CVS: The Upside Is Still There

My bullish stance remains - albeit somewhat moderated - and the third-quarter results cement my overall positive thesis on the company as a long-term holding.

CVS currently trades at just around 10 times earnings. Compared to historical averages and future expectations, this is still lowball.

I've received a few questions regarding CVS Health following the latest surge in share prices and whether I've changed my stance from bullish.

CVS Health (CVS) has thus far been an excellent exercise that one can do when a strong company becomes fundamentally undervalued in the light of potential forward risks and starts trading as though these risks have become a reality. That was the case and the article language in the case of the company. Many argued as though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had already established a dominant market presence, or as though the company's holdings were essentially worthless.

People are slowly waking up to what CVS actually is - and after a third-quarter earnings/revenue beat, the stock has recovered some ground. It's hard to believe that only a few months back, you could acquire this giant at a YOC of ~3.4%, looking at the current ~2.7% dividend yield.

Let's take a look at 3Q19 and see where we are in terms of valuation.

3Q19 was excellent

No doubt about it. The company had an excellent 3Q19, coming in at an EPS well above the highest-end range of the guidance. Here are some other highlights:

Strong operating performance across the company, with outperformance in Health Care Benefits and in-line performance from Retail/LTC and Pharmacy Services.

37% revenue and significant script expansion outpacing overall marketing; 1.1% increase to 26.6% of retail script share for the company.

Raising the EPS guidance range for FY19 from $6.89-7.00 to $6.97-7.05.

$0.2/share in capital gains recorded YTD, with a 166.9% increase in operating cash flow. Despite this, maintenance CapEx has not significantly increased in the same vein during the same nine months.

Company cash flow has more positives.

(Source: CVS Earnings Call Presentation)

Among the highlights is the continued downpayment of debt, which is improving the company's interest expenses and leverage.

On the execution side, when looking at the company's HealthHUBs, which are starting up (in Houston), these projects are showing outperformance over time (8M) compared to the control group through higher script volume and clinic visits as well as higher store sales, traffic, and margins.

While some of these effects may be geographical - such as part of traffic - the overall picture is that these things are paying off through enhanced services and offerings.

The company is targeting to open up to 1,500 HUBs over the next year and more, boosted by these initial effects as well as the recognition from the industry as a whole. CVS MinuteClinic received Pathway for Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. It may be viewed as fluff, but MinuteClinic is the first-ever retail clinic to receive this designation.

Pharmacy Services continued to outperform, with the 2020 selling season now finished - the company renewed the contracts with the Federal Employees Health Benefits through December of 2021, including both mail and retail and signifying once more that CVS is a company which, on the NA market, is trusted.

Similar sentiments are seen in Health Care Benefits, which now enjoys Aetna's Medicare advantage plans and the company (Aetna's) approach to growing Medicare. The company was rewarded Medicaid in Texas as well as West Virginia, marking new important clients for the company (and noting increased client interest).

People are using CVS's digital products more as well - over 82 million customers and members are now using the company's products/services to engage through text messaging, increasing 7% in a single quarter. Growth is also noted across other parts of the digital businesses which are set to increase self-service capabilities and reduce redundant processes and decrease unnecessary customer contacts.

The company is delivering on many of the plans set out prior to the M&A, with regards both to modernization and synergies.

And we continue to expect to generate $1.5 billion to $2 billion in run rate net savings in 2022 for enterprise modernization. And I should also note this is in addition to the $900 million run rate of projected integration synergies in 2021 that we have previously discussed. (Source: Larry Merlo, 3Q19 Earnings Call Transcript)

This is a theme on all of the company's strategic priorities going forward.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

While there's some GAAP adjustment to be made to the numbers to make them "fair", the fact remains that company results, when seen from an expectation side as well from an operational side, was excellent.

Where to go from here

Over the past few months/year, the number of bearish articles on CVS (not just on SA, or specifically SA necessarily) increased in proportion to the stock dropping - perhaps as it should be, as a company goes into perceived trouble. I had numerous people who decided that CVS was too "risky" for them ask my opinion on various companies from time to time.

While I do not in any way suggest that historical results equal future results, there is a correlation between historical good results and potential future good results. If a company has a history of performing well historically, chances are it will continue to do so, unless fundamentals are seen to deteriorate.

For some time, CVS traded as though this was very much the case - and in my view, it was never warranted.

While not a perfectly linear development as the Street likes, the company's FCF has been growing for years.

(Source: Author's Calculations based on company 10-Ks)

The same is true for company BV/share.

(Source: Author's Calculations based on company 10-Ks)

BV/share forecasts down for 2019; currently standing at about ~$48.37/share LTM. Looking at the 10-year history, the company tends to increase book value in relation to earnings - dividend with an average of <10% inefficiency (or, conversely, >90% efficiency, meaning out of $1 earnings less dividends, >0.9$/share shows up in BV/share increase). (Source: Author's Calculations based on company 10-Ks). It's not perfect, but it's very rare to find companies where earnings don't get "lost" and get perfectly turned into either dividends or BV.

Now, generally, we can expect a company such as CVS to continue to operate at about the same kind of efficiency going forward. However, due to sector-specific headwinds, there seemed/seems to be a general belief that CVS would be unable to operate either at current margins or given new entrants may be forced to change altogether.

I see a problem with the bear approach to a company like CVS in such a short time; the assumption is that the company will not react, or react in a way that is demonstrably loss-generating/negative going forward, essentially destroying significant shareholder value in a very short time.

While there is no guarantee that a company will react in a way that's profitable/positive to new challenges facing the industry as a whole, one can look at company history, provided the appropriate history exists, to get a feel of how they might react. The indication here would have been positive, and at least for now, this turns out to have been accurate.

CVS has barely begun its transformation following the merger, but the overall signs coming out of the company offices and filings are positive. I've had people ask me what they should have done differently with regards to this stock a few months back. To which I replied that they should have given greater weight to company history and fundamentals rather than expectations and "potentials" and perhaps considered staking a position in CVS at the time.

There are, of course, examples where the opposite would have been true. However, the thing that these companies have in common is that if it was a demonstratively fundamentally appealing business, the destruction of shareholder equity was not an overnight thing - yet here the stock traded as though it was (which I and others saw as the very definition of an overreaction).

The picture that we see here in terms and share price is a picture that I feel better encapsulates the company risks and potential headwinds going forward.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

To my mind, the stock's position in 14/15 was just as "wrong" as the current share price is, and had I held the position I did back then, and with the knowledge I have now, I might have considered a rare sale.

Currently, we're looking at a ~10X P/E valuation, which considering company results is still greatly undervalued. Forecasting the company at market estimates - not market premium - the upside until 2022 shows 20.88% annual returns. Even if the stock traded sideways at today's valuation until then, corresponding changes in earnings and value could give you market-beating 9-13% returns per year, and this is including a very modest expectation for 2020 and 2021 in terms of earnings.

Also, keep in mind that this company estimates are not wrong often when looking at FactSet analyst targets (with a 10% margin of error).

Today's yield might not be enticing - it's below 3% - but the value proposition is still appealing on a complete-picture basis. The payout ratio isn't really a problem for this company either; it came in below 30% of Adj. EPS for 2018. The company has ample of cash to handle both debt repayment and dividends. Its conservativeness in this regard is one I wish that European companies would do better to emulate.

We can look at other data to confirm this undervaluation in terms of historical metrics as well. The company is being extremely underestimated/undervalued in terms of its LTM CF/FCF metrics, trading at year-low multiples to these metrics (8.4X CF, 10X FCF/Market cap) (Source: TIKR.com).

Underestimating/undervaluing seems to be the name of the game with CVS Health - and other pharma companies - for the time being, even if the market seems to be slowly waking up to their inherent value once again.

And given the still existing albeit slimming upside, that's where we are at this time.

Thesis

For the time being, we're still in a Bull/positive situation on the company. The current price does not represent historical or peer-based/historical valuations. While the possibility exists that the entire sector may be valued on different multiples as a result of political changes and contracting margins due to new entrants, I find this to be a premature conclusion at this stage, and this has been my stance for many months now.

The market seemed to disagree with me, however, and punished the stock severely, only seeing it to recover as of late. As far as I like, the company could have remained depressed for months/years still to enable me to build my position further. As discounts are slimming out, however, I'm slowing my buys as well.

However, my reason for the article is twofold. A quarterly update and a response to the reader-published question - do I still consider the company a "Buy" following this small recovery? The question is valid, given the return since my "Very Bullish" article, titled "If You're Not Long CVS Yet, You Should Be".

(Source: Author's Article)

My answer to this is that I am no longer "Very Bullish", as this is reserved for ridiculous undervaluation. CVS is undervalued. There is upside, but there are also headwinds and risks to be considered, and as the price goes back towards the norm, these risks become comparatively larger and larger (or rather, their significance), given that we're paying less of a discount for the equity.

However, the stock still merits a "Buy" and "bullish" stance, and that's where I am at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Given the share price recovery, CVS is now a "BUY" with a "bullish" recommendation to better reflect the updated, slightly smaller upside. The company still is undervalued, but buying here should not be necessarily done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.