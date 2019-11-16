The Case For Cummins

This is a buy-and-hold trade. Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI) designs makes and sells diesel and natural gas powered engines, and related services and components, aftermarket add-ons, and other engine related systems and equipment. They also manufacture and sell industrial power generation equipment and generator technologies products, including electric and hybrid. CMI also operates a distribution network that handles CMI products as well as related products, parts, and services provided by others. At 100 years old, company has over $2.5 billion net income on sales approaching $25 billion, and employs over 62 thousand people in over eight thousand distributor and dealer locations worldwide. Roughly, 35% of sales are from engines, 25% from the distribution segment, 24% through component systems, and about 15% from power systems.

Although CMI enjoyed 16% sales growth in each of 2017 and 2018, growth in 2019 slowed to about 1.5% (based on the TTM through September 2019). CMI 2019 revenue guidance, recently lowered to minus 2%, from the previous flat (year over year) is discouraging. Overall third-quarter revenue was flat for North America, but down about 8% outside the USA. About 10% of CMI revenue comes from China (per Diesel World), where some engines for truck assembly in the USA are made. These imports back to the USA are subject to the 25% USA tariffs on imports from China. Trade negotiations, the stronger dollar, and weakening European and Asian demand all act as dampers on CMI sales growth.

CMI has a long history of solid financial results. Gross profit has remained at a steady 25% for the last five years, and although return on sales averages 7.6% for the five-year period, for 2018 and TTM 2019, return on sales improved to 10.7%. Return on invested capital averages about 9.2%, and with a debt to equity ratio of about 1.1, CMI produces a respectable return on equity averaging about 19.2%. Coupled with their financial history is a commitment by management to continue paying out 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders. This translates to a five-year average payout ratio of about .46 times GAAP EPS (.36 for 2019 TTM). CMI's stock is priced for an average annual yield of around three percent.

For the future, there are several “ifs” to consider. If flat sales are the future, the average return on sales of 7.6% continues, and the low average P/E of about 13 prevails, the stock may stay at or near its current $180 per share level. With a flat sales forecast, if the recently improved return on sales of 10.7% continues, the stock should make a steady rise, by 2024, to the neighborhood of $256 per share with the low average P/E of 13, or as high as $375, with the high average P/E of 19 times earnings.

Despite CMI’s forecasts of slow to no growth in revenues, over the last five years, consolidated sales have increased by 25.5% (TTM 2019 is $4.9 billion greater than 2014), just over five percent per year. The dividend has grown by 74.4% during the same period, averaging increases of about 12% per year. A forecasting model using an average growth rate of 4.2% (straight line trend, least squares method), the high 10.7% return on sales, and a continuation of the share buyback program, produces expected 2024 EPS of about $24.19 per share, and given the high average P/E of 19, produces an expected price as high as $460 for 2024.

For the optimist who believes the global economy will renew and continue expansion into the mid-term future, CMI is a reasonable buy-and-hold investment.

Data for this paper are from Mergent Online, Yahoo Finance, NASDAQ and CMI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This paper does not constitute investment advice, and is not to be construed as such. Investors and other readers should seek and keep their own counsel and advice, and should thoroughly investigate and evaluate their own investment decisions.