Natural Gas: Massive Weather Model Divergence Presents Excellent Trading Setup

Our take is that if ECMWF-EPS reverts higher, Dec. contracts have upside to $2.85/MMBtu.

Another reason why we are long at the moment is because the market seems to be significantly discounting GFS-ENS and only watching ECMWF-EPS.

Our view has now flipped from being bearish to being bullish.

There's a massive disagreement in the weather models right now, and the fate of where natural gas prices go will be determined by which one wins.

Welcome to the massive divergence edition of Natural Gas Daily!

There's a massive disagreement in the weather models right now, and the fate of where natural gas prices go will be determined by which one wins.

ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS have very different views at the moment for where the weather is trending. For GFS-ENS, the blocking pattern in Canada persists, which then leads to a pronounced cold in the Northeast. This spikes HDDs and is bullish for natural gas.

Source: HFIRweather.com

But, for ECMWF-EPS, the blocking pattern is not there in Canada, so the cold is not as pronounced, which is why we are seeing heating demand trend along the seasonal average.

Our view at the start of this week was that the weather models would keep trending bearish, resulting in our DGAZ position. Up until yesterday, in fact, the weather models appeared to have been trending that way. But we have now completely reversed course. Our view now is that ECMWF-EPS is likely to catch up to GFS-ENS, which could see a much colder than normal outlook into the end of November and early December.

Source: HFI Portfolio

Our trading position, as a result, reflects our change in view. We have now sold our DGAZ positions at a small profit to being long UGAZ.

Another reason why we are long at the moment is because the market seems to be significantly discounting GFS-ENS and only watching ECMWF-EPS. As a result, if GFS-ENS was to come in on its outlook, the downside would be somewhat limited, while a bullish surprise from ECMWF-EPS would send prices much higher. Our take is that if ECMWF-EPS reverts higher, Dec. contracts have upside to $2.85/MMBtu.

This is how we are currently playing the near-term natural gas outlook.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. Sign-up here now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.