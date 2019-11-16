Apple: Buy Now For A Near-Term Hold With Good CAGR

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that an important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) now scores better than all other DJIA stocks with odds-on near prior gain experiences. And it is competitive with the top 20 ranked Market-Maker near-price forecasts.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-money") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

It is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-money forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Portfolio wealth-building not an interest? Then spend your reading time elsewhere.

The price-forecaster’s foe is uncertainty. Another too-big-to-die industry leader is being seriously challenged. How quickly it can adapt to operations approaching the potential of prior attraction for investors is at this point in time uncertain. But the haze likely will clear only over many coming months, and investment decisions need actions right now.

We suggest that the best time horizons for wealth-building decisions be a few months at a time, with actions taken incrementally as the picture changes, not in long-term buy & forget strategies. Expect surprises.

Market professionals are alert to the evolving developments, supported by thousands of 24x7 worldwide employee situation-observers and competition-evaluators. They can be useful guides, not only for their employers, but for us as individual investors – in the way they influence the thinking of the market pros.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of time and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk ?

and ? How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

is realistic to expect? Why? How often may price-risk disappointment occur?

disappointment occur? How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

and capital may disappointment involve? How frequently may the expected rewards be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. As buyers and sellers of the "insurance," they all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the Market-Makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 worldwide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs, employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion-dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction” in lots of 100 shares - or less. Such big trades set and move public posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise.

Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As an example here is how Yahoo Finance reports on AAPL:

Description

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides digital content stores and streaming services; AppleCare support services; and iCloud, a cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others. In addition, the company offers various service, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property, and provides other related services. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and the education, enterprise, and government markets. It sells and delivers third-party applications for its products through the App Store, Mac App Store, and Watch App Store. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

We select other Dow Jones Index stocks for comparisons

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These are the stocks most used by institutional investors.

They are substantial capitalization stocks which institutional investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 3 when it is presented.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in AAPL at location [17], but also McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) at [12], Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) at [2], Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at [3], JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) at [15] and Boeing Company (BA) at [10]. Location [17] encloses the market index SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as well as AAPL.

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for AAPL, consider Figure 2:

Figure 2

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. AAPL’s current level of a 43 RI is approaching equal prospects for upside and downside price changes in coming weeks and months.

So, why highlight AAPL as a great opportunity?

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end, we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Figure 3

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. AAPL’s loss-free experience is a stand-out in column [H].

That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser prior forecasts as well as the percentage gains of winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N]. Again, AAPL’s performance (at this level of its RI) is an advantage in this element of the investing contest for commitment of portfolio capital.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like Eastman Kodak (KODK), General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3, we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [I], and take the complement of [H] (100 – H) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q], we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places AAPL in first place by a wide margin among most other Dow Jones Index stocks. Its 26.5 bp/day score is far above what the most widely of interest stock in the group, Microsoft Corporation offers, 12.1. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -5 bp/d prospect.

Part of AAPL’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 42. The payoff experiences of most stocks are not linear to their Range Index values, and do not have highly uniform characteristics. A look back at the Figure 2 small-picture of AAPL’s Range Index distribution over the past 5 years is revealing.

It shows that AAPL’s RI frequency peaks at around 30, typical of many stocks, and rarely gets above 50. What happens between its now 42 and those few remaining higher RIs is rising prices, often (here usually) reaching the top-of-forecast ranges of those 42 RI forecasts. Consider it momentum, perhaps. But it has occurred in all 29 of the AAPL cases of prior 42 RIs. And the %Payoffs actually achieved, on average, in the 29 cases was higher (+10.6%) than the forecasted average of +9%.

But the nature of momentum plays reinforces the reality of their temporary nature. Thus, once a sell target is achieved, the position should be liquidated.

Winning all 29 of the prior RI 42 forecasts places its Realized Payoff average at +10.6%, better than most others. When that Win Odds ratio of 100 no degredation occurs and the odds-weighted net of +10.6% is well above that of SPY, at -0.5%. Their differences in CAGRs of +89 and +7% without odds weighting are significant.

AAPL now competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2700 stocks, ETFs and market indexes. Its 26.5 bp/day falls only slightly short of the best-20 ranked of that large set of securities which averages 30 bp/day.

Within the DJ stocks a comparison of AAPL on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 4. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 4

Source: Author

The map includes SPY as a “market index average” at [5]. AAPL is a clear-cut favorite at its current reward-risk balance among the Win Odds and net Payoffs of all the DJIA Index stocks at their current reward~risk expectations.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Apple Inc. is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +9% upside target attainable in as little time as eight to ten weeks. It may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than any other DJ stock or the market index ETF SPY in the next 2-3 months.

There are a number of better-ranked prospects in our MM forecast population than any in this group at present. For additional information check my SA blog.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.