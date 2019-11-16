S&P 500 Earnings Update: An Earnings 'Recession' Is Now Expected

While the S&P 500 continues to rally, profit growth is lagging behind.

If Q4 EPS growth is reported negative on a year-over-year basis, this would mark two consecutive quarters of declines in EPS growth.

In last week's S&P 500 Earnings Update, we suggested that Q4 EPS growth expectations would slip into negative territory. In this week's update, an earnings recession is now expected with Q3 and Q4 EPS growth sitting in negative territory.

The lack of profit growth has not impacted the broad equity market which continues to surge to record highs.

With more than 93% of S&P 500 companies reporting results for Q3, aggregate earnings growth is down roughly 1.0%.

S&P 500 Q3 Earnings Scorecard

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The following chart shows the path of expected earnings growth for Q2 2019-Q2 2020. As the chart shows, both Q2 and Q3 EPS growth improved as the final numbers were reported. This is common and to be expected nearly every quarter. Companies guide down before the quarter and then "beat" a lowered bar.

The downward revisions are important, but the most critical factor is the sequential improvement in earnings growth.

Bloomberg S&P 500 Quarterly EPS Growth Estimates

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The decline in the forward estimates is notable, but the sequential improvement that remains in the forecast is the more critical factor. While numbers are coming down, the market is estimating EPS growth to have at least three sequential improvements over the next several quarters (the growth rate accelerating from Q3 to Q4, Q4 to Q1 and Q1 to Q2).

Markets love this rate of change acceleration, which is why the continued decline in Q4 numbers is critical to watch.

Q3 will close out with EPS growth of roughly -1% and the market is expecting sequential improvement from here, even if the numbers are negative, a pass will be granted for "less negative." The risk is a sequential decline in EPS growth develops as Q4 estimates slip into negative territory. This scenario would remove the "earnings trough" underpinning that has the equity market rightfully optimistic.

As we move deeper into 2020 and beyond, estimates for EPS growth leap higher, something that is not currently reflected in any leading or coincident economic data points.

Earnings growth for the full-year 2019 is now expected to be about 1.72% higher than a year ago. The deceleration in earnings growth from 2018 to 2019 closely ties to the slowdown in GDP growth from the peak in Q2 2018 through the present day.

Estimates jump in the back half of 2020, dragging the full-year 2020 figures up to +9.32% growth. Earnings growth is expected to post an additional 10.43% growth in 2021.

Bloomberg S&P 500 Full-Year EPS Growth Estimates

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The average of full-year 2019 and full-year 2020 EPS estimates remained flat week over week at $169.9.

Since January of 2019, the average of the expected 2019 and 2020 full-year EPS figures have declined from 179.72 to 169.97, a 5.4% decline in earnings expectations.

S&P 500 2019 + 2020 Earnings Estimate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite the continued downgrades to short-term earnings estimates, equity prices continue to trend higher.

Last week we noted that cyclical stocks outperformed defensive stocks which pushed many of the EPB Cyclical to Defensive ratios higher.

This week, with equities moving higher, defensive sectors bounced back and pushed the Level 1 ratio lower.

EPB Macro Research Cyclical to Defensive Ratio

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In last week's update, we also highlighted the massive divergence between exchange-traded commodities and non-exchange traded commodities.

We also suggested that interest rates were headed higher on this "head fake" in commodity-driven inflation expectations.

If the rally in commodities is based on growth expectations that fall short, we are likely to see inflation expectations trend back towards the more reliable non-exchange-traded commodity basket over time. Should the rise in inflation expectations get confirmed by a material increase in growth, the CRB index will rise to meet the pickup in demand. Fundamentals change direction less often than market prices.

Commodity Divergence

Source: Bloomberg

This week saw a quick 3% rally for the long bond as exchange-traded commodities lost steam and fell towards their non-exchange traded counterparts.

Our leading indicators of US growth are not suggesting a material acceleration in growth is in the cards for Q4. Earnings growth is likely to continue facing downward pressure through year-end.

Global industrial data is set to trough towards the end of Q4 as global long leading indicators stabilize and move higher.

While global industrial data will find a bottom shortly, the deterioration in US employment growth is set to continue based on our leading indicators of employment.

A decline in cyclical areas of nonfarm payrolls remains an underappreciated risk, in addition to the lack of improvement in expected earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.