WTI Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Minor Price Discovery Higher To 57.97s

Buy-side breakout attempt in Thursday’s auction to 57.79s before the breakout failed, driving price lower to 56.43s where buying interest in Friday’s trade emerged, driving price higher to 57.97s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 55.76s as support. This expectation did not play out, despite 55.76s holding as support, as balance development continued, 56.20s-57.79s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.89s, within the context of a multi-week consolidation.

10-15 November 2019

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 57.12s. Minor buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence before buying interest emerged, 56.60s, before rotation higher developed to 57.33s ahead of Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance trade developed into Tuesday’s auction before a buy-side breakout attempt occurred, achieving a stopping point, 57.56s. Minor sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, driving price lower to 56.62s into Tuesday’s NY close.

Price discovery lower developed early in Wednesday’s auction, probing Monday’s support, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 56.21s. Minor buy excess developed again before price discovery higher ensued through the EIA release (+2.1mil vs. +1.6mil expected) to 57.53s near key resistance ahead of Wednesday’s NY close. Buying interest emerged, 57.11s, following the NY close as price discovery higher developed into Thursday’s trade, achieving a stopping point high, 57.79s. The breakout attempt failed as price discovery lower ensued through Thursday’s NY close into Friday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 56.43s. Minor buy excess developed there, driving price higher through the week’s balance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.97s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.89s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as the multi-week balance development that began last week continued. This week’s rotation (159 ticks) traded well below the average weekly range expectancy (432 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to key supply, 58s-57.80s, will be key. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 59s-59.50s/61.50s-62.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 56.50s-56.20s/54s-53.70s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 56.43s as support. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s-50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report reflects decrease in MM short posture (64k contracts) as the MM short posture trend trends lower. MM net long posture has increased from the October lows, typically seen near structural price lows. While it generally requires a larger quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows, MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all at levels where structural lows can develop. In all, MM posture is largely at levels where asymmetric opportunity on the buy-side develops. This development continues as WTI approaches a typical seasonal low period (November-December).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.