Alibaba's sets new Singles' Day record

Final figures from Alibaba's (BABA) 24-hour Singles' Day event showed that sales hit a record $38.4B, more than Amazon's (AMZN) haul last quarter from online store sales. The news didn't move the stock on Monday, however, and ended the day down 0.2% to $186.71. Analysts appeared focused on sales growth for the festival, which eased to 26% (from 27% in 2018), and marked the weakest expansion since the annual shopping blitz began in 2009.

Saudi Aramco releases IPO prospectus

Up to 0.5% of shares will be allocated to individual investors in what could be the biggest initial public offering in history (the process will begin on November 17 and close on December 4). Other crucial information was lacking, like the total percentage of the company to be sold, the level at which the shares will be priced, and an estimate of the total value of Aramco (ARMCO). Give or take a trillion... Analyst valuations of the state-backed oil giant have so far varied greatly, ranging from between $1.2T to $2.3T.

OPEC under pressure from U.S shale

The U.S. shale revolution will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, according to the IEA's annual World Energy Outlook. In fact, the country will account for 85% of the increase in global oil production to 2030, which will rise to 19M barrels a day and push down the share of the global oil market held by OPEC members and Russia to 47% (from 55% in the mid 2000s). "Countries whose economies are exclusively reliant on oil-and-gas reserves are facing serious challenges," said Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director.

'Sexist' Apple Card algorithm

New York's Department of Financial Services initiated a probe into the credit card practices of Goldman Sachs (GS) following a series of tweets from David Heinemeier Hansson, the creator of Ruby on Rails. He slammed the Apple Card (AAPL) for giving him 20x the credit limit than his wife - despite filing joint tax returns and his wife having a better credit score - and alleged that gender discrimination was present in algorithms that determined credit limits. In response to the claims, Goldman later in the week introduced a shared household version of the Apple Card.

Federal budget on 'unsustainable path'

In his testimony to Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that the federal budget was on "an unsustainable path," and with the national debt now topping $23T, it could make it difficult for the economy to recover from future market downturns. According to the Treasury Department, the federal deficit reached $134B in October - the first month of fiscal 2020. The figure has spiked following the GOP tax law and multiple bipartisan agreements to increase spending on defense and domestic programs.

Disney market cap now twice Netflix

Disney (DIS) shares surged 7.3% to a record $148.72/share on Wednesday after passing 10M subscribers to streaming service Disney+, which only debuted a day earlier. With a market capitalization now totaling $268B, the Mouse House is twice as valuable as Netflix (NFLX), which saw its market value tumble to about $124B amid slowing revenue growth and increasing competition. Important to note: Disney's increase was aided by its $71B acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, which was completed in March.

'Made in Germany'

Just weeks after beginning trial production of cars in China, Tesla (TSLA) announced the location of its second factory outside the USA: Berlin, Germany. The facility, to be named Gigafactory 4, will build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, "starting with the Model Y." Watching the news closely is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), as the new plant will be built in the automaker's backyard. The German group previously announced plans to invest €30B to electrify its entire product lineup over the next four years.

WeWork notches $1.25B loss in Q3

On an earnings call with qualified bondholders, WeWork (WE) revealed the soaring net loss for the final quarter under Adam Neumann's leadership, according to slides viewed by Axios. The figure was up from $497M in last year's quarter, while its annual revenue run rate was up 25% Q/Q to nearly $4.2B. The loss came ahead of a bailout in October by Japan's SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which gave WeWork a $3B investment after its plans fell through for an initial public offering.

Google gets into banking

As the latest tech heavyweight to take on finance, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) expects to offer checking accounts to consumers next year under a project code-named Cache. The accounts will be run by Citigroup (C) and a credit union at Stanford University, keeping their money FDIC or NCUA-insured. Big tech companies, such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), see financial services as a way to learn more about consumers and reap valuable data, as well as opportunities to strengthen ties with users.

Amazon strikes back over JEDI contract

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any notion of bias in a decision to award Microsoft (MSFT) the "up to $10B" JEDI cloud contract, which is part of a broader digital modernization process at the Pentagon. "I am confident it was conducted freely and fairly, without any type of outside influence," he told a news conference in Seoul. Filing a notice that the company will formally protest the result, Amazon Web Services' (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said politics got in the way and it would be hard to award a contract objectively when President Trump was disparaging Jeff Bezos.

