to a situation where we move more dirt to the road shovel. And that is also tied up with a blasting and fragmentation project, and those road shovels are not designed to be dig and dirt, that is not properly broken. And again, if you go back through the history of the company and you analyze why we have a lot of problems with the road shovels and the stick values and stuff, a lot of it can be traced back to actually poor blasting practices. We fixed that, which we are well on the way to doing. All of a sudden the road shovels can become a lot more productive and then our costs per ton for loading goes down quite a lot.

So this is more of a sort of a highlight of what we're looking at. I wouldn't say we're made a huge improvements yet, but I think over the coming quarters this is an area where I am hoping to be able to tell people that we have actually made some big improvements.

Going into Slide 16, look, again, this is a bit of a historical thing, people, analysts like to have a look at this we're putting in there. Quite frankly, I'm less worried about the mining rate for the day that I’m about the milling rate. I think that’s the critical thing because at the end of the day we have -- we have ample order feed mill. I want to get more through. Mining costs gradually starting to come down, albeit we're spending that extra money on blasting and fragmentation, which if you go back to in the past, it wasn't really being done.

But I do want to point out the milling cost you will see there, the milling costs have come down significantly, and that's a function of the blasting effectively, the extra cost was spending in mining, but we are not -- we're seeing a big benefit in the milling costs. I think better maintenance and less breakdowns, meaning that we're not having to spend a lot of catch-up repairs, which are always more expensive. And we had at the start of the year a backlog of about 50,000 man-hours of maintenance items in the plant. As we pick those maintenance items off, we're not having to spend the money to directly catch-up anymore. So I think we're probably going to have another year to catch up. Once we caught up, then we expect to see milling costs actually continue to come down and we expect to see plant availability go up.

On to the next slide, Slide 17. So lower Detour is something that we’ve now starting to look at. There is a large tonnage of low-grade materials sitting underneath the current pit. It's not in the resource base, it's not in the life-of-mine plan. It's about tonnage, low cost stopes and we know the metallurgy, we know the geotech pretty well. It's obviously right next to the mill. This thing looks to be interesting. It is open down plunge. There has been a stoping study down in 2018 and we will launch into a pre-fease study on that in the next year as well as doing some drilling on 58 North. So we have been pretty busy in the last 6 to 7 months, getting our hands around the operation. Now we are starting to feel a bit of comfortable we got a runway in front of us and a plan. We start to look around and say what else we won't have around the place. And this does look fairly interesting to us.

So look, ESG, is something people are quite focused on these days, and I think actually we have got a pretty good story to tell here. We are committed to minimizing our environmental impact. We are compliant with the Church of England, the Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative, that's on our website. We recycle about 97% of the process water. I think our environment team is actually doing a very good job with all of our stakeholders up there.

In terms of our communities and people, we have got 47 indigenous contracts, which totaled more than CAD$150 million. About 21% of our workforce is indigenous. And in terms of governance, we're committed to transparent communication with our stakeholders. So we do have an active Board and shareholder engagement process where the Chair actually goes out and speaks to various shareholders, independent of management, so they can take the pulse of that having a filter through management, which I think is in line with best practice of governance these days.

Moving on to next Slide 18, this is Bloomberg ESG score, which unfortunately they have enough data 2018, but again you can see coming off a pretty low base, the company has done some quite good stuff. And score is pretty well, actually against itself over time, but also on a relative basis against our peers. So we think we will start given a bit more information on this. Hopefully Bloomberg will publish their next -- they may stop guide, but I think for investors it's important to know that we are focused on profit, but we are also pretty heavily focused on our people and our ESG.

So on the permitting, we have had good progress this year actually. The closure plan was updated. It was submitted and approved after consultation with all of our stakeholders, including all of our First Nation partners. We've put surety bonds in place for CAD$94 million at a lower cost than what we had with the previous letters of credit backed by our revolving credit facility. So that provides increased surety for our stakeholders and increase our liquidity in the process. West Detour, obviously has been a topic of discussion for people with the company. The company had not submitted the permit application for West Detour. We have now submitted that permit application. We are engaged in consultation with all of the relevant regulatory authorities and with all of our stakeholders, including our indigenous partners, and that's all of our indigenous partners. So we are moving forward on this. Again I wouldn't prejudge what a timeline looks like on this. But I think we are in a very different place to where historically this company has been in the last year or two.

So it's critical for us to ensure that we maintain our social license. We have stepped up our vigilance in terms of making sure we get back on track with our relationships. We maintain that. And that explosives contract, I think is a prime example where we've gone from a large contract with no First Nations or indigenous component to actually now having an indigenous component.

So with that, I am going to hand over to my CFO, and he can talk about the financial numbers.

Jaco Crouse

Thank you, Mick. The $59.8 million of earnings from mine operations represents a record for us third quarter, which is obviously underpinned by the record margin of 49% on a cash cost basis. The net loss of $12.6 million, we will address in the next slide as it mainly relates to the impairment of about $20.3 million.

A fund review of the contract that mainly relates to the maintenance of our 795 trucks and we realize that the actual components we were entitled to for replacement that was historically estimated is a lot lower and therefore we had to take the write-down. This has no impact on our future cash flow as we are in the process in order to renegotiate this contract and you saw the future benefits earlier on Slide 11.

We have also updated the closure plan and after consultation with First Nations and government. Most of this rehabilitation will happen post the closure of the mine, which means that we can't claim any of the tax that is associated with a deduction on those expenses, which is the next adjustment that we make.

For the earnings reconciliation, again you can see despite the increased sales prices, we outperformed on controllables. Despite slightly lower production, we generated about $60 million of earnings from cost reductions relative to Q3 2018.

On the cost reductions, we continue to optimize refinery selection, and ending Q3 to reduce our working capital cycle we ended up with only 59 ounces of final inventory at the end of Q3 which has obviously increased our cash flow quite a lot as well. Although we incurred about $3 million in higher mining costs, it was more than offset by $6 million in associated savings in the mill.

Our all in sustaining cost is also coming down. It's a combination of lower cash cost and the revised guidance on CapEx spend due to the deferral and cancellation. Just highlighting again that the larger component of our all in sustaining cost relates to the TMA in 2019 and 2020, and we see that reduced to about $25 an ounce by the end of 2022.

Again strong cash generation in Q3. We generated about $37 million of free cash flow and net cash flow of $40.5 million and our operating cash flow per share of $0.50 compared to $0.47 for Q3 2018. The net cash balance as of today is about $55 million which is subject to timing of payables, but it's indicating that this balance is still going up.

On the financial risk management, just highlighting that we got detailed disclosure on all of our hedges on pages 19, 20 and 21 in the MD&A. I just want to point that as well that we did not add any hedges since early July 2019. About half of our gold hedges for 2020 is in Canadian dollars and it's got an implied core strike price of about US$1,500 per ounce.

Mick McMullen

U.S.

Jaco Crouse

U.S.

Mick McMullen

All right. Well, thanks for that. Just before I hand over for Q&A, in terms of closing comments, we are focused on delivering shareholder returns here. We want to continue to deliver safety improvements and have safe production. I think Q3 is probably a pretty good example of that. It's important for us to deliver on what we say we will do.

For our indigenous partners and shareholders and our employees, we want to optimize near-term cash flow through that mine plan optimization exercise and have a laser like focus on costs. And we want to foster a continuous improvement culture, we want to reward the right behavior, which I guess traditionally possibly hasn't been the case here as the company. We would like to see people do the right thing and we want to reward the people when they do the right thing.

With that, I'm happy to hand it over for Q&A.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mike Parkin of National Bank.

Mike Parkin

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a good quarter. They look -- certainly looks encouraging. So most of my questions kind of centre around that. With the permit to push the mill daily limit up to 90,000 tons per day. Can you just give us a bit of color in terms of timing on that? Is that a provincial or federal permit that you're looking to amend?

Mick McMullen

That will be a provincial one. Again, you don't want to prejudge how long the process might take. We have been working on it for awhile, so we have to do the modeling work, which is pretty well done. I wouldn't want to be held to it, but I'm guessing it's probably a 12 month process, something like that. In our minds we're thinking 2021 is when we start ramping tons up. But again, it is completely subject to the vagaries of the permitting process.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then he made a brief comment in your presentation on the density of the deposit being just applied on the same density, but your feelings towards that being incorrect. Can you give a bit more color on exactly what you mean by that?

Mick McMullen

Yes. Well, look if you read the technical report, you see there's just a standard density of 2.9 applied across the entire resource. That's probably okay, but when we actually do the reconciliation there and we look at our truck counts and everything, and we're doing more work on the density, it's probably a bit light on by somewhere like 4% or 5%.

Mike Parkin

So is that -- that's part of the reason why you're giving positive tonnage reconciliation?

Mick McMullen

Yes, that's correct. So that -- let's call it 25% year-to-date, that's probably accounts for 4% to 5% and then the other, let's call it 20% account -- is accounted for by either internal waste that actually is ore, just based on the drill spacing that was in the resource and now we're at much tighter spacing and peripheral. And it's probably that peripheral that is a slightly lower grade stuff.

Mike Parkin

Okay. That’s great. And then, on the savings through to 2022, you’re talking about $35 million maybe a better question for Jaco on what’s the split on that in terms of OpEx and CapEx, it is like some of the maintenance costs? Is that actually like a sustaining CapEx item, or is the bulk of that going to kind of flow-through OpEx?

Jaco Crouse

The bulk of it they will be on the operating cost. Obviously, with some of the -- on the major component replacements on the 795 trucks, this is a small capital component associated with that. But I would say it's probably about 90% allocation to operating costs.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then in terms of a go forward basis, is that sustainable? It's just that you have given that as like a short-term kind of target, but it's definitely -- it sounds like it's something that should continue going on for the rest of the life of mine?

Mick McMullen

Yes, it is through 2022, so obviously those are all the contracts that we focused on right now and obviously we still going through that process. But that is the total savings that we are expecting over this period.

Mike Parkin

Right. And then on rolling contracts you could hopefully potentially kind of maintain that kind of cost structure?

Mick McMullen

Correct.

Mike Parkin

Right. And then on the TMA, but this seems to be a positive improvement there. With this massive positive tonnage reconciliation, is there going to be a need for fourth cell to be added to the life of mine point?

Mick McMullen

No it doesn't look like at the moment, but again I don’t have that full hands. I guess what I’m -- I’m not sitting here telling you that we are going to get 25% increase in tons for the next 20 years, because I don't have that answer yet. It doesn't look like it. We have excess capacity, but that's really why I need to do -- we need to get that results like that’s a critical thing for us to get implied.

Mike Parkin

And I can't recall on top of my head, is the 3-cell design -- I think that factored in West Detour tonnage as well. Am I correct on that?

Mick McMullen

Yes, that's correct.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And just one last one, in terms of like timing around getting a new life of mine plant, is there -- have you got down a path far enough to kind of give us an estimate of when we might expect that?

Mick McMullen

Now, it will be some time next year, but we haven’t because again it's really driven by that the resource and so how quickly we can drill like crazy on the bottom of the pit with the asset.

Mike Parkin

Okay. So it's kind of [technical difficulty]?

Mick McMullen

I can't give you the timing right at this point.

Our next question comes from Daniel McConvey of Rossport Investments.

Daniel McConvey

Good morning, Mick and everyone and congratulations on a great quarter, great free cash flow and positive cash. First question on the stripping on your slide 12, just it looks pretty obvious, but I just want to confirm. So you're looking at 100 million less tons move to next three years which $3 is roughly a ton, whatever it does move, that’s roughly $300 million less than the original plan. Is that right?

Mick McMullen

Yes. Yes, that's correct.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Now in your slide you are showing the grade reconciliation on 10. I mean -- and need just kind of refer to this, but your -- you have some great balance reconciliations in the last two years. You're not -- you're saying that's not going to continue like that forever, but is there any reason for the next two or three years given where you are in the ore body, that he would think that we will continue near those rates or above 10% versus turning the other way.

Mick McMullen

Well, I'm just -- all I'm saying to you is that I can't sit here today and tell you hand on my heart that it will continue. I’m not saying it won't continue, but that’s what we need to do with resource. What I think we are pretty comfortable on is that we're seeing 4% or 5% more tons just from the density. We are not seeing any reason why that wouldn’t continue. That I -- I’m not comfortable with the sort of forecast based on the historical performance what that will be going forward. We’ve got pretty good visibility for the next 6 to 9 months, I suppose and moderate visibility for bid after that, but not enough to maybe give you a forecast here right today. So the more short-term end of that forecast in terms of earthmoving schedule, we do have confidence in terms of what reserve reconciliation looks like, because we have a short-term reconciliation block model. But a lot of the rest of the reduction in waste is actually as a result of using discounted cash flows to plan the pit as opposed to undiscounted. And the reason why you see a bit of a difference next year, but really it's the following two years where the big difference is, is that this is a big pit. And as we change the facing of the pit, we actually need to have new all roads similarly with the -- using the shovels more efficiently. We've actually changed the bench height. This is not a small operation that you can just make a decision and change it next quarter, its big.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Thank you. On lower detour underground can you mine that concurrently with the open pit once you get through the studies, assuming it as you envision it now?

Mick McMullen

Possibly is my answer. But again we haven't done the study.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Mick McMullen

Thanks Dan.

Our next question comes from Carey MacRury of Cannaccord Genuity.

Carey MacRury

Hi, good morning, guys. Congrats on a great quarter.

Mick McMullen

Thank you.

Carey MacRury

Just one question on -- again on the reserve resources, clearly we are working to update the model there. But your price assumption of $1,100 Canadian. Just wondering do you plan to change that and is there decent upside to higher metal prices in terms of the open pit, or is that relatively insensitive to metal price assumption?

Mick McMullen

We'll probably run at something like $1,250 and CAD$1.25 I think. And that obviously you get -- you will get a bigger pit at that. Obviously, cost of moved around a bit as well. So morning costs were little higher processing costs are a little lower. So net-net, yes, you probably get a bigger pit. But actually probably the more important thing, I think is, we're starting to use a variable cutoff grade. So in the current reserve, there's fixed 2.5 gram cutoff grade which actually is above the marginal cutoff grade. And there is a lot of material in the pit that’s currently classed as waste that would be above marginal cutoff grade, below 0.5. So that’s the autumn period important, bit of information that -- work stream that underlies really optimizing that cutoff grade.

Carey MacRury

They’re in the order of magnitude that you can talk about that you see in terms of ounces.

Mick McMullen

No.

Carey MacRury

No?

Mick McMullen

Not at this stage. We are obviously got a bit of a view, but it's not -- I think its pre-material for us talk about that at this point.

Carey MacRury

Okay, fair. And then just given all the moving parts in 2019 on tons moved and -- is there any guidance you can gave into 2020 on the grade specifically.. is it more or less can be in lined with the previous mine planner. Any sort of indicative guidance you can give there would be great.

Mick McMullen

[Indiscernible] we probably a 3 year guidance early next year. This time.

Carey MacRury

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you.

Mick McMullen

Yes. And because there's a lot of work underway at the moment. The next stop when we -- again coming back to credibility points when we come out and say that we’re going to do something, we want to be very, very sure that we are going to do that which perhaps as an college indication of the company.

Carey MacRury

Great. Thank you..

Our next question comes from Don Blyth of Paradigm Capital.

Mick McMullen

Hi, there. Congrats. Making all whole team one, excellent quarter here. Just a bit of a follow-up on the permitting to increase the mill throughput. Can you give a sense of sort of what’s involved there. For instance, will this require any sort of review or update of the environmental permitting? And would any public sort of stakeholder consultations be required?

Mick McMullen

Yes. It pretty well revolves around A quality. And so there is modeling work that’s being down and being done, that looks at quality from crushing, dust, explosives and stuff and stuff, and then you've got to then resubmit that. And yes, there is -- there would be a public consultation process. It's a process permitting works in Ontario. But it is a process you've got to go through.

Carey MacRury

Okay. Fair enough. And you mentioned more drilling on zone 58 North. How would you sort of rank the relative importance of that Zone 58 North versus, say, the lower Detour underground and West Detour. Have you set any sort of budget for zone 58? Just to get a sense of how big that is.

Mick McMullen

We have actually -- we put a draft budget up. We haven’t approved it, but it's not massive, but we’re not looking at putting a decline in this year, I think, at some point, had sort of been proposed some point. But there is a bit of drilling to go in there I think this -- there is a still open with life to sort of get a get a bit of a better field. In turns of moving the needle from an economics point of view, probably lower detail because it's just bigger. We have the potential to move the needle more. But conversely 58 North is high -- is reasonably good priced. It's small tonnage. It would flow through the mills and possibly be coming earlier. Again coming back to that question of do you mine Lower Detour concurrently with a bit or later. We don’t have that answer yet. So we’ve been pretty busy here sorting the core business out. As we come out of that and we’re now going to be a bit of appliance. We got the resources to actually tackle both of those things, I think, going forward.

Carey MacRury

Excellent. Congrats again.

Mick McMullen

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Kerry Smith of Haywood Securities.

Kerry Smith

Thanks, operator. Mick, in October you suggested that the grade was sort of a plus a gram. Is that kind of the grade that you expect to see through the rest of this quarter then?

Mick McMullen

Yes. It's [indiscernible] somewhere in that order, like the average mill grade won't be last, because there will be days when you won't be getting enough to fill the mill out of the pit. And so we will be pulling off that stuff off. But we will certainly be -- I must bit -- I can't recall what the average grade forecast for the quarter is but it's probably not ounce, maybe closer to 0.95. But it's certainly going to-- its a strong quarter. You can tell from that production quarter-to-date that it's looking like a pretty strong quarter.

Kerry Smith

All right. Okay. Great. And then maybe last one. Jaco on the payables that were up in the port [indiscernible]. What is the primary driver for that increase in the payables. Are you just pushing the payables out or what's going on there.

Jaco Crouse

No, it’s the same as what we did in, I think we -re-disclosed it in Q2. So part of this was -- a lot of our payables was done on a prepaid basis historically. And so we are taking that to more market terms where we go to 30% to 45%.

Kerry Smith

Okay. So the payables as you said, probably be pretty static now on a go forward basis then.

Mick McMullen

Yes. So I mean, obviously based on seasonality in there, because if you look again that we are our largest capital spend is in Q3. So I’m expecting that number to come slightly down in Q4, but it moves with what the total outlay is on CapEx as well as OpEx.

Kerry Smith

Okay. Okay. And that’s [indiscernible] thank you. And make us there a plan maintenance shut down in Q4, just remind me if -- and if there's what coming days that might be.

Mick McMullen

Yes, there will be a short one as always there's one every quarter. The June quarter has two. And actually the September quarter, the Q3 this year we actually had -- it was 1, but it was a long one. It was -- or, let's say, 12 days. So we have a short one planned about now actually. 4 days I think from memory, but it's not one of the big one.

Kerry Smith

Okay. Okay. And you’ve brought a third rig in for the grade control drilling in the pit, the third RC rig. How far ahead are you now with you in great control in terms of months of production or however you want to characterize it. And what will that third rig allow you to get to?

Mick McMullen

Well, we are not [indiscernible] obviously because that’s why we brought extra region. We would have a pretty good coverage for 6 months. We’ve got, I guess you call it, patchy coverage for the following 6 to 12 months. And where you would like in a perfect world, I would like to have 2 years ahead of me. And again, that money that we’re spending is on our mining costs. So we are spending that money upfront and we’re not getting the benefit until light appears. We will not get any benefit, really because we haven’t really run the resource. But I just want everyone to understand when people say our mining costs have gone up, there's a couple of specific reasons for that, past mainly. And -- but on a total business basis, that money will spend.

Kerry Smith

Okay. And then maybe just my last question. You would had some issues for a while with one information groups. I guess with the filing of EIS. Can we assume that, that relationship is sort of amended? Or how you would characterize it?

Mick McMullen

Well, look I would think we could characterize it by saying, obviously, people know there was an election there in early July. I think it's also fair to say that the company probably didn’t leave up to its commitments. And therefore on sort of [indiscernible] clean to make sure that -- I guess, there's two new leaders in town. And there's a desire, I think, from both sides for us to have a better working relationship and that we I think its evidence for the fact that we got the closure plan update approved, which all of our First Nations partners had to comment on. The fact that we now have been invited to submit to West Detour permit application. And that being and we are going through the consultation process, I think we are in a different place to where the company has been for the illustrious, yes.

Kerry Smith

All right. Okay. Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Tim [indiscernible] of TWP securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, good. Hi, can you hear me.

Mick McMullen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, good. Hi. Congratulations guys on the great quarter. Looking across the board, it looks like your total cash costs went down from your guidance last quarter, all the way down to $730. All in and sustaining cost with great $1,978 which is on the lower end of the guidance. And your free cash flow numbers, if I’m not mistake basically quite [indiscernible] from 7.3 million to 37.5 million. So my question is this. You guys are in great shape moving into the right direction. We got a tremendous cash position at $44 million, down to it looks like about $100 million in debt. If I’m not mistaken how do you folks see the future looking over the next year or so in terms of maximizing your stock price. And are you receiving any interest? If I were a major gulf company that would be sending their loved ones, right now. Have you received any interest and what type of price if you did receive interest of some interested by a company, what type of price would be attracted to the folks. Given the environment, we are now where it appears we might be in a bull market for gold? Thank you.

Mick McMullen

I will take that one. ,Just to clarify, we’ve actually gotten $44 million of net cash. So yes we got a $100 million of debt but we’re going to $144 million that we had at the end of Q3. Today we got a $165 million. So when that cash just to clarify that, in terms of what are we doing to get that stock price up? Well, I think it comes back to deliberate on what we say we're going to do, which, again, historically, company probably hasn’t had the best reputation for. It's all about having been outspoken a lot to shareholders about why don't they buy more of the shares, why don’t they buy any of the shares. It's that -- the free cash flow is always coming 2 or 3 years out. And every year that was another 2 or two years. So we -- from day one, when I turned up here, we said we were are going to run the business as a business and we got to generate free cash flow, sustainably over the long-term. . There's no point stop and waste movement, and then the normal [indiscernible] quarter or two and then you [indiscernible] at all. In terms of your other question on M&A, so actually in terms of the stock price, I think if we do what we say we are going to do and we deliver on what we say and we actually optimize the business, and we get our contracts right and we make money for shareholders. I think the share prices will go after itself, quite frankly. I'm on the road a lot. We educate people about the company. There's obviously people know, let's call it, the old day tool. We like to try and change that view to do that. I think the share price looks after itself. In terms of your other question, it's not appropriate to be discussing that sort of stuff on a conference call. All I can say to people is that we are open to all opportunities to create value for shareholders. Other than that, I don’t think we can comment any further.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Great quarter.

Mick McMullen

Thank you.

Jaco Crouse

Thank you.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mick McMullen for any closing remarks.

Mick McMullen

Well, thanks everyone for dialing in. And we look forward to speaking to you again after our Q4, which at this stage, looks like being a pretty strong quarter. Thank you.

