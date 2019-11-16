S&P 500 Weekly Update: The S&P Is At Another New High And Some Are Still Talking About The Evils Of 'Tariffs'

Skeptics wonder how long this uptrend can last. The "market" message has been clear, it's all about "change".

At some point, the pundits will come to realize the “tariff” issue isn’t going to stop the bull market. The S&P, Dow 30, and Nasdaq are at all-time highs.

"Anything is possible, and the unexpected is inevitable. Proceed accordingly." - Jason Zweig

When we strip away all of the rhetoric, the worries, complaints, and questions, the current bull market has followed in the footsteps of many others. It shows resilience and presents a picture that strength begets more strength. Bull markets don't wither away and die on the vine because they have been around too long. Instead they will eventually reach a crescendo. The boom if you will before there is any bust. It is similar to the economic cycle.

The Leuthold Group:

"Investors have witnessed a whopping 468% gain for the S&P 500 through the first day of November, making this record long bull run also the best-performing one since World War II."

This record long bull market will be most noted for the "fear" that has been pervasive throughout this run. It will also be noted for the massive number of pundits who have argued against it for years. This debate continues to this day.

One side proclaims:

"The Bull run continues, but all good things come to an end eventually".

The other side dismisses the "noise" and simply says:

"We already know that, the question is when?".

By some accounts the bull market was supposed to end 5-6 years ago. Be careful who you are listening to. Not many know how the stock market "works", and we have years' worth of evidence to prove that last statement is correct.

Equity markets respond to change, not to any absolute values. This is where the average investor, and many self ordained experts get tripped up. When there is an absolute presented such as "things are so wonderful", or "things are horrible", that sets the stage for next change to come along and point the stock market in the direction of that change. It really is that simple, but what happens in between will give investors nightmares.

In today's environment, the focus is on the stagnant global growth we are witnessing, the manufacturing recession, and growth of corporate earnings slowing. Just a few of the issues being bandied about incessantly.

The technical situation is now the most bullish thing the U.S. equity market has going for it. That's the signal that informs investors about the "change" in the present day backdrop that is about to take shape. Problem is, there are many that view that part of investing as voodoo. Market participants always like to trust their "feel" of what "should be" happening. At the moment, the consensus is that this market is overdue for a pullback. New market highs tend to bring out that feeling.

So what do we see floating around now? More typical short-sighted jargon that has followed bullish investors around for six years now.

"Regardless of the timing of any correction, it is unlikely there is much upside remaining in the current advance, and taking on additional equity exposure at these levels will likely yield a poor result."

OK I get it. Supposedly the folks that have played the bull market correctly for years, all of a sudden have no clue as to what may come next. Yet we are to believe the other camp filled with pundits that have been wrong for years have found religion and are about to make us all rich with their new prognostications. For the record, that last quote regarding the amount of "upside remaining" was a cut and paste from one of my articles published three years ago.

Also, notice how the question of "Are you bullish now?" always comes up after a big market move. If an investor has watched the "messages", and positioned themselves accordingly, that is immaterial. The time to be bullish was months ago. The critics might say anyone can claim that now, it's 20/20 hindsight. I disagree, anyone following the trend in February realized it was easy to say:

No Need To Change Strategy. Staying The Course Continues To Work Well

And as March came to a close; the market "messages" that were being sent warranted the following:

No Need To Abandon This Bull Market Over Yield Curve Concerns

The trading week was set to start quieter than normal in honor of Veterans Day as banks and the bond market were closed. Overnight weakness in China, due to the protests in Hong Kong spread to our markets, and was cited as the "reason" why stocks opened the week lower. Perhaps it was the simple fact that all of the major indices found themselves with a lean to being overbought in the short term. The S&P had been up in five of the prior six trading sessions, setting new highs along the way. So a slight pause was justified after a 9+% rally since October 3rd.

When the dust settled the selling was well contained as the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 all fell from 0.13% to 0.36%. While the Dow held up better due to an outsized gain from Boeing. That resilience remained in place when on Tuesday we saw the Dow actually close "unchanged' for the first time in five years. Testimony of Fed Chair Powell and the start of the impeachment hearings had little to no effect on equities during the trading day on Wednesday. While some thought those issues might be the catalyst to break the uptrend, the major indices remained unfazed as both the Dow 30 and S&P 500 set new record highs.

The "mood" of the market remained positive as the S&P and the Dow 30 eked out more new highs as the trading week moved on. Trading could be described as quiet and in a narrow range. The positive bias remained in place as the S&P closed at its seventh new high for November, and on the back of six straight weeks of gains, is now up 24+% for the year. Both the Dow 30 and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week at new all-time highs as well. In case anyone missed the closing numbers on Friday, the S&P is at 3,120, the Dow 28,004 and the Nasdaq 8,540. Trade tariffs have been part of the investment backdrop since February 2018.

The stock market has a way of fooling the many analysts and pundits that offer their myopic views when they jump to conclusions. 2019 serves as yet another example of why it is important to look at ALL of the data before making a decision.

In keeping with the notion that it is a good idea to review ALL of the data, an investor should not underestimate the signal that global stocks are sending. It is a significant event when all the markets around the world are rising, and it means that the strength in the U.S. market is not alone. It is a powerful statement.

While many rallies for the U.S. market over the last few years weren't accompanied by rallies elsewhere around the world, the current breakout has been broad based. The year-to-date performance (in local currency) for 75 country stock markets is positive. Of the 75 countries, 58 (77%) are up on the year, and the average country is up double-digit percentage points (+10.8%).

What's most notable about global equity market performance is how strong the "major" countries have been. Six of the seven G7 countries rank in the top 25 this year, and four of the G7 are up 23%+, including the U.S.

The major emerging market countries, the BRICs, all rank in the top half, with Russia up the 2nd most of any country at +37.4%. Only two countries are down more than 10% YTD, Nigeria (-16.3%) and Lebanon (-22.3%).

Economy

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow is forecasting only 1% growth for the fourth quarter.

NFIB Small Business October's Optimism Index posted a 0.6 point gain. The 102.4 reading was buoyed by eight of the 10 Index components advancing, as talk of a recession waned in October. The Uncertainty Index declined 4 points but remains historically high heading into an election year.

NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan:

"A continued focus on a recession by policymakers, talking heads, and the media clearly caused some consternation among small businesses in previous months, but after shifting their focus to other topics, it's become clear that owners are not experiencing the predicted turmoil. Small business owners are continuing to create jobs, raise wages, and grow their businesses, thanks to tax cuts and deregulation, and nothing is stopping them except for finding qualified workers."

October headline CPI increased 0.4%, and the core rose 0.2%, with the former beating expectations. Those follow September's unchanged print on the headline and 0.1% gain on the core. On a 12-month basis, the headline clip rose to a 1.8% year-over-year pace versus 1.7% y/y in September, though the ex-food and energy component slipped to 2.3% y/y from the prior month's 2.4% y/y.

Retail Sales bounced 0.3% in October, with the ex-auto component rising 0.2%, after respective declines of -0.3% on the headline and -0.1% ex-autos. Sales excluding autos, gas, and building materials rose 0.2% after an unchanged print in September (revised down from 0.1%). Strength was seen in clothing, rising 1.3%, along with a 0.6% gain in furniture, which offset a 1.4% drop in department store sales and a 1.0% decline in building materials.

The Empire State index fell 1.1 points to 2.9 in November after October's 2.0 point gain to 4.0. The index was at 21.4 a year ago. The -8.6 print from June was a 33-month low. Analysts saw a six-month high of 17.8 last May.

The Industrial Production report sharply undershot estimates with a -0.8% October drop reflecting undershoots across industries that showed bigger hits than assumed from the UAW-GM strike, mild weather, and the California brown-outs and fires. Analysts saw slight net upward Q3 revisions.

Global Economy

During the latter part of October, the IMF downgrades global growth to just 3%, the lowest level forecast since the financial crisis in 2008-2009. By their price action, the global markets disagree. Here in the U.S., Consumer Discretionary is outperforming, Semiconductors remain strong, and Industrials have broken out. My takeaway, global growth may have already carved out a bottom.

Adversaries of that conclusion would argue that is an incorrect assessment, because they continue to see poor data. However, knowing what the market is looking for and how it "works" is very helpful in forming a strategy that proves to be "correct".

ZEW sentiment survey in Europe was stronger than expected. The index was reported at -1 versus the forecast of -11. That is a 20 point jump in sentiment in a month. It is a leading indicator of economic health in the Eurozone. The reading is compiled from a survey of about 350 German institutional investors and analysts. This analyst survey is mostly a behavioral gauge rather than a hard data report.

Q3 Eurozone GDP was as expected up 0.2% quarter over quarter in preliminary numbers announced this week. That makes it back to back quarters showing +0.2% results.

Germany's economy avoided entering a recession in the third quarter (0.1 percent vs -0.2 percent in Q2), largely driven by public spending and construction. Also, exports rose, while imports remained roughly at the level of the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, GDP growth was unchanged in France (at 0.3 percent), Spain (at 0.4 percent), Italy (at 0.1 percent), the Netherlands (at 0.4 percent), Austria (at 0.1 percent), Cyprus (at 0.7 percent) and Latvia (at 0.7 percent), but slowed in Lithuania (0.1 percent vs 0.9 percent), Finland (0.5 percent vs 0.8 percent) and Portugal (0.3 percent vs 0.6 percent), while it picked up in Belgium (0.4 percent vs 0.3 percent) and Slovakia (0.4 percent vs 0.3 percent).

China's Retail Sales were weaker year over year at 7.2% versus 7.8% prior.

Industrial Production was up 4.7% year over year versus the 5.4% forecast.

Japanese GDP disappointed rolling in at 0.3% growth for the third quarter. Weaker-than-forecast household spending and slightly higher-than-forecast price inflation were cited for some of the overall weakness in growth.

Brexit concerns seemed to be responsible for the poor UK Retail Sales reported this week. Sales dropped by 0.1% versus what was forecast to be a period where sales would rise 0.1%.

Observations

Over 90% of the S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 earnings. Of those, 74.2% beat earnings and 18.8% missed. As companies beat expectations, the Q3 year-over-year earnings growth rate improved to a decline of 0.5% from a decrease of 2.2% on October 1, 2019.

With positive earnings growth so close, investors will eagerly await the reports from the index's remaining 10%. One thing that may help push earnings growth positive is share repurchases. A comparison of the Q3 Y/Y net income to earnings shows that share repurchases are expected to add roughly 2.1 percentage points of growth.

The torrent of reports from U.S. companies has slowed dramatically. This week, only Tuesday had more than 50 earnings reports due, and that was the last day with volumes that heavy for the rest of the earnings season. Given that we are now past the high point of the third-quarter earnings season, and judging by the performance of the stock market since earnings season began in early October, investors were certainly comfortable with the results from Corporate America. As we get ready to close out the Q3 earnings season, the chart below shows the growth per sector for the quarter.

Healthcare stands out as the winner for best "growth" in any sector.

The Political Scene

Lately I have discovered it might pay to get a different perspective on issues to form an opinion. The latest report from China is indicative of what its assessment of the "trade" situation is. Foreign trade is seen as vital to boosting China's economy.

EU auto tariffs will be delayed by as much as six months while both sides negotiate the matter.

An approval in Congress for the USMCA trade deal may be forthcoming before year end.

Impeachment hearings started this week as both Democrats and Republicans attempt to make their respective cases. For the moment the stock market has yawned. It is clear the market sees this event for what it is. Based on a person's political views, each can now decide how they use any of this information. At this point in time, I won't be making any changes in strategy.

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury rally slowed as rates fell back to a level ($1.84) seen just before the last breakout.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 Treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 23 basis points today.

Sentiment

AAII's weekly survey showed bullish sentiment rose just 0.4 percentage points to 40.7% from 40.3% last week. That small increase is in the bottom 5% of all week-over-week changes in bullish sentiment in the history of the data.

While little changed, the bulk of investors have moved to a more optimistic setting. Another sentiment survey from Investors Intelligence also echoed these results. In that survey released yesterday, 57.6% reported as bullish. While that is the highest reading since July (interim market top), it is up only around half of one percent from last week.

These levels feed into the notion that the major indices are now set up for a pullback. Before anyone starts to believe this short-term change of mindset is a potential problem, think again. Bullish sentiment still remains below 50%, and in the past, it took a period of months at high sentiment levels to warrant caution.

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 449 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.9 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five year average for this time of year.

Domestic production ticked higher for the first time since the end of September. Daily production for the past week totaled 12.8 million barrels, up from 12.6 million barrels per day over the past five weeks.

Trading in WTI remained in a tight range all week settling at $57.93, up $0.52 for the week.

The Technical Picture

The S&P remains resilient and in the "overbought " range. Looking at all of the technical data, I would be surprised if we didn't experience some sort of temporary giveback period. If the market does suffer a temporary pullback, there will be a lot of comments for "why". In my opinion it really is just an overbought tape looking for an excuse to pull back and reset. However, rest assured the bears will come out to beat their chests.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The "breakout" is now in full swing, finding a reason to dismiss this price action is a mistake. How far the move goes before any pullback remains to be seen. A case can be made that it stops right here or continues on to higher levels. What an investor "feels" about the extended technical situation now matters little. Plenty have been trampled believing the pullback is due tomorrow.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Market Skeptics

Listening to the "gurus" has cost investors plenty. This article demonstrates why I continue to highlight many of the missives that are tossed around as being the "Holy Grail" to investors as nothing but rubbish.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

While technology is always changing, one thing has remained the same, the sector's standout results. Technology is up ~40% year to date, outpacing all other sectors by at least 10% and the broader market (S&P 500) by ~15%.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the sector has had the strongest aggregate earnings "beats" of any sector at 7.5%, topping its five-year average of 6%. While trade tensions and a stronger dollar could weigh on the outlook, 2020 earnings are expected to rise 10+% year over year.

With less than 10% of the S&P 500 market capitalization left to report, the Healthcare sector has been a standout with 85% of companies beating EPS estimates. The magnitude of beats has been impressive too, with companies topping estimates by 6.7% on average, well above the previous five-year average of 4.9% and the S&P 500 average of 3.9%.

These results arrived at a perfect time, as political risk associated with "Medicare For All" proposals have kept the sector under the microscope. Healthcare has trailed the S&P 500 by 7-8% over the last 12 months and is trading at a significant discount (~15%) to the broader market. The sector's underperformance is overdone. Favorable demographics, attractive valuations, and earnings momentum are telling investors to remain constructive on Health Care.

Patience with this group has been rewarded, as the Select Healthcare sector (XLV) has broken to the upside with a new all-time high posted on Friday.

Last week the Select Industrial ETF (XLI) quietly made a new all-time high. Another sign of broad participation in the market.

Let's look at reality. Is there anyone in this forum that believes there will never be a pullback, correction, or perhaps a bear market again? While we all know it is going to occur at some point, there is absolutely no need to try and predict when it happens. Nor is it necessary to be the genius that tries to cite the reason for it. It is wasted time and effort because there isn't anyone here or anywhere else that can predict either. Yet so many gurus continue to make their calls for a recession that will lead to problems for investors.

My assessment of this topic has not changed, and I will add it is the one concern that troubles me the most. That being the damage from all of the agenda driven negativity that swirls around on a daily basis. It may be starting to show up in the minds of the average adult here in the U.S.

According to a recent CNBC poll, more than two thirds of respondents said they believe the economy is going to weaken going into 2020. Whether we want to acknowledge it or not the media has taken on a more active role in telling us their side of the story. A role that some say goes far beyond the reporting of "news". There is little doubt the media can create fear, panic, influence behavior on activities like spending, not spending, and a lot more.

The average American is not combing through the economic reports and charts to form an opinion on events like an economic recession. Instead it's the amplified rhetoric around these days which might just get the ball rolling into talking ourselves into a slowdown. On the other hand, I take solace from the recent small business report posted earlier. Consumers may be able to look right through the opinionated rhetoric and focus on reality. It was summed up in one sentence of that report.

"It's become clear that owners are not experiencing the predicted turmoil."

Readers can doubt and question what is presented here or anywhere else for that matter. It is perfectly acceptable and quite normal to be skeptical. It is OK to question and debate a data point, question if earnings forecasts will come to fruition in 2020, etc. In my view, if an individual wants to be a successful investor, it is NOT OK to question the price action, and that is where the majority of investors make their mistakes.

The technical picture which is reading the fundamental story is telling investors how to proceed. It comes down to interpreting that message. The positive streaks of resilience and strength are making a statement. Some want to take that statement and spin it to mean the stock market has nowhere to go but down or has very limited upside. People continue to look around for what can kill this bull market, while I scratch my head in amazement at their commentary.

Any number of things can stop this bull market, I don't need to be the person that comes up with the exact reason. Sometimes it is best to realize what will NOT stop a bull market, and that was mentioned here week after week for close to 18 months. Now we see that it has already been proven, and trade tariffs were NOT going to keep stocks from making more bull market highs. However, the negative headlines on trade and other "issues" were never ending. When it comes to the dangers many envision for this bull market trend, all of it makes for juicy headlines and knee-jerk reactions, but not much else.

In late 2018 and early 2019, a recession ushering in the end of the bull market was a "given". The experts were lined up, and the media rolled them out one by one. Not one of them got the story correct. However, the damage was done, investors listened, then talked themselves into positioning that didn't include the equity market. If 20-year highs in bearish sentiment aren't confirming that fact, then I'm not sure what else could be presented to prove that point. Hence, the continued concern of the incessant negative media spin.

Here is the only issue to be mindful of, and the only one that matters when discussing the end of this bull market. It will be the period when the long-term trend is decisively broken, and the change in trend starts to unfold. Then, and only then, will this bull market be stopped, not a day sooner.

Skeptics can highlight all of their reasons why my strategy and approach is wrong, I wish them well. I'll follow that up with this warning. IF I am correct, these present day skeptics will join the masses that have disagreed and been left for dead.

So if you fit into that group, and you want to make your case...

...ask yourself, do I feel lucky today?

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

