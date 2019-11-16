Wix: A Platform For Innovation

We believe the market is underrating the sustainability of revenue growth - combined with a clean balance sheet and potential operating leverage, we see shares as a buy.

Opportunity lies in expanded offerings like Corvid, which provides users the tools to innovate on top of the Wix platform and further breaks down friction points.

Wix.com (WIX) continues to be a leading software firm enabling businesses to build on top of their website development platform. The company has seen strong growth in their revenue coupled with sizable margins - this has led to a meteoric rise in shares which are up nearly 50% year-to-date. The company recently reported Q3 earnings, delivering continued growth across multiple areas.

The software landscape is constantly changing - some companies see immediate product-market fit only to find their success temporary as larger firms take over in the blink of an eye. This is where the concept of an economic moat becomes essential – companies without a wide moat will be vulnerable to competitive forces. Unlike other software firms, when we look at Wix we see a company with a sizable moat and a great opportunity ahead of it.

By removing barriers to entry - primarily technical skills associated with website development - Wix is enabling new businesses to flourish. At the same time, the company provides businesses with quality tools to create advanced applications which further grows their market opportunity. Adding in company-specific factors like a healthy balance sheet and the potential for operating leverage we see shares as an attractive investment.

Financial Highlights

Wix’s top line has continued to grow at a robust rate, with Q3 seeing revenue reach $197M growing by 26% year-on-year. On a TTM basis, revenue is ~$721M and grew by ~29% year-on-year. Looking ahead, management previously guided FY19 revenue in the range of $761-765 million, representing growth of 26-27% year-on-year – Q3 guidance tightened the high end of this range by ~$2 million.

With new product offerings, such as Wix Code which caters to the developer community, the company is effectively expanding their TAM. We believe that innovation on behalf of Wix, as well as from companies on the Wix platform, will lead to a snowball effect in revenues as increased business is conducted on top the Wix platform.

In 3Q19, Wix reported 160 million registered users up from 137 million in 3Q18 or 17% year-on-year. Premium subscribers came in at 4.4 million up from 3.8 million in the same quarter last year, or 15% growth y/y. As a percentage of total registered users, premium subscriber has remained flat. In 2Q14, premium subscribers as a percentage of total registered users was ~2%. By 3Q19, this expanded by around 80 basis points to ~2.8%.

Premium subscriber share of total registered users has expanded by less than one percentage point. Although conversions from registered users to premium have been rather slow, we also think that Wix is just in the early innings of what will be high-value product offerings. As this happens, not only will more conversions follow but there is also opportunity for higher value extraction per conversion. This was evident in Q3 as management noted significant growth in cohort customer lifetime value. On the Q3 press release, the company stated that:

Our results this quarter reflect strong growth in the lifetime value of our user cohorts. This growth has been driven by a combination of increasing subscriptions and monetization per subscription, which demonstrates the high value of our products and success with our recent pricing optimization efforts Source: 3Q19 Press Release

Through offerings like Corvid by Wix, which allows for advanced web applications to be constructed, the use cases for applications built on top of Wix will grow at a fast pace. Whereas previously the potential applications were limited (small business with static landing page) a new business on Wix today can create a web application using different application programming interfaces ("API") where the sky is the limit. As friction points are removed, innovation on the platform is magnified.

Margins in the quarter contracted quite a bit – non-GAAP gross margin came in at 74% versus 80% in 3Q18. Management mentions that the decline was attributable to the growth of Wix Payments which was launched in 4Q18. Operating expenses in the quarter came in at ~83% of sales, up from ~81% of sales in 3Q18. Both sales & marketing (“S&M”) and research & development (“R&D”) spend as a percentage of sales was higher relative to last year. In the long run, we are optimistic that R&D investments will pay off as new product offerings equate to larger economic opportunities. When it comes to S&M, we believe continued growth in revenue and strong retention could result in operating leverage.

Valuation & Takeaways

By building out new products and services for users, the company is setting the scene for innovation to take place on their platform. On top of this is the company’s heavy spend on sales & marketing (S&M) – we believe this is one area where the company will see operating leverage in. Combined, we see operating level margins reaching higher levels than they are today.

For a relative valuation, we compare Wix with peers that also provide businesses with a platform and key tools. Compared to the peer group, shares are valued below the median at ~10x EV/sales. We do believe the company warrants a premium but also think that the market is underestimating the sustainability of the company’s growth rate. Unlike many other peers in software, we believe Wix boasts a wide economic moat strengthened by the company’s industry-leading position.

With few alternatives providing solutions as powerful as Wix, we believe that the company does hold pricing power – management also touched upon this in the press release citing pricing optimization efforts as a growth driver. All these factors combined paint Wix as a high-quality business. For investors with long-term holding periods, we see shares providing a healthy rate of return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.