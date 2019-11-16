EWH: Buy Hong Kong, Just Not Through iShares

I have lived in Hong Kong for almost 10 years so far, and have long been impressed with how clean, safe, and efficient this city has been. Dealing with the government from issues ranging from getting a visa, completing a tax return, or even evicting a tenant have been far more straightforward and fair-seeming here than any other city I have worked in so far, with Singapore being the closest comparison. Naturally, I was surprised how dramatically life has changed here this year with tear gas, water cannons, and destroyed traffic lights, turnstiles, and shop windows becoming a regular weekend occurrence in a city where graffiti and late trains were until recently unthinkable. Until this week, unrest was mostly confined to weekends, but this week the roads and central business district have reached new levels of chaos, driving the Education Bureau to cancel classes.

For many US-based investors, the most straightforward way to allocate to Hong Kong since 1996 has been through the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH). In this article, I will list out some facts of about Hong Kong and EWH that investors and traders should consider.

Fact #1: Hong Kong stocks fell this week, but are still up month-on-month and year-on-year

Given the sharp contrast between no unrest last year and weekly skirmishes with police in riot gear this year, one might expect Hong Kong stocks to have sold off. Rather, Hong Kong stocks are still up month-on-month and year-on-year.

Fact #2: Historically, Hong Kong has tracked global stocks more closely than Chinese stocks

Although Hong Kong has been an undisputed part of China since 1997, stocks classified as "Hong Kong" by MSCI (and so included in EWH) have more closely tracked global stock benchmarks than mainland Chinese ones. Below is a 10-year chart comparing EWH with the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI , standing for "All Countries World Index") versus the iShares FTSE Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

Note that components of EWH and FXI trade side by side on the Hong Kong exchange, in Hong Kong dollars, and the difference between the two is whether the companies' business is primarily mainland or Hong Kong based. This can be explained by the pattern that even though mainland China is an increasingly important part of the business of not only Hong Kong, but the whole Asian region, that the companies in EWH are still somewhat decoupled from both the mainland and Hong Kong economies, as we'll see in the next fact.

Fact #3: 24% of EWH is in one stock, 35% are in the top 3

24% of EWH is allocated to its top holding: insurance company AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY), followed by 7.4% in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCF , operator of one of the world's largest stock exchanges) and almost 5% in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY). This top-heavy concentration, combined with EWH's high 0.48% expense ratio, is why I "trade, don't own" this ETF, preferring instead to accumulate individual names listed in Hong Kong.

A quick look at the chart below shows that the top three stocks track EWH "closely enough", with AAGIY having outperformed and CKHUY having underperformed over the past three years, and HKXCF tracking the index most closely.

#4: Hong Kong retains its AA+/Aa2/AA credit rating

Last month, S&P affirmed Hong Kong's credit rating just one notch below AAA. While this is more a sign of the Hong Kong governments extreme fiscal prudence and low levels of debt, it is assuring that the major credit rating agency still sees risks here limited.

#5: The Hong Kong dollar peg and currency regime are solid

Much of the fake news I have been reading this year about Hong Kong's financial system has to do with capital flight and bank failures. The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged at a rate of 7.75 - 7.85 to the US dollar since 1983, and maintains this peg with 100% US dollar reserves at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. In other words, Hong Kong dollars are created and redeemed the same way shares of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) are, and although there are conspiracy theorists that believe the gold/dollars aren't really there, the peg has been tested time and time again.

The best way to monitor any real risk of the Hong Kong dollar breaking away from the US dollar is to watch the spread between 10 year Hong Kong government bonds (HKGBs) and US treasuries (USTs). As of this writing, 10 year HKGBs traded at a yield over 30 basis points lower than USTs, indicating Hong Kong is still flush with local currency deposits not interested in chasing higher US yields.

#6: The Hang Seng is very different from EWH

On TV and in newspapers, the main benchmark of Hong Kong stocks is the Hang Seng Index, not EWH. Although the two are highly correlated, the Hang Seng Index contains nominally British bank HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), mainland internet giant Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), and mainland banking giant China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) as top components alongside AIA. HSBC is still very much a Hong Kong play (as outlined in this earlier article, after HSBC made 100% of its 2016 profit in Hong Kong), while the other two show the importance of mainland technology and financial services to the future of this city. I prefer to reduce or eliminate financial exposure to Hong Kong stock portfolios for a variety of reasons, which are worth another article entirely, but that's another factor keeping both EWH and the Hang Seng in my "trade, don't own" category. Below is a brief chart showing the stock performance and earnings per share paths of HSBC versus Tencent (the latter explained in this earlier article).

Fact #7: The Best Proxy for Hong Kong's unrest and recovery may be the shares of our public transit operator

One target of Hong Kong's massive vandalism this year has been the operator of our public transit system, the MTR Corporation Limited (OTCPK:MTRJF). Anyone who has ridden the New York City subway and the Hong Kong MTR must be impressed by how clean, on time, efficient, and profitable the latter has been throughout its 40 year history. Despite massive vandalism of MTR trains and stations, and the decision to stop train services early for the past several weeks to allow more time for repairs, MTR Corp's shares have shown remarkable resilience and are still up year on year, somewhat outperforming EWH. For purer exposure to the actual Hong Kong economy, I would choose to accumulate these shares rather than those of EWH.

The below chart shows evolution of MTR Corp's earnings and share price over the past 10 years.

Fact #8: Recession in Hong Kong would have little impact on EWH

For those looking at how deep Hong Kong's recession will be, it is worth noting that many of these top components of EWH have little or no exposure to Hong Kong's actual "on the ground" economy that has been disrupted by smashed windows and lower hotel occupancy. Trade and financial services make up more than 100% of Hong Kong's "GDP", and AIA, HKEX, and Hang Seng bank will continue to provide these services whether residents walk on the street or not. Companies with more acute exposure to "pedestrian" Hong Kong life simply don't weigh enough into EWH to give EWH exposure to a Hong Kong recession.

Conclusion

Daily life in Hong Kong has become more and more disrupted by skirmishes between the black and blue shirts, and many residents here are surprised it has lasted so long with no end in sight. While I will not pretend to predict if or when these events might end and life might return back to normal, I remain bullish on the long term future of Greater China and Hong Kong's role as its front door. At the right price, I would pick up a trading position on EWH to cover fears related to "Hong Kong" headlines not reflected in the fundamentals of AIA or HKEX shares, though have hopefully made clear that EWH is lopsided proxy for Hong Kong's financial sector at best.

