PoolCorp Valuation Is At A Premium

PoolCorp (POOL) operates 372 distribution centers that sell everything needed to create a backyard escape. The company has grown its presence through new warehouse openings and acquisitions. Shares continue to trade a premium valuation despite being exposed to a severely economically sensitive sector. While the U.S. consumer and spending has been strong, there will be a recession sooner than later and when it happens the stock will suffer. The company has worked to create a more recession resistant business but ultimately depends heavily on construction of new pools. The company has continued to acquire competitors to help improve margins where it can as well. However, competition that is privately held can compete better when it comes to pricing. We will discuss the value of the shares and competition further.

PoolCorp recently reported earnings that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Coming out of the strongest time of year for the company this is great to see. Sales grew a healthy 10.7%, however 1% of this was due to an extra selling day in the quarter. Further more a deeper look shows us base sales were up 9% once accounting for acquisitions and inflation. This means true organic growth was about 8% for the quarter. Additionally, the company noted below average precipitation and the hottest summer on record tied with 2015 to lead to a stronger selling season. Still quite healthy, but from a valuation perspective, the company trades at 32x earnings. This is a higher valuation than many other companies with better balance sheets, less cyclical exposure, and better growth trade at. Granted compared to distribution peers, PoolCorp has a better growth trajectory.

The company is heavily exposed to the U.S. for revenue and explains why despite the global slow down the company has done so well. This does however leave the company exposed to any recession at home. A more global revenue exposure could protect revenues from any prolonged slow down in the United States specifically.

The company has had a strong history of organic growth the last few years coming out of the Great Recession specifically.

From 2007 to 2009 the company saw revenue decline over 20%. More importantly, net income declined 72%. As the company has recovered it has since doubled revenues from 2010 to 2019 allowing the company to grow its presence by over 100 branches.

Thanks to an installed base of in-ground pools that has continued to grow, the company has a stronger base of recurring sales for parts and maintenance it can count on.

However, while the company is less exposed than it was in 2007, it is important to understand what the maintenance items include.

Maintenance not only includes chemicals for pool condition, it includes liners, pumps, salt generators, and heat pumps that are mechanical, expensive in nature, and need to be replaced due to wear and tear. This will be less imperative during a recession for home owners to replace. In some instances, people downsize during a recession and no longer can afford their home with a pool which comes with increased electric expense along with those chemicals.

When a recession happens, and a household depends on a single income or reduced income, than the likelihood of maintaining or running a pool becomes less so.

If we take into account a 12% revenue decline during the next recession this would lead us back to results reported in 2016. This also would be representative of about a 40% decline in net income. PoolCorp would report revenues of about $2.5 billion, and net income of around $150 million which is presuming no increase in margin pressure. Putting a fair multiple of 20x earnings on the estimated $3.70 per share it would earn, the stock would trade back to $74 per share. Even applying a 25x multiple to these earnings, the stock would trade around $93 per share. This would represent a decline of 54% to 64% in share price.

Taking a look at valuation, we can see if shares are expensive versus their own trading history.

Versus their own history, POOL shares trade at a premium to their P/S ratio, P/E, P/B, and presuming 7% growth in earnings next year it will trade at premium to its forward P/E. I typically prefer to buy shares at a discount to their trading history. If there was expected above average growth to come than I would consider a premium or inline valuation metric but that is not the case here.

Next, looking at historical yield, we can see if shares offer an above average or below average dividend to a new investor.

The current yield of 1.08% is below the average 1.39%. For the shares to yield an above average dividend they would need to trade some where closer to $150 per share. Even for the shares to trade back to their average yield they would need to trade a bit below $160. This chart tells us that at this time shares are once again overvalued.

Last, we look at the DCF valuation.

With earnings coming in at $630 or the middle of the narrowed guidance range for 2019, and a growth rate of 10% in earnings for the next 5 years declining to 6% thereafter, a fair value of $158 was found. This presumes no recession or decline in earnings in the foreseeable future. Again, this company is cyclical and economically sensitive to construction and increased consumer spending. This implies shares are overvalued by about 22%.

While PoolCorp is the largest distributor for pools and pool supplies, the exposure to the a strong American consumer leaves the company somewhat vulnerable. Eventually, a recession will once again happen and the company will most likely see a significant decline in revenues and earnings. Of course there is always a return to growth and this would be the time perhaps that POOL shares offer the best opportunity for a new position. At this time, with shares trading at a premium to their own 5 year history, a below average yield, and a higher price than DCF calculations show, the shares are not a buy in my view. Should these metrics change or the company display results above and beyond expectations, I would reconsider my position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.