Krishnan: There's Money To Be Made On Overreactions In Sentiment

He says to hedge against sentiment changes early on in a crisis, because that’s when people tend to be overconfident, and then hedge directly and cheaply as the crisis gets.

Most investors hate it, but hedging is a necessity and a viable way to control downside in the absence of certainty, according to hedge fund manager Hari Krishnan.

The temptation is to cut out the hedges when markets are in a bullish phase - but that's a mistake, author and hedge fund manager Hari Krishnan told Real Vision's Expert View.

There's a good hedging strategy for any stage of the market, he said. At the end of a bull market cycle, volatility tends to be underpriced and insurance tends to be underpriced, so it's a good time to stockpile long-dated options like puts on the euro stocks, or the S&P.

As conditions worsen, which they have now, the absolute level of volatility tends to go up and hedging isn't that easy in terms of buying out-of-the-money insurance because the level of risk aversion has gone up. Krishnan said in this phase investors should be more relative value oriented.

"If I were an investor, I would focus on ones that can carve out their edge without using too much leverage, because that's always a risk," he said.

"When the level of vol goes up, it's great. But it's not a time to get greedy. It's a time to get good returns with modest leverage. And I think that's where we are now."

Source: Bloomberg

