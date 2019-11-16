Canopy Growth: More Industry Malaise

It's not a fun time to be a cannabis company, nor an investor in one. After seeing the market values of the industry's players soar over the past year or so, the chickens have come home to roost. Industry oversupply, forced changes to market strategy, and the pains that come with these issues have caused a lot of damage, at least for now, for the companies operating in this space. To see an example of this, we need only look at industry leader Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In its second-quarter earnings release for its 2020 fiscal year, the company gave investors a lot of bad news to consider. On the whole, the company is fundamentally positioned better than perhaps any other prospect in this space right now, but when the tide is taking all ships down with it, that's not saying too much.

A necessary disclosure

Unless specified, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars is to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

Some painful developments

It was just earlier this year when investors saw the opportunities in the cannabis space taking them to the moon. Fast growth, a flurry of M&A deals and strategic investments from firms in similar industries helped to push the industry and its implied prospects higher. Add to this the wave of legalization of cannabis that's forecasted to take place in different countries across the globe, and it makes sense for investors to remain bullish. At the time, I too was bullish on the industry, but cautious on the prospects.

Two concerns continually popped into my head: while the industry is attractive and can generate a lot of value for the market leaders in the long run, growing capacity too quickly could result in oversupply and the valuations of the firms in the space assumed continuous strong growth that might not materialize fast enough to make investors happy. Sadly, both of these things have hit quicker than I expected, with the end result being a great deal of pain. As of this writing, even Canopy, the undisputed industry leader, has been slammed, with shares down 70% from their 52-week high point. This includes the recent 14% drop seen in response to second-quarter results.

In the second quarter, management revealed a number of ugly data points that investors should be cognizant of. For starters, net revenue was disappointing. During the quarter, if you exclude one-time adjustments, sales came in at $109.3 million. Although this is an impressive 369.1% increase over the $23.3 million seen the same quarter last year, this represents an increase of only 10% over the $98.5 million in revenue seen in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Revenue was propelled higher by a modest increase in kge (kilogram equivalents) sold. During the quarter, this figure came out to 10,913, an increase of 3.5% over the 10,549 seen just one quarter earlier, but up 396.7% over the 2,197 experienced a year earlier.

Though production grew, pricing struggled some. Fortunately, the pricing situation was better, on the aggregate, than rival Cronos Group (CRON), but it was painful in some ways nonetheless. During the quarter, recreational cannabis pricing averaged $5.69 per gram. This was down from the $6.35 per gram seen in the first quarter. Though this pricing change may not seem material, it comes out to net sales being about $4.95 million lower than they otherwise would have been for recreational cannabis alone. Canadian medical cannabis also suffered during this time frame, falling in price from $8.87 per gram to $8.20 per gram quarter over quarter, while being down from $9.57 per gram a year ago. The only bright spot for the quarter came from international medical cannabis which, during the quarter, saw an average price of $43.70 per gram. This was up from just $13.28 per gram last year, but quarter-over-quarter it was pain, with first quarter pricing at $61.38 per gram. The mix in type to product sold added to these pricing changes to see to it that the average price per gram declined from $7.56 per gram in the first quarter this year to $7.50 per gram now, but year-over-year the drop was more meaningful, with product declining from $9.87 per gram a year ago.

One really interesting area to point out regarding Canopy was its oil and softgel sales. The volumes for medical (where oils and soft gels are most pronounced) shot up 46% quarter-over-quarter, but everywhere else it suffered. In the company's business to consumer category, oils and softgels reported a volume decline of about 1%, while in the business-to-business category the volume dropped 80%. This appears to be what led, in part, to the company's new pricing architecture whereby it will be dropping oil and softgel prices between 5% and 7% and be focusing on fewer products in its portfolio to optimize business.

Due to all its issues during the quarter, Canopy was forced to make some tough choices. On its oil and softgels portfolio alone, the company booked a $32.7 million charge. This was on top of a general inventory charge of $15.9 million. Such charges are non-cash in nature, but they will ultimately be reflected when the company goes on to sell what inventories it has (all at discounted prices, nonetheless). This will further hurt margins at a company that is already struggling in terms of its bottom line. In the latest quarter, for instance, Canopy's EBITDA was -$155.7 million. This represents a huge increase over the -$92 million EBITDA seen just one quarter earlier and the -$61.9 million in EBITDA experienced in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, totaled -$359.34 million in the first two quarters of this year, nearly double the -$198.14 million seen the same two quarters last year.

Not everything is looking bad

Digging in, there are definitely more bad pieces of news for investors to deal with than good ones. However, there were some positive sticking points that I would like to point out. First and foremost is the firm's retail performance. Though retail stores in Canada are disappointing, in part because of how slow they are to open, company-operated same-store sales grew 17% quarter-over quarter according to management. This has helped to push the company's market share in Alberta to about 35%. As the company prepares for the future, it's hopeful that sales performance at its retail stores will be propelled higher by the arrival of Cannabis 2.0. Already, the company has submitted more than 30 SKUs to Health Canada for approval. These SKUs span chocolate, vapes, and beverage formats, according to management.

One other really great positive for Canopy is the fact that, unlike many of its peers, it has significant cash and cash equivalents on hand still. As of the end of the quarter, the company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.74 billion. This is down from the $3.14 billion seen a quarter earlier and is down from the $4.52 billion seen a year ago, but these decreases have been largely attributable to M&A activities and organic growth, all geared toward expanding revenue opportunities. This significant amount of cash gives the company the ability to stay afloat for a long while, even if other prospects in the space struggle. That's something that both it and Cronos have in common.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks increasingly clear that dark days are here for the cannabis space. How long this will last is anybody's guess, but with significant production capacity already on the market, it could be a while. Cannabis 2.0 might change this, but that's something only time will tell. In the meantime, investors must sit back and wait. For those who are in this for the long haul, a cash-rich player like Canopy is probably one of the best bets, but even that carries risk with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.