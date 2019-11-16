Amazon: Finally At A Reasonable Price

Prime Video might be small, but it could become the drop that pushes Amazon to the top side of the estimates.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to deliver robust revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing wonderfully in the following years. Investing in the company presents an untroubled risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and excellent upside potential. As for its price, it is quite overvalued, but the little downside and high upside make it worth paying a premium for the stock.

While Amazon Prime Video might not be the most valuable asset of the company, the streaming wars will make it more relevant and should increase Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Why Prime Video Matters

Amazon Prime Video has been doing a fantastic job. It has a variety of original content that has made a mark in the industry and has managed to select and license content remarkably well.

Next year, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be offering at least one streaming service, and the streaming wars will initiate.

Source: 9gag

The streaming wars will make the public choose how many streaming services they need and which ones. Amazon Prime Video has a fantastic advantage. Its service is bundled with Amazon Prime. Because it is bundled, families that try to cut streaming services are unlikely to consider cutting Amazon Prime as it would represent losing the Benefits of Prime. Similarly, families wanting to add more streaming services might put Amazon Prime first in line, as it appears to come free with the Amazon Prime subscription.

Valuation

In the past five years, revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of 20.2% and 30.9% with a growing trend. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 16% compared to the past average of 27.3%. Looking at the gross margin, it has ranged between 29.5% and 40.2%, and the trend has been up. The assessment considers an average gross margin of 46.6% compared to the past average of 35%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 10.4% and 12.7% with a tendency to be up. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 13% compared to the past average of 11.8%. G&A, as a percentage of revenue, has been between 18.7% and 22.4%, and the trend has been positive. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 23.6% compared to the past average of 20.4%

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Amazon in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, and considering the 2020 price, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 51% and, at best, overvalued by 26%. So, the stock is overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 15.34% probability that Amazon will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 3.8%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition multiplied by their respective outputs.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

In Amazon's case, the statistical value is not very high. However, the potential upside is significant, and the downside is limited, which is an attractive proposition.

Conclusions

The company has the chance to become a home-runner and significantly improve the returns of the whole portfolio. If the company does not manage to perform at the high end of the spectrum, it is likely to perform the market. Ideally, the price should be lower to get in, but it is unlikely to happen because of its size and the attractive risk-reward proposition that the stock presents.

Amazon Prime Video has become an excellent service, and when compared to other bundled services like YouTube Premium (GOOG)(GOOGL), it is the best. While it is far from Amazon's main assets, it could be the critical catalyst that increases Amazon Prime subscriptions nationally and internationally. If the effect is reflected in the US in the first half of 2020, it will surely be stronger globally, where Amazon Prime is not so widespread.

Amazon Prime might not become the king of streaming services, but it could be the one that profits the most from the streaming wars. The recent price drop, together with the beginning of the streaming wars, makes it a fantastic time to take a blue-chip company at a reasonable price and a chance to make a home run.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.