Abraxas Petroleum: Relieves Some Credit Facility Pressure

Abraxas has some time, but needs to figure out a longer-term solution to its debt issues. Its credit facilities mature in 2022.

This provides it with some liquidity and relieves it from its first-lien credit facility pressure. The first-lien facility saw a 35% borrowing base reduction in conjunction with this transaction.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has secured second-lien financing that relieves some of the pressure it faced from a borrowing base reduction. This comes at a high interest cost though, with the new financing having a double-digit interest rate. Abraxas has some time, but it needs higher oil prices (with improved prices for NGLs and natural gas potentially also helping) in order to get itself out of its debt issues.

Credit Facility Transactions

It appears that Abraxas's credit facility lenders wanted to significantly reduce their exposure to Abraxas's debt, forcing Abraxas to secure high-interest rate second-lien debt from Angelo Gordon.

As a result, Abraxas's first-lien credit facility borrowing base has been reduced to $135 million from $207.5 million. Abraxas had $94 million drawn under the facility at last report. Last I checked, Abraxas's borrowing base was at $217.5 million, and I am uncertain about why it decreased to $207.5 million before the latest decrease.

Abraxas's $100 million second-lien credit facility has a significantly higher interest rate (such as adjusted LIBO + 9.0%), which appears to be around 5.5% higher than its first-lien credit facility.

These transactions could also mean that Abraxas has not been able to find a buyer willing to pay a sufficient price for its mature Bakken assets. A sufficient price would be one that would cover its credit facility debt and leave some funds to fund Delaware Basin development.

2020 Outlook

I had thought before that Abraxas could deliver around 6,500 to 7,000 barrels of oil production in 2020 with $60 million to $70 million in capital expenditures. This relative efficiency would be due to the completion of the six Jore Federal Extension DUCs, allowing it to reduce capex from 2019.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

At current strip prices (mid-$50s WTI oil), Abraxas would then be able to generate $127 million in oil and gas revenue after hedges in 2020. Natural gas and NGL revenues are expected to continue to be minimal even if there is some improvement over Q3 2019's very weak realized prices. In Q3 2019, Abraxas only received $0.3 million in revenue from the sale of gas and NGLs.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,463,750 $51.50 $127 Natural Gas and NGLs $4 Hedge Value -$4 Total $127

With $65 million in capital expenditures, Abraxas would end up with $128 million in cash expenditures. Thus, it would end up with near neutral cash flow ($1 million in cash burn in this scenario).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $27 Production Tax $10 Cash SG&A $10 Interest Expense $16 Capital Expenditures $65 Total $128

The challenge Abraxas faces is that its breakeven point may be around mid-$50s WTI oil now with the increased interest costs. The increased interest costs have increased its unhedged oil breakeven point by around $2.50.

Abraxas has bought itself some more time and breathing room with its credit facility transactions. However, its first-lien credit facility currently matures in May 2022 and its second-lien credit facility matures in November 2022.

With $41 million in credit facility availability and a requirement to maintain $15 million in liquidity at the end of the month, Abraxas can't incur a huge amount of cash burn.

Thus, at mid-$50s oil, it may not be able to meaningfully increase production by the time its credit facilities mature. With its Bakken inventory running out, Abraxas's capital efficiency is likely to decline as well.

Conclusion

Abraxas's second-lien credit facility has relieved it of the pressure from borrowing base reductions and given it some additional liquidity for now. It does come at a high interest rate cost though, and raises Abraxas's oil breakeven point by around $2.50 per barrel.

Abraxas does have some time, but it will need to figure how to maneuver itself out of its current predicament where it can't grow production much at mid-$50s oil and will need to deal with its credit facilities again in 2022. Abraxas's total debt appears to be around 2.4x EBITDAX (at mid-$50s oil and little contribution from natural gas and NGLs), which is a bit high. Its total valuation is around 3.0x EBITDAX, so the company as a whole isn't that expensive, although its longer-term situation is a bit murky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.