Wheaton Precious Metals: A Good Quarter With Some Bumps

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) doesn't fall behind its main peer Franco-Nevada (FNV). Franco-Nevada released its Q3 financial results earlier this week, and the numbers pleased investors. Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q3 results only several days later, and the presented numbers show that it had a good quarter too. However, several issues that spoil the overall impression emerged.

In Q3 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals sold 155,049 toz of gold equivalent. It is 8% more than in Q2 and 0.2% more than in Q3 2018; however, it is notably less than in Q1 2019, when 172,018 toz gold was sold. On the other hand, although the volume of sales was lower, the volume of Q3 attributable production equaled 184,868 toz of gold equivalents. It means that a big part of Wheaton's Q3 attributable production remained unsold.

Source: Wheaton Precious Metals

Q3 revenues climbed up to the $223.6 million level. It represents an 18% increase compared to Q2 and a 20% increase compared to Q3 2018. Revenues were boosted especially by higher realized metals prices. In Q3, the average realized prices equaled $1,471/toz gold, $17.09/toz silver and $1,535/toz palladium. The gold and silver price increased by 12.7% and 3.5% quarter over quarter respectively. The major part of revenues (62.36%) was attributable to gold, while silver was responsible for 34.27% and palladium for 3.37% of total Q3 revenues.

Source: Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

Operating cash flow increased to $142.3 million, or by 30.2% quarter over quarter. It is the highest level since Q4 2017 ($165.1 million). Also the net income returned to positive numbers. Its value climbed to $76 million. EPS increased to $0.17. It is a significant improvement in comparison to the EPS of $-0.28 recorded in Q2; however, back then, earnings were negatively affected by a $166 million impairment charge related to the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream.

Source: Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

Robust cash flows helped to boost Wheaton's cash position. The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased from $87.2 million as of the end of Q2 to $151.6 million as of the end of Q3. Also the total debt declined, from $1.1 billion to $1.014 billion. Net debt declined almost by 15% to $861.9 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals declared a Q4 dividend of $0.09 per share. Annualized, it equals $0.36 per year and the dividend yield equals 1.36% at the current share price of $26.46. The company also updated its 2019 production guidance. Due to the better-than-expected performance of the Salobo mine, Wheaton increased its total 2019 attributable gold production estimate to 390,000 toz. The estimated attributable silver production was lowered to 21 million toz, due to worse-than-expected Penasquito mine performance, while the expected attributable palladium production remains unchanged. The previous guidance projected 385,000 toz gold, 22.5 million toz silver and 22,000 toz palladium. While gold production higher by 5,000 toz is good news, it cannot fully compensate for the 1.5 million toz decline in silver production. At the current gold price of $1,465/toz and silver price of $16.9/toz, 1.5 million toz silver equals 17,303 toz gold.

The Penasquito mine Q3 silver production was lower than expected, as the mine was idled for 17 days due to a road blockade. Although the situation has been resolved (at least for now), Q4 production will also be impacted. According to the news release:

Production at Peñasquito was impacted by the operation being placed into care and maintenance for 17 days in the third quarter of 2019 due to a blockade. The blockade was lifted in early October 2019; a gradual ramp up of operations started in late October while government-sponsored negotiations continue.

Another bad news came from Arizona. On August 1, a district court decided to vacate and remand the U.S. Forest Service's issuance of the Final Record of Decision for the Rosemont project, which means that Hudbay Minerals (HBM) cannot proceed with the mine construction. Hudbay believes that the court decision was wrong, and it decided to appeal it. It means that the Rosemont mine construction will be delayed at least for several months (at best). Wheaton Precious Metals owns a stream of 100% silver and 100% gold produced at the mine. It is expected that the stream should generate around 3 million toz silver and 15,000 toz gold (approximately 50,000 toz of gold equivalent at the current metals prices) per year.

Right now, Wheaton expects its annual attributable gold equivalent production to average approximately 750,000 toz during the 2019-2023 period. This number doesn't include the potential production generated by the Salobo mine expansion or the Rosemont mine.

The technical picture is unclear. The RSI is around 50, the share price is moving in a triangle pattern, and it is approximately in the middle between the two arms of the triangle right now. The 10-day moving average is situated below the 50-day moving average, and it attempted but failed to cross it to the upside. Q3 results were good, but they included several bad news, especially the decrease in production guidance. As a result, it is hard to expect a strong positive or negative impact on the share price. On the other hand, it is possible to expect higher gold equivalent sales in Q4. If the metals prices remain at their current levels, or even higher, Wheaton's Q4 financial results should be better compared to Q3.

What I like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3:

Operating cash flow increased to the highest level since Q4 2017.

Volume of net debt decreased by 15%.

What I don't like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3:

Production guidance was lowered.

Rosemont mine project will be postponed by several months (at best).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.