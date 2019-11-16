Oil Market Is Losing Bullish Momentum

But, according to the IEA, in the coming quarters, the market balance is expected to shift sharply towards the supply side.

Instrument

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL) reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract. In other words, the return on the index is directly proportional to the return on the value of the crude oil futures contract. Therefore, the decision to invest in this index should be made after analyzing the oil market.

Analysis

On November 14, OPEC published its regular Monthly Oil Market Report giving its first assessment of the OECD commercial oil stock closing levels for Q3. These numbers allow to update the fundamentally balanced oil price and adjust the prospects for this market.

First of all, I would like to note some trends in how OPEC and the IEA change their projections. This is always useful.

In November, OPEC has not changed its forecast for the global oil consumption in the year 2020:

But OPEC once again lowered its forecast for the OECD oil demand in 2020 to 48.02 mb/d:

This number is very close to the current IEA forecast:

OPEC's forecast for the non-OPEC oil supply in 2020 remained virtually unchanged:

And, OPEC has slightly lowered its estimates for the Americas oil supply in 2020 by 0.03 mb/d to 27.13 mb/d.

The IEA also lowered its forecast for the Americas oil supply in the coming year with the comment:

... a slowdown in activity that started earlier this year looks set to continue as companies prioritize capital discipline...

By and large, the fact that OPEC and the IEA do not expect growth in the U.S. oil production next year is already a positive signal for the market.

Now let us evaluate what dynamics of the oil market balance we should expect in the coming quarters.

Based on the OPEC data and assuming that the current agreement on limiting the oil production OPEC+ remains in force until the end of Q2 2019, we get the following structure of the oil market balance for the coming quarters:

As we can see, a deficit expected in Q4 2019 is almost equal to the surplus expected in Q1 2020. So, according to OPEC, the global oil stocks will not change significantly in the coming quarters.

But, if we recalculate everything based on the IEA forecast, we will get a completely different result:

According to the IEA, in the coming quarters, the market balance is expected to shift sharply towards the supply side.

Now let's turn to the definition of the fundamentally sound oil price.

In the oil market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is stocks.

The following graph shows the interdependence model between the monthly Brent price and the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

As you can see, the stocks recorded at the end of Q3 2019 match the balanced oil price at the level of $58 that is close enough to the current price - i.e., the price is almost balanced.

But this model has a substantial drawback - it does not take into account the level of demand. So we turn to the next model. In this model, Brent oil price is bound to the days of forward consumption in OECD countries (stocks divided by daily oil consumption):

According to this model, the number of days of forward consumption in OECD countries in Q3 corresponds to Brent oil prices at the level of $67. It is also close enough to the current price.

Bottom Line

In the context of supply and demand balance, the current price of Brent oil is almost balanced. The U.S. oil producers plan to freeze spending for the second straight year in 2020, which justifies the fact that OPEC and the IEA do not expect growth in the U.S. oil production in 2020. Generally, it is a positive factor for the market. According to OPEC and the IEA forecasts, we definitely should not expect a deficit in the global oil market in the coming quarters.

Technically, I believe that OIL can reach $12 in the horizon of the next months. However, if the geopolitical risks remain at the current level, the price will not go far beyond this level, resulting in the sideways trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.