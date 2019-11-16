BEST Inc. Is Poised For Further Growth

We are not surprised by the big valuation difference with competitor ZTO, given the differences in balance sheets, margins and cash generation, but still think the shares are fairly cheap.

It has a number of small new businesses that are growing very fast and could become significant over time.

The company is growing considerably faster than the market, and it is fine-tuning the business model of some of its businesses, like supply chain management and Store+.

BEST Inc. (BEST) is a Chinese logistics and supply chain management business that is rapidly building out infrastructure. But just as with JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) logistics business, there will come a time when most of the investments are done and the company can take its foot off the CapEx accelerator, which is supposed to be the time when the money starts flowing in.

Of course, the inexorable rise in e-commerce is the main driver, with rising expectations about order fulfillment leading companies to increasingly seek external specialist partners like BEST. There has been good progress in revenue growth and gross profit. From the earnings deck:

In fact the company is improving (GAAP) EBITDA and net income as well:

Data by YCharts

The graph doesn't yet include Q3 results in which non-GAAP net income eked out a small profit. From the earnings deck:

Yet the shares have been lingering for quite a while:

The company offers a number of distribution and supply chain services. From the earnings deck:

The company has so many moving parts that we can only scratch the surface here, concentrating mostly on express delivery which constitutes 60% of its revenue.

The company provides the main points of the business model for each segment, which is pretty useful (earnings deck):

Express and Freight

Express is the mature part of the business; parcel delivery until 15kg is a mainstay of e-commerce, and it delivers more than half of its business. From the earnings deck:

It's a very competitive market, which is the main reason ASPs are generally falling. But so far, the company has been able to match that fall with declining costs, which are both the product of leverage (as shipped volumes increase) as well as cost-cutting efforts.

ASPs are seasonal and they increase from Q3 to Q4 (especially on the last mile), so we should see a nice Q4 as volumes also increase in Q4. The company also has other means to mitigate the ASP decline, which is to reduce human delivery in the last mile by delivering to lockers or shops for pick-up (which already constitutes over 30% of last-mile deliveries, up from 20% last year, and continues to increase).

Express is continuing to increase market share. From the earnings deck:

The economics are improving. From the earnings deck:

The last couple of years, the company has managed to generate positive gross margins per parcel of roughly 5%. Add to that the brisk volume growth and gross profits have been increasing quite nicely.

The company's freight business is doing well as it enjoyed a 28% rise in freight volume to 1.88M tonnes with revenue up 26% to RMB 1.38B and gross margin increasing by 1.7 points to 6.3%

Some temporary problems

Some of its other mature businesses experienced some problems, most notably:

SCM (supply chain management) revenue decreased by 8% to RMB 451M.

Store+ revenue decreased by 3% to RMB 862M.

The decline in SCM revenue is remarkable in the face of a 50% increase in order fulfillment, but it's the result of shedding low-margin projects leading to a doubling of gross margin to 8.1% and an 87% rise in gross profit (Q3CC):

For BEST Supply Chain Management, our focus was on growing the franchise to cloud order fulfillment centers and improving margins. As a result, the total number of orders fulfilled increased significantly by 53% year-over-year to over RMB 86 million, of which, the total number of orders fulfilled by franchise Cloud OFCs increased by 1013% to over RMB 40 million.

Something similar is going on at Store+ as orders at Store+ declined by 3% but gross profit margin increased 2.5 points to 10.5% and gross profits increased by 28% to RMB 91M.

The company is also conducting a strategic review of its Store+ business, so we are awaiting the results of that. Store number growth is proceeding unabated though at 160% to 3,400.

We have to say that it does strike us as curious that the number of stores increases so fast while order volume was actually decreasing, but the company seems to put more emphasis on higher-margin franchise stores (Q3CC):

Number of franchise BEST-Neighbor stores increased to over 3,000 from around the 1,000 in the same period last year. The total number of orders fulfilled for franchise of BEST-Neighbor stores increased by 400% to nearly 100,000.

The total order number is 780K so the self-operated stores account for the bulk of the orders but apparently in a much less economic way.

From these descriptions, it doesn't strike us that these businesses are facing structural headwinds, this seems more a fine-tuning of business models.

Emerging businesses

The company has a number of interesting emerging growth businesses. The main characteristics of the business models are summed up below (earnings deck):

Together these constituted 9.8% of revenue, but they are fast growing. In Q3 last year, the combined revenue of these businesses was RMB 361M, but this grew to RMB 855M in Q3 this year or a growth of 137%. Gross profit from Other Service increased by 58% to RMB 48 million.

Take for instance UCargo (Q3CC, our emphasis):

In the third quarter, the total number of transactions on the UCargo platform generated from external customers increased significantly by over 220% year-over-year to over 158,000, while revenue generated from external customers increased by more than 170% year-over-year to over RMB 700 million.

That's just over $100M in revenue on a total of over $4B, which isn't moving the needle much yet (it's 8% of total revenues), but consider the fact that this is a cloud platform which has quite a different margin characteristic from the rest of its business, and together with the fast growth, it could move profitability quite a bit in coming years.

Best Global, its international logistics arm, has a presence in 19 countries already and continues to expand (Q3CC):

We launched the Vietnam nationwide Express in supply chain management business in July, after launching Thailand nationwide Express in supply chain management business in January. Both businesses are growing rapidly.

Q1 results

From the earnings deck:

Here are some sector handy highlights. From the earnings deck:

There was an ever so slight revenue miss of $70M and earnings came in line.

Guidance

Guidance has been lowered a little on lower-than-expected ASPs in Express, the changes in policy in Store+ (getting rid of low-margin orders) and trying to reduce receivables risk in Supply Chain.

Revenue for 2019 is expected to come in at RMB 34.9B to RMB 35.1B (or roughly $5B, up from $4.31B last year with growth in dollar considerably below that in RMB due to the fall in the latter).

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Cash flow

From the earnings deck:

However, while operational cash flow is positive, free cash flow is still well in the red:

One might wonder why CapEx is just 5% (this year it will be a little higher at 6%) of revenue, as logistics is usually a capital-intensive business. The secret is its asset-light business model, where it leases and/or outsources most of the asset requirements. From the earnings deck:

The company had $466.5M in cash and equivalents and $195.2M in long-term debt (from its $200M convertible note offering in September) and another $286.6M in short-term borrowings.

The company announced a $100M share buyback, which seems odd to us not only with respect to the $200M in convertible notes issue just last September but also more especially in the light of the negative free cash flow (at least up until Q2 as we don't have Q3 figures yet).

Valuation

With a net debt of $15.3M, the company's EV is $2.2B, and with 2019 revenue at some $5B, this provides an EV/S well below 0.5. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.04 this year, rising to $0.21 next year.

Several SA authors (here and here) have compared BEST to competitor ZTO Express (ZTO) and noticed a large valuation gap.

Data by YCharts

The order of magnitude(!) difference in EV/S might be overblown, especially now that BEST has become non-GAAP profitable. The valuation difference doesn't come from a difference in growth rate:

Data by YCharts

It's clear that ZTO is earning much higher margins, resulting in much higher profitability (with an EPS of $0.92 this year, according to analysts). However, this difference, while still very large, is narrowing with ZTO's margins sliding gently and those of BEST increasing.

Another difference is of course that ZTO has a much better balance sheet, with $2.38B in cash and equivalents and no debt, but this difference is included in the EV/S metric.

Then there is the cash flow at which ZTO excels (no surprise given its much higher margins) and BEST still having negative free cash flow (Q3 figures aren't included yet in the figure):

Data by YCharts

That difference is really very substantial, so in the end, there are valid reason for investors valuing ZTO much higher than BEST, but the narrowing margin difference gives some reason for optimism for investors in the latter.

Conclusion

While recognizing that the Chinese economy is slowing down and its logistics market is very competitive, we still think the shares are really quite cheap. First, the main driver of volume is e-commerce, which is still a significant growth engine and expected to continue to grow well above the economy for the foreseeable future.

Second, the company enjoys considerable volume growth, which enables it to produce leverage both in COGS as well as in operations.

Third, while its Express parcel delivery business, which produces more than half of the company's revenues, is under significant pricing pressure, cost cuts have managed to keep up with this and then some.

Fourth, two of its businesses are experiencing some problems, but these seem temporary.

Fifth, the company has an array in small but fast growing new businesses, some of which have quite a different margin profile which allow them to become quite significant over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.