Stocks To Watch: Retailers, Dubai Airshow And Cybertrucks

Investors will look to the retail sector next week, with Target (NYSE:TGT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) due to report earnings along with some mall chains. The retail sector has lagged the overall 75% batting average of the S&P 500 Index companies in topping estimates this earnings season. On the economic front, reports on housing starts, existing home sales and consumer sentiment will draw notice, while Fed watchers will get their hands on FOMC minutes to dissect just how done the central bank is with policy changes. Another interesting event to watch is the planned trip by President Trump to Austin, Texas to tour an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) facility in Texas where Mac Pro products are manufactured.

Notable earnings reports: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) on November 18; Home Depot (HD), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) on November 19; L Brands (NYSE:LB), Lowe's (LOW), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Target (TGT) on November 20; Gap (NYSE:GPS), Macy's (NYSE:M), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) on November 21; Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on November 22.

IPO watch: Canaan (CAN) and SiTime (SITM) are expected to price their IPOs on November 20. IPO share lockups expire for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR), Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) on November 19. Quiet period expirations hit on BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) on November 18, as well as Phathom Pharma (NASDAQ:PHAT), Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), TFF Pharma (NASDAQ:TFFP), Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Youdao (NYSE:DAO) on November 19. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to set the initial price range for its IPO on November 17. The final price is expected to be determined on December 5 after the oil major goes through the institutional book-building process. Interest in the Saudi Aramco is high, with the company generating $118B in profit last year to almost double Apple's (AAPL) tally. The total percentage of the company to be sold and an estimate of the total value of Aramco will be part of the filing.

Projected dividend changes: Agilent (NYSE:A) to $0.18 from $0.164, Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) to $0.79 from $0.77, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) to $0.2225 from $0.21, American Equity (NYSE:AEL) to $0.30 from $0.28, Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) to $0.33 from $0.31, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to $0.14 from $0.13, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to $0.28 from $0.265, Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) to $0.86 from $0.82, South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to $0.2955 from $0.2875, Spire (NYSE:SR) to $0.6225 from $0.5925.

M&A tidbits: A shareholder vote is set for the Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR)-Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) merger on November 19. The Gannett (NYSE:GCI)-New Media (NYSE:NEWM) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN)-Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) mergers are expected to close next week. The go-shop period for the Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) buyout is also set to expire.

Analyst and investor day events: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) will be watched closely when Dreamforce runs in San Francisco from November 19-22. The event includes an analyst day presentation by top management and should see more details on Customer 360 along with new long term guidance. Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) is holding an informational event for analysts and investors on November 20 in New York. The event will include discussion and Q&A on Overstock's retail and blockchain businesses with members of the company's executive leadership team. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is hosting a Building Technologies Investor Showcase event on November 20-21. Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) has a combined R&D Day and Plasma-Derived Therapies Day on November 21 in Tokyo. Other companies with events upcoming include Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) on November 18, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on November 19, TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on November 20 and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) on November 21.

L.A. Auto Show: The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week with automakers looking to make a strong impression with new model introductions. Just ahead of the full show, Ford (NYSE:F) plans to show off the electric Mustang Mach-E at a special event on November 17 in Los Angeles and open up online orders on the SUV. Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) is expected to reveal the RS6 Avanta and e-tron Sportsback, while BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) will display the 2-Series Gran Coupe and Toyota (NYSE:TM) will showcase a RAV4 Plug-in. Also, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) will be in the spotlight as it unveils a new electric concept vehicle, Porsche's (OTCPK:POAHY) cheaper Taycan model will debut in L.A. and Karma Automotive's SC2 concept is slated to be unveiled.

Barclays Global Automotive Conference 2019: Ford (F) is one of the headliners of the Barclays Global Automotive Conference. The automaker is expected to outline how it's ambitiously redesigning its business across the value chain for long-term success in electric vehicles. Other participants at the event include American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT).

Cybertrucks: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hosting an event to unveil its electric pickup truck in L.A. on November 21. Elon Musk is on record as saying he wanted Tesla to develop a really futuristic-like cyberpunk,'Blade Runner-style pickup truck. On Tesla's last earnings calls, Musk said the Cybertruck was the company's best product ever. Just a few details on the truck have been teased out, including a driving range of 400 to 500 miles and power outlets for heavy-duty tools.

Dubai Air Show: The biannual Dubai Air Show runs from November 17-21. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is expected to have a strong week and could land an order for at least 100 jets from Air Arabia in a $10B deal. Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) is also looking to land some orders, while Boeing (NYSE:BA) hopes to surprise investors as it did at the Paris Air Show with new orders. Some analysts think Boeing will use the setting to provide another update on the 737 Max. There's also the potential for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to make some noise with fighter jets and HondaJet (NYSE:HMC) with its private jet business.

Tech meets media: The annual Code Media conference runs in November 18-19 in Los Angeles. The hosts are Recode's Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka, while speakers this year include execs from WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), Vice Media, Conde Nast, Disney (NYSE:DIS) Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

More Disney+: Disney's (DIS) new streaming service will make its debut in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico next week after smashing expectations in the U.S.

Spotlight on biopharmaceuticals: Guggenheim gives investors at a crack at finding some biopharma jewels in the week ahead. The schedule for the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Day includes Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE), Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS), Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM).

Stifel Healthcare Conference: Participants for the Stifel healthcare conference running on November 19 include NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE), Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB), Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), Octernal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT), Millenod Therapeutic (NASDAQ:MLND), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD), Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP), Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX).

FDA watch: The PDUFA date for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) tafamidis free acid form for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy arrives next week.

Southwest IDEAS Conference: Three Part Advisors hosts an event in Dallas, Texas aimed directly at buy-side investors. Companies due to present include CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG), RPC (NYSE:RES), Marine Products (NYSE:MPX), Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC), Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI), Covanta (NYSE:CVA), Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA), Volt Information Sciences (NYSEARCA:VOLT), Superior Drilling Products (NYSEMKT:SDPI), FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT).

Data watch: Videogame sales info for October is due out from NPD Group next week. Overall sales were down 8% in September as videogame sales fell 4% and hardware sales plummeted 22% ahead of next year's gaming console refresh. The NPD report release could add to volatility on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Barron's mentions: The massive private equity buyout of Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has set off a guessing game on what companies could be the next targets of a leveraged buyout. Electrical distributors Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are mentioned as takeover candidates, as well as Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) and Wesco International (NYSE:WCC). Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) also makes the list of potential PE buyouts. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) receives a positive writeup, with new products on the way covering spinal cord stimulation, glucose regulation and treatment of urinary incontinence. There's also a recommendation on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), even if valuation is getting stretched. Finally, there's an in-depth breakdown of dividend stocks and their role in retirement income. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and AT&T (T) are all seen as stocks with yields that exceed the 30-year Treasury bond and offer capital appreciation upside.

