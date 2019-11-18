A High Yield Muni CEF With A 6% Distribution Yield: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

It currently trades at a 10% premium to NAV, but the fund has historically traded at a premium to NAV - sometimes much higher.

Munis are usually compared to taxable bonds by looking at the tax-equivalent yield, so on an absolute basis, munis don't look very attractive.

Most of our members are US-based investors that are looking for the highest possible after-tax income. That means that we either generate a nominal amount high enough to cover tax liabilities and still leave us with the income we need, OR, generate that income through tax-exempt instruments like municipal bonds. We don't provide much coverage on munis, but in the event our members have an interest, we will provide an article on a periodic basis.

Because our members reside all over the United States, we don't necessarily focus on individual bonds issued by specific states. Instead, we provide ideas on municipal bonds through ETFs and Closed-End Funds. Investors who reside in States with no state income tax might benefit more than investors that reside in states with a state income tax, so as you evaluate how this fund or any muni fund fits into your portfolio, keep that in mind.

We will be monitoring these ETFs and CEFs on a regular basis, but for now, the goal is to provide more detailed articles on the positions in the portfolio on a bi-monthly basis.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) is a long duration muni bond fund with about $370 million in AUM and a distribution yield of about 6% - slightly higher than the stated 5.01% dividend yield. The difference over the previous 12 months is due to a portion of long-term capital gains that were also distributed.

Source: YCharts

Performance

The fund has outperformed the Muni National Long category on an annualized basis for the 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods. Over the past 12 months, the fund has generated a total return of 18.6%, which is 7% above the category average and almost 10% above the Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Source: YCharts

The fund did have a big down year in 2013 when it declined almost 12.6% but in all other years, the fund has outperformed the index.

Source: YCharts

From a risk perspective, the fund has shown higher standard deviation than the index, which is not surprising, given its longer duration and lower rated issues. However, the Sharpe ratio, a risk-adjusted return metric - is in line with the 3 and 5-year metrics for the index. Because of 2013, the fund's Sharpe ratio falls short of the index for the 10-year period.

Source: YCharts

Top Holdings

The top holdings of the fund are in California, New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Texas, so investors in those states would benefit more than those not in those states. Holdings issued by entities in those States make up almost half of the fund's holdings, and the Top 10 States make up 72% of holdings.

Source: Author Calculations, PIMCO

Exposures

100% of invested assets of the fund are in municipal bonds, and as the second chart below indicates, 91% of the current holdings have a maturity of greater than 10 years.

Source: YCharts

My Take

Investors looking for tax-exempt income may prefer to invest in individual muni bonds, but we found this to be very challenging for all except very large portfolios and only with the help of a muni bond expert actively managing the portfolio.

We do not recommend and do not have the capabilities to provide adequate advice on individual issues. The PIMCO fund provides exposure to roughly 208 issues, none of which would greatly impact your portfolio if something were to go wrong, and yet the overall distribution rate is north of 5%.

Lastly, the fund pays its distributions monthly, so smoothing of income is also a benefit provided by the fund that might be difficult to emulate using individual securities.

One caveat is that it is trading at a 12% premium to NAV. However, looking at the historical premium/discount, the current premium does not look unreasonable.

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies Get access to my 5 Unique Income Portfolios or use my Model Portfolio that combines four out of the five income objectives listed below and includes recommended allocations. Stable Monthly Income

Income Dividend Growth

High Income

Tax-Exempt Income

Income Income Safety My name is Arturo Neto, a CFA charterholder and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor, and I put together a team of Chartered Financial Analysts and seasoned investment professionals to guide you with your income investing. As a member, you also get 20% discounts on Financial Planning and Portfolio Guidance offered through NFG Wealth. Join Now

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.