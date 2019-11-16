Laredo Petroleum's Howard County Acquisition

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has made an interesting move to acquire Howard County acreage in order to give it some more productive inventory. Its current inventory provides fairly mediocre returns at current strip prices, and this move should allow Laredo to save its legacy inventory for a time when prices may be better.

Laredo plans on heavily developing its newly acquired acreage starting in 2H 2020, and if things go as planned, it will recoup the $130 million acquisition cost through more efficient capital allocation by 2023/2024 and end up $100 million (using strip prices and compared to if it didn't make the acquisition and allocated capital to its existing inventory instead) ahead by 2026/2027.

Howard County Acquisition

Laredo is paying $130 million to acquire 7,360 net acres and 750 net royalty acres in Howard County. Laredo notes that offset wells have first-year production that is 80% oil, resulting in 55% higher first-year oil productivity than its legacy Wolfcamp typecurve and 20% higher first-year oil productivity than its Cline type curve.

There are 120 gross (100 net) primary locations in this acreage, targeting the Upper and Middle Wolfcamp and the Lower Spraberry. Laredo expects to complete its first well package on this acquired acreage in Q3 2020.

At around $17,663 per net acre (not adjusting for the value of the net royalty acres) or $1.3 million per net location, the acquisition price is lower than the $25,000 to $30,000 per net acre that core Midland Basin acreage was going for in 2018.

Inventory Economics

A significant reason for the acquisition appears to be that Laredo's legacy inventory has marginal economics at late October strip prices. At those prices, Laredo's Upper and Middle Wolfcamp type curves would deliver 26% RORs and payback in 34 months, while its Cline type curve is only marginally better. Laredo believes that the Howard County wells could deliver 49% RORs and payback in around 20 months. Factoring in the cost of acquiring the inventory would probably result in the payback period ending up at around 28 months, but this is still somewhat better than its existing legacy inventory. Strip prices for both natural gas and oil have improved a bit since late October, but the relative economics of the various type curves should remain similar.

Laredo expects to focus on developing the Howard County position intensively starting in 2H 2020, potentially running down the inventory there over two years. Ideally, commodity prices (especially natural gas and NGLs) will have improved by 2H 2022, allowing Laredo to generate decent returns from its legacy inventory.

The gap between the Howard County inventory and Laredo's legacy inventory (in terms of cash flow) is expected to increase over time. Thus, over five years of well life, investing in 100 net Howard County wells would generate around $230 million more cash flow than investing in 100 net legacy Wolfcamp wells.

Debt Situation

Laredo had $185 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2019. The $130 million acquisition will increase its credit facility borrowings for now, but Laredo anticipates being able to reduce its credit facility borrowings to around current levels ($185 million) by the end of 2021 after delivering a total of around $100 million in combined positive cash flow in 2020 and 2021.

That would leave Laredo with a bit under $1 billion in debt as it seeks to deal with its January 2022 unsecured note maturity. The January 2022 notes are trading at around 94 cents on the dollar currently (and yielding around 9% to maturity). Laredo should be able to deal with that maturity as long as oil prices remain reasonable (such as in the fifties). Laredo indicates that it will look at refinancing the 2022 notes in 2020.

Since the first Howard County wells are not scheduled to be completed until Q3 2020, Laredo's projected leverage by the end of 2021 (just before the 2022 note maturity) is likely to be slightly higher compared to if it didn't make the acquisition. The bonds should be reassured by Laredo's improved asset value though (assuming that the Howard County acreage produces as planned).

By 2023/2024, Laredo should be able to recoup the acquisition cost due to the more efficient allocation of capital.

Conclusion

Laredo Petroleum is acquiring some oil-heavy Howard County acreage that it can develop from 2H 2020 to 2022. Natural gas and NGL prices are particularly weak right now, hurting the economics of its legacy inventory.

The acquisition does boost Laredo's debt for now, although it should be able to work off that additional debt over several years, and the long-term economics of the Howard County acreage should be noticeably better than its legacy position.

There are some risks given that this is new acreage that has been mostly undrilled. Howard County has typically provided excellent results, and there is significant offset activity. Still, until Laredo starts drilling that property, there is some uncertainty about what the results will be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.