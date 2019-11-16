Enough Cold Exists In Current Outlook To Keep Natural Gas Futures Within A Range Above $2.50; Overall Sentiment Seen As Neutral

Record-breaking cold fades over the eastern half of the country as temperatures begin to moderate; below normal temps to persist but near normal levels.

Total U.S. natural gas consumption reached an all-time high for November of 126 Bcf/d on Tuesday, about 15 Bcf higher than the previous record set on November 27, 2018.

Thursday's EIA inventory report slightly bearish with a build of 3 BCF and range estimates from -9 to 9 BCF; bullish however versus last year and the five-year average.

Investment Thesis

Provided what's given, overall sentiment is seen as neutral as there's not enough support at this time to send prices markedly higher or lower. That said, natural gas prices should remain within a range above $2.50.

Natural gas futures edge higher on Thursday despite mixed forecast model solutions and a slight bearish miss in the inventory report

On Thursday, the December contract settled higher 4.7 cents ($0.047) to $2.647/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the January contract settled up 2.7 cents ($0.027) to $2.719/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 1.6 cents ($0.016) to $2.666/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 1.3 cents ($0.013) to $2.549/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month December contract over the past month.

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.14% to $20.82.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 3.80% and 2.61% at $15.44 and $13.05, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 4.40% and 2.93% at $112.09 and $27.52, respectively.

EIA reports a slight bearish inventory miss with a build of 3 BCF; extends injection season for one more week

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 3 BCF for the week ending November 8. This fell within the trading range of -9 to 9 BCF, and more than the consensus estimate of 0 BCF. The build of 3 BCF for the week ending November 8 is seen as bullish compared to the 42 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 30 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,732 BCF vs. 3,241 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,730 BCF. The 3 BCF build extended injection season for one more week. Stocks are now 491 BCF higher than last year and 2 BCF higher than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of November 4-8.

Natural gas supply and demand both increase week over week; demand increased significantly to record levels courtesy of cold weather; residential/commercial demand increased 20%

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending November 13. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas increased week over week from 99.5 Bcf/d to 100.6 Bcf/d. That put the year/year surplus at 8.8 BCF/d (100.6 BCF/d vs. 91.8 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week over week 7.5 BCF/d from 93.3 BCF/d to 100.8 BCF/d for the week ending November 13, with the year/year surplus up 2.7 BCF/d (100.8 BCF/d vs. 98.1 BCF/d).

Dry natural gas production remained constant week over week. Canadian imports increased 0.9 Bcf/d from 4.5 Bcf/d to 5.4 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, demand saw significant increases due to the cold weather. Total U.S. natural gas consumption reached an all-time high for November of 126 Bcf/d on Tuesday, approximately 15 Bcf higher than the previous record set on November 27, 2018. Natural gas consumed for power generation climbed by 6% (from 26.2 Bcf/d to 29.7 Bcf/d) week over week. Industrial sector consumption increased by 3% (from 21.3 Bcf/d to 21.9 Bcf/d) week over week. In the residential and commercial sectors, consumption increased by 20% (from 26.5 Bcf/d to 31.9 Bcf/d). Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending November 13.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending November 13.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

While the intense cold loosens its grip over the eastern half of the country over the next seven days, below-average temperatures will still hold through much of the two-week period after recent forecast model runs shifted slightly colder

Forecast models have been mixed/varied in the handling of the temperature pattern with the American GFS being the most aggressive with the cold and the European ECMWF being the mildest. Using a blend of forecast solutions, we should see a continuation of below-average temperatures over the course of the next 15 days though we will see temperatures moderate/warm from the recent extreme/record cold and anomalies in the 6-15 day running closer to normal, well within the typical bounds of below average.

Forecast models have trended slightly colder compared to last week overall adding additional heating degree days to the outlook over the next two weeks. The colder changes have mostly occurred in the 6-15 day time frame. This has been a consistent trend over the past few weeks now where temperatures initially warm out in the 8-15 day time frame and turn colder as we move closer into time.

Over the next 10 days, forecast models are showing persistent/perpetual ridging developing over the eastern Pacific/Gulf of Alaska into the western coasts of Canada and the U.S. The upper level ridging over the eastern Pacific continues to be something of interest heading towards the winter season as it looks to be an atmospheric response to the anomalously warm waters over that region. The atmosphere continues to feed off of those warm waters triggering this persistent ridging. This is of special interest given that we don't have an El Nino present this time around. At the same time, ridging is also being seen developing over Greenland over the next 10 days. These developments will help to keep the upper level pattern amplified (though not to the levels from the recent cold) and ultimately troughing over the central and eastern U.S. that will allow for the continuous transport of cold air into the central and eastern U.S. Because the ridging is not as strong or deep (reaching the Arctic/Alaska/eastern Russia) and thus the jet stream pattern is not as amplified as the recent cold pattern before, the cold over the next couple of weeks over the central and eastern U.S. will be mostly of a Canadian origin and lesser of Arctic origin.

We will see temperatures moderate (returning closer to normal levels) over the next seven days across the eastern half of the country as the Alaskan ridge and highly amplified pattern wanes/breaks down, but temperatures overall will remain below average through most if not all of the two-week period. The temperature deficit in the 8-15 day time frame will be more modest compared to the recent extreme cold. Figure 7 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 2-7 day (November 17-22 or for week ending Fri. Nov. 22) jet stream upper level pattern.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 9-14 day (November 24-29 or for week ending Fri. Nov. 29) jet stream upper level pattern.

Tropical forcing also supports the colder pattern as the MJO is expected to be in a 7-8-1 phase over the next 7-10 days or so. All mentioned prior ultimately supports a +PNA/positive Pacific North American Oscillation, a -AO/negative Arctic Oscillation, and a -NAO/negative North American Oscillation for at least the better part of the next two weeks.

Final Trading Thoughts

Withdrawal season is set to begin next week with a strong, bullish draw vs. the five-year avg. courtesy of this week's record Arctic cold air. The following three (mid November through early December) weeks' withdrawals are bearish to near neutral (slightly bearish overall) however vs. the five-year avg. giving slight support of the bears. Given where we are and the fact that temperatures in the 6-15 day period will run close to normal (slightly below normal), there's enough cold air support over the next couple of weeks to keep natural gas prices within a range above $2.50.

Expect a price range between $2.50 and $2.70 over the next week for the front-month December futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.50 and $21.50.

Figure 9 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 10 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

