J.C. Penney: Gross Margins And Costs Are On Track

It probably needs a further $350 million to $400 million improvement to be able to deal with its 2023 debt maturities.

J.C. Penney delivered improved earnings in Q3 2019 as gross margins and credit income increased substantially while it also reduced SG&A costs.

J.C. Penney (JCP) reported fairly good results in Q3 2019, as significant gross margin improvement and reduced costs helped fuel an earnings beat. J.C. Penney was also the beneficiary of low expectations, so the continued significant comparable store sales declines were already expected.

Going forward into 2020, J.C. Penney will still need to demonstrate an ability to deliver at least marginally positive comps though, as gross margin improvement and cost cutting by themselves won't quite get its EBITDA numbers to where it needs to be.

Margins And Costs Look Good

J.C. Penney has been able to make significant improvements in terms of margins and costs. Gross margins improved by 3.5% in Q3 2019, helped by a combination of increased selling margins, reduced shrink and the exit from lower-margin categories.

The year-over-year gross margin increase isn't expected to be as high in Q4 2019 as that is the most promotional quarter of the year, and J.C. Penney will likely trade off margins a bit to ensure that its holiday comps numbers show sequential improvement.

A 2% year-over-year improvement in gross margins in Q4 2019 would put J.C. Penney around the high end of its full-year guidance for a 1.5% to 2.0% improvement.

As for SG&A, J.C. Penney reported $854 million in those expenses for Q3 2019, down from $883 million in Q3 2018. Excluding the effect of accounting changes and the benefit from a buyout of a store leasehold interest, the comparable adjusted numbers would be $849 million for Q3 2019 and $909 million for Q3 2018. This would still be up around 1.3% as a percentage of net sales though.

J.C. Penney's credit income continues to be strong and may end up at around $460 million to $470 million per year.

Comparable Sales Performance Still A Concern

J.C. Penney's comparable sales performance continues to be weak, although this was largely expected. It reported -9.3% comps in Q3 2019, or -6.6%% adjusted comps after accounting for the impact of its exit from the major appliance and in-store furniture categories.

J.C. Penney reaffirmed its full-year guidance for -7.0% to -8.0% comps and -5.0% to -6.0% adjusted comps. It appears more likely to end up near the lower end of those ranges, as comps would need to improve sequentially by around 1% from Q3 to Q4 in order to end up with roughly -8.0% comps and -6.0% adjusted comps for the full-year. To hit the middle of its full-year guidance would require a 2% to 3% sequential improvement from Q3 to Q4.

It does seem reasonable to expect some sequential improvement from Q3 to Q4 though, as J.C. Penney has some room to trade margins for additional sales and still reach near the top end of its full-year margins guidance.

Going Forward

Due to its strong performance with margins and costs, JCP was able to bump up its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $475+ million. It probably needs to improve its adjusted EBITDA by around $350 million to $400 million more in order to be able to deal with its 2023 secured debt maturities though.

Source: J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney may be able to get its gross margins back up to around 36% eventually. However, it also has fairly limited room for improvement in terms of cutting costs and increasing credit income.

As a result, the company will probably need to deliver $150+ million of that EBITDA improvement via sales growth, which would require around +4% sales growth from 2019 levels.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's Q3 2019 report was good versus low expectations. It delivered improved earnings results on the back of higher gross margins and credit income and reduced expenses. Comparable store sales are still declining significantly, although that was expected.

The cost and margin pieces appear to be falling into place for J.C. Penney. Its biggest challenge will be to halt its comparable store sales decline and then deliver positive sales growth that will get it to the EBITDA level it needs to deal with its 2023 debt maturities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.